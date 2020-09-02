Questionable foul calls, dull free throws make disappointing ending but Miami beats Milwaukee

By Kurt HelinSep 2, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT
Forget the whistles and questionable calls. The bottom line: The scoreboard reads 116-114 Miami, which puts them up 2-0 over Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

How we got there in the final minute ended up with too many referee whistles on questionable — and that’s putting it kindly — fouls, making for a disappointing and ugly finish. Ultimately, the game was won with Jimmy Butler standing alone at the free-throw line, 0.0 on the clock, because of a questionable touch call on a missed final shot as time expired that gave Butler the chance to win it from the line.

Here is the foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo that sent Butler to the line for the win. A lot of people (myself included) were yelling at their TVs “you can’t call that with the game on the line.”

Butler getting that chance seemed to balance the Karmic scales, because the only reason Butler had to attempt a fade-away game-winner was a worse call on the other end. Down three with the shot clock running out in the final seconds, Khris Middleton put up a three over Goran Dragic, who had established position and was vertical. Referee Mark Davis blew the three-shot foul, but nobody else saw it (except Steve Javie in the replay booth).

The Bucks can’t blame anyone but themselves for this loss. They trailed most of the night because the defense that was best in the league in the regular season is letting them down in the playoffs. The Bucks are protecting the paint as they always have, but the Heat are one of the league’s best three-point shooting teams, and they hit 17-of-45 attempts (37.8%). All game long, whenever it felt like the Bucks were about to make a run, the Heat would drain a couple of threes and stay ahead.

Defensively, Miami has done a good job forming a wall in front of Antetokounmpo — although he scored 29 points on 18 shots anyway — and still chasing shooters off the three-point line. The Bucks were 7-of-25 from three (28%), their fewest attempts on the season.

Through it all, the Bucks fought back and were within striking distance late. In part thanks to a Butler error throwing the ball away under his own basket.

Miami, led by Butler, had the grit to get the win.

Milwaukee, the best regular-season team two years running, has some hard questions to ask and answer before Game 3 on Friday night.

Let’s hope Game 3 ends better, because Game 2… well, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne summed it up best.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray after Tuesday’s Game 7: ‘We play Thursday?!’ (video)

Jamal Murray after Nuggets-Jazz Game 7
By Dan FeldmanSep 2, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT
The Nuggets outlasted the Jazz in a thrilling Game 7 Tuesday. Both teams were clearly gassed at the end of the long series, shooting a combined 0-for-12 on 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. But both teams also fought hard until the very end.

Denver advances to face the Clippers with Game 1 Thursday – which prompted this fantastic reaction from Jamal Murray.

ESPN:

At least the Nuggets don’t have to travel to L.A.

Marcus Smart fined $5K for flopping in Celtics-Raptors Game 2

By Dan FeldmanSep 2, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT
Celtics guard Marcus Smart once said, “I flop on defense. Your favorite player flops on offense.”

He proved it in Boston’s Game 2 win over the Raptors yesterday.

In the third quarter, Smart chased behind Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam on a fastbreak. While VanVleet made a layup, Smart crashed into Siakam and fell down. Siakam got called for a foul, and the basket was disallowed.

Toronto challenged, and the call was changed to a foul on Smart. VanVleet’s basket counted, and Siakam added a free throw.

Furthering the swing in fortunes, Smart got fined for flopping.

NBA release:

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $5,000 by the NBA for violating the league’s anti-flopping rules.

The incident occurred with 2:46 remaining in the third quarter of the Celtics’ 102-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sept. 1

I’m not sure Smart gets fined if the initial call were correct. It’s reasonable for someone to fall when two players collide while running. Smart drawing a foul and the review process drew way more attention to this play. In slow motion, players appear to hold greater control of their balance than in reality.

That said, Smart wasn’t making a basketball play. He was trying to knock Siakam and accentuate contact to get a call. Naturally falling in the process isn’t a great excuse.

Also considering Smart’s well-deserved and admitted reputation, he doesn’t deserve sympathy here.

This is the NBA’s first flopping fine in the playoffs since Marcus Smart in 2016.

Luka Doncic fined $15,000 for throwing ball at referee’s legs

By Kurt HelinSep 2, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT
Midway through the third quarter of Game 6, Luka Doncic was trying to keep his Mavericks in the game. Down double digits, he came up the court on the right side, decided to drive at Paul George, and got called for an offensive foul (it was the right call, Doncic pushed off with his off arm).

As the ball came through the basket, Doncic grabbed it and threw it toward the referee on the baseline, and he did it with a little frustration behind it, but not in a threatening way.

Doncic got a technical for that, which seemed questionable at the time.

Wednesday he got a $15,000 fine for “throwing the ball off the legs of a game official.”

Referees absolutely need to be protected and respected. Period. But did this play violate those concepts? To my mind, the technical was a little quick, but I can get it if there was a sense Doncic was frustrated and crossed a line. The fine seems overkill. And if this is $15,000, should Marcus Morris have gotten more for his acts?

The Clippers beat the Mavericks despite an outstanding series from Doncic, and they will take on Denver starting Thursday in the next round.

Villanova’s Jay Wright takes himself out of running for 76ers job

Jay Wright 76ers
By Kurt HelinSep 2, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT
Jay Wright is a Pennsylvania native, a Tony Luke’s guy who turned Villanova into a national champion and a powerhouse. He’s a local hero.

So could he fix the 76ers? His name came up came up when the Sixers decided to replace Brett Brown as coach, but on Wednesday Wright took his name out of the mix.

Tyronn Lue is considered the frontrunner for the job, but there could be a bidding war with Brooklyn. Lakers’ assistant Jason Kidd and Rockets assistant John Lucas are both interested in the job. Ime Udoka, currently a 76ers assistant, is in the mix as well.

Philadelphia is a job that comes with a lot of challenges but also the opportunity, if things go right, to compete at the highest levels of the league. This roster needs a coach who can better mesh the games of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons on the court (and get through to Simmons about taking threes). However, to really win would require changing the roster around those stars to add shooting and playmaking, something not in the coach’s hands.

Jay Wright looked at all that and took a pass.