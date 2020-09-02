NBA players react to wild Denver victory over Utah

A roller coaster of a seven-game series between Utah and Denver came down to a dramatic final 30 seconds. The game was tied 78-78 when Nicola Jokic put Denver up for good with some sweet footwork and some touch on a shot over the best defensive big man in the game in Rudy Gobert.
First, this draft does not have a true superstar — Zion Williamson or Ja Morant of last year — at the top of the board. Then there are fit issues with the best players. LaMelo Ball overlaps skill sets and needs the ball like D'Angelo Russell. Anthony Edwards is not going to play better than Malik Beasley did for the Timberwolves last season. The bigger problem is Minnesota’s defense is already suspect with Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, and both Ball and Edwards are terrible on that end of the floor. James Wiseman overlaps with Towns. None of the top guys fit.
Rosas is one of the most aggressive general managers in the league. Sources around the league already expect that he’ll work the phones over the next couple of months at least to see what’s out there on the market. The consensus around the league is that this will simply be a value play for Rosas, not necessarily one based upon a specific timeline they want to adhere to.
The questions become: What can Rosas get for the pick, and is it enough to make the trade worthwhile? What the Timberwolves need is one GM to fall in love with a player (most likely Ball, he has the highest upside… we’re looking at you, Knicks) and be willing to trade up to make sure they get their man. Rosas would gladly take a future high first-rounder for the top pick this year, or he could move down in the draft and stockpile picks.
If no trade is out there, Rosas will take the top player on their draft board and call it a day. One way or another, the Timberwolves will add talent this offseason. The bigger question is, will that talent fit.
Watch Nikola Jokic game-winner, Gary Harris game-saving steal, Denver advances
Then, with the series on the line in the final minute of Game 7, it wasn’t Murray’s offense, it was Gary Harris‘ defense on Mitchell — and a couple of missed shots — that sealed a dramatic 80-78 win and advanced Denver to the next round.
The dramatic final 30 seconds started with some sweet footwork and a bucket by Nikola Jokic over Rudy Gobert that put Denver ahead.
After a timeout to set up the play — which everyone knew was Mitchell attacking the basket — Denver’s Gary Harris poked the ball out of Mitchell’s hands from behind. It landed in the hands of Murray, who could/should have just dribbled out the clock and forced Utah to foul, but instead the young player went for the jugular and pushed the ball in transition, made the perfect pass to Torrey Craig… who missed the layup with Gobert there.
Gobert grabbed the rebound with 4.5 seconds left, stepped out of bounds with his back foot (which the referees missed), got the ball ahead to Mike Conley — and there was Mitchell, standing alone on the right wing, nobody within 20 feet of him. Wide open for a jumper.
Conley pushes the ball up, never sees Mitchell, and launches a leaning three himself for the win — and it rims out.
Mitchell collapsed on the court.
He had been the force that carried the Jazz back into this game after falling behind by as many as 19 early in the third. It was fitting, Mitchell had been the force that carried this team all series. Then with the game on the line, the ball didn’t find him.
The first guy over to pick him up off the floor? Murray. Game recognizes game.
Murray had just 17 points in Game 7, but it was a fitting end to an insane series, one capped by Denver coming back from 3-1 down to advance.
The Nuggets get little rest, they tip off the conference semifinals against the Clippers on Thursday.
Three takeaways from Boston, Jayson Tatum taking 2-0 lead vs. Toronto
You could start to sense the desperation. Toronto came out more aggressive from the start, they were attacking in Game 2 and it made this one a close game the whole way. But in the end, the same issues — smaller stars guarded by bigger Celtics, no halfcourt offense — came back to bite the Raptors.
Boston won 102-99 and now has a commanding 2-0 series lead. There’s not a simple “if Toronto makes this adjustment” steps for them to get back in this series. It’s going to take something more than that.
Here are three takeaways from Game 2 and the series.
1) Toronto’s stars are not getting the job done
In Game 1, Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet combined to shoot 3-of-16 from three. In Game 2, that was 3-of-19. Pascal Siakam was more aggressive in Game 2 but is still getting pushed around by smaller defenders and can’t score over them consistently. With the game on the line and a last chance to tie it up, Siakam stepped out of bounds.
Toronto’s three biggest stars are struggling, particularly in the halfcourt offense, it has put the Raptors in a hole and there are no simple fixes or answers. Scoring in the halfcourt was always going to be tough for the Raptors, but this is brutal. Toronto had 16 fast-break points in Game 2, closer to their season average, but easy buckets are a rarity. There are the few times Lowry gets a guy switched onto him he can take inside, but mostly the guys covering the Raptors two guards are bigger and more athletic, and that’s been a problem.
There are bright spots. Toronto’s defense was much better and sparked a third-quarter run. More guys need to cut like OG Anunoby off the ball. Toronto was attacking in Game 2.
But if the threes don’t start falling from Lowry and VanVleet, there aren’t Xs and Os Nick Nurse can draw up to change everything.
3) Toronto was down 0-2 to Milwaukee last playoffs and came back. This feels different.
In last year’s playoffs, it felt like Toronto was about to get steamrolled by Milwaukee, they were down 2-0, and they came back to win the series and the title. You have to knock out the defending champs, there will be no winning this on the judges’ cards for Boston.
Still, this doesn’t feel like a year ago. The Kawhi Leonard factor is part of it, but also that Raptors team just had more options to go to, and the Bucks didn’t have enough counter moves. Brad Stevens and the Celtics have plenty of counters.
Toronto has to start draining some threes at a ridiculous rate to turn this thing around.
Heat’s Game 1 win gets Giannis Antetokounmpo rumor mill churning
The conventional wisdom around the league has been that Antetokounmpo would re-sign in Milwaukee, any planning was more of a “just in case” scenario.
There were three key reasons for Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay — and the Heat could be blowing up one a key of them. Let’s break down the three reasons:
1) $222 million guaranteed.
We don’t know what the league salary cap will be in the 2021-22 season when Antetokounmpo’s new contract kicks in (the above $222 figure is based on the cap staying flat). We do know this: Milwaukee can offer more guaranteed money than any other team.
The Bucks can offer a fifth year; no other team can offer more than four years. It’s something the owners put in the last CBA as a “Kevin Durant” rule to help small- and middle-market teams keep stars, but it hasn’t worked out that way. It’s just sped up the clock on the decision making process.
For elite stars like Antetokounmpo, the guaranteed fifth year doesn’t matter much. The final year of that contract will be Antetokounmpo’s age 31 season — he will still be at his peak and can expect to get paid max money from someone else for that season. While he loses the guarantee on that fifth year, he’s not losing that much money (slightly larger raises that the Bucks can offer). As we have seen with a lot of stars (most recently Anthony Davis), it’s not enough money to make him stay if Antetokounmpo wants to out.
2) Milwaukee is his home.
This does not change and it is a huge draw. Milwaukee is the only real home Antetokounmpo has ever had in the United States, this is not going to be a LeBron James back to Cleveland/Kawhi Leonard to the Clippers situation. He likes Milwaukee, his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger is there, as is his son, Liam.
More to the heart of the matter, Milwaukee is the first place Antetokounmpo and his family ever felt safe together. He grew up poor and an outsider in Athens, and while he is from there in many ways Milwaukee is home. It’s a draw, a reason for him to stay.
3) Milwaukee is a contender.
This is the one Miami might blow up.
The Bucks have unquestionably been the best defensive team and the best team overall in the regular season the last two years. Last season, that did not translate to beating the Raptors in the playoffs, which led to questions about whether the team learned its lessons from them.
If Milwaukee goes on to lose this series, and Giannis Antetokounmpo surveys the East and sees a Boston tea on the rise, a Brooklyn team about to get a lot better, and Miami still there with Butler locked in, does he see himself on a contender?
If not, will he want to go to one? Will the Bucks be forced to trade him or risk him walking for nothing? (Much like OKC with Kevin Durant, it’s hard to picture Milwaukee making a trade unless Antetokounmpo tells them he will not re-sign, as big of a risk as losing him would be, it’s too hard for a market like Milwaukee to get a star like this. They have to try and win him over until the last minute.)
That idea has fans from Golden State to New York dreaming and planning. If Antetokounmpo is available, 29 other teams want to get in on the action.
That loss to the Heat was one game, and maybe on Wednesday night the Bucks and Antetokounmpo answer all those questions and quiet the rumor mill down. At least for a few days.
But people around the league are watching the Bucks and thinking things could get very interesting this summer.