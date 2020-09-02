The Nuggets outlasted the Jazz in a thrilling Game 7 Tuesday. Both teams were clearly gassed at the end of the long series, shooting a combined 0-for-12 on 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. But both teams also fought hard until the very end.
Denver advances to face the Clippers with Game 1 Thursday – which prompted this fantastic reaction from Jamal Murray.
ESPN:
At least the Nuggets don’t have to travel to L.A.
Celtics guard Marcus Smart once said, “I flop on defense. Your favorite player flops on offense.”
He proved it in Boston’s Game 2 win over the Raptors yesterday.
In the third quarter, Smart chased behind Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam on a fastbreak. While VanVleet made a layup, Smart crashed into Siakam and fell down. Siakam got called for a foul, and the basket was disallowed.
Toronto challenged, and the call was changed to a foul on Smart. VanVleet’s basket counted, and Siakam added a free throw.
Furthering the swing in fortunes, Smart got fined for flopping.
NBA release:
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $5,000 by the NBA for violating the league’s anti-flopping rules.
The incident occurred with 2:46 remaining in the third quarter of the Celtics’ 102-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sept. 1
I’m not sure Smart gets fined if the initial call were correct. It’s reasonable for someone to fall when two players collide while running. Smart drawing a foul and the review process drew way more attention to this play. In slow motion, players appear to hold greater control of their balance than in reality.
That said, Smart wasn’t making a basketball play. He was trying to knock Siakam and accentuate contact to get a call. Naturally falling in the process isn’t a great excuse.
Also considering Smart’s well-deserved and admitted reputation, he doesn’t deserve sympathy here.
This is the NBA’s first flopping fine in the playoffs since Marcus Smart in 2016.
Midway through the third quarter of Game 6, Luka Doncic was trying to keep his Mavericks in the game. Down double digits, he came up the court on the right side, decided to drive at Paul George, and got called for an offensive foul (it was the right call, Doncic pushed off with his off arm).
As the ball came through the basket, Doncic grabbed it and threw it toward the referee on the baseline, and he did it with a little frustration behind it, but not in a threatening way.
Doncic got a technical for that, which seemed questionable at the time.
Wednesday he got a $15,000 fine for “throwing the ball off the legs of a game official.”
Referees absolutely need to be protected and respected. Period. But did this play violate those concepts? To my mind, the technical was a little quick, but I can get it if there was a sense Doncic was frustrated and crossed a line. The fine seems overkill. And if this is $15,000, should Marcus Morris have gotten more for his acts?
The Clippers beat the Mavericks despite an outstanding series from Doncic, and they will take on Denver starting Thursday in the next round.
Jay Wright is a Pennsylvania native, a Tony Luke’s guy who turned Villanova into a national champion and a powerhouse. He’s a local hero.
So could he fix the 76ers? His name came up came up when the Sixers decided to replace Brett Brown as coach, but on Wednesday Wright took his name out of the mix.
Tyronn Lue is considered the frontrunner for the job, but there could be a bidding war with Brooklyn. Lakers’ assistant Jason Kidd and Rockets assistant John Lucas are both interested in the job. Ime Udoka, currently a 76ers assistant, is in the mix as well.
Philadelphia is a job that comes with a lot of challenges but also the opportunity, if things go right, to compete at the highest levels of the league. This roster needs a coach who can better mesh the games of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons on the court (and get through to Simmons about taking threes). However, to really win would require changing the roster around those stars to add shooting and playmaking, something not in the coach’s hands.
Jay Wright looked at all that and took a pass.
Marcus Morris and the Clippers should be thankful this was a fine and not a suspension.
It is a stiff fine by league standards, however — Marcus Morris was fined $35,000 by the league for “recklessly striking Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić above the shoulders.” Morris was ejected for the play.
Morris has been in Doncic’s face all series, or in once case behind stepping on the heel of Doncic, then saying it was an accident. The foul in the first half of Game 6 Sunday was no accident, it was a clear Flagrant 2 and deserved the ejection. That foul has been an ejection all season.
The two went back-and-forth at each other about the kind of player Morris is.
The Clippers are off until Thursday, when they tip off their second-round series against Denver. Morris will be available for Game 1, if just a little lighter in the wallet.