Donovan Mitchell Utah
Donovan Mitchell on Utah: “This ain’t the end. This is just the beginning.”

By Kurt HelinSep 2, 2020, 11:13 AM EDT
Utah was thisclose to advancing.

Donovan Mitchell had the ball poked away from him on a drive to tie the game, then stood — his arms in the air, wide open — watching Mike Conley take a running three to win the series for Utah… then watching that shot rim out. Mitchell collapsed on the court.

Mitchell is in just his third NBA season, Rudy Gobert is in his prime, and how much this team missed Bojan Bogdanovic (out with wrist surgery) was painfully obvious the past two games. The trajectory of the Jazz is still up, and after the game a frustrated Mitchell was still optimistic about the franchise’s future. Via Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

“This isn’t the last of it. This is me scratching the surface. I know what I can do, how hard I’ve worked, how hard this team has worked. This won’t be the end of it. That’s what’s fueling me. This ain’t the end. This is just the beginning. I’m ready to go hoop again right now. I think we all are. This is just the beginning.”

Utah is a team that overcame a lot — including Mitchell and Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus early on (which led to tension between them). Through a lot of adversity this season, the Jazz bonded and got better, but in the end they were the young team that didn’t take advantage of their opportunities earlier in the series and paid the price for that in Game 7.

“We shouldn’t have even been in this situation,” Mitchell said. “That’s where a lot of the emotions come from. There are so many things we can go to as a unit. I think that’s what hurts the most. We can go to my 8-second violation in Game 1, we can go to blowing a 15-point lead in Game 5, we can go to not matching their level in Game 6 … but yeah. There’s so many things I feel like we could’ve did, and we didn’t. I think that’s where the hurt really comes.”

Utah has a lot to figure out this offseason.

Mitchell is up for a max extension of his rookie contract, $158 million over five years (he almost didn’t play in the bubble not to risk injury and that deal), and he will get that. It was a given already, and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports confirmed the sides will put the deal together in October (or, whenever free agency opens and they can). Utah and Mitchell could choose not to ink it until the  2021 offseason — preserving more cap flexibility for the Jazz to add/shift players — but Mitchell is both the best and most popular Jazz player, and he will be paid.

Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey has been clear they plan to build around Mitchel and Gobert, but the rumors about a Gobert trade will not go away. He is still the best defensive center in the league, he and Mitchell appear to be getting along better (and it was never as bad as the people around the league who promote drama wanted it to be), but there are also limits to what Gobert can do for them. Gobert could get a five-year, $221 million supermax extension from the Jazz and it would be a surprise to see them go that route. Utah will offer less — still a lot, but less. Gobert is not likely going to find a better offer out in the market (teams are now trying to fill out the center position on the cheap to use that money for more ball-handling wings) but expect the rumors to fly.

In the end, the Jazz are pretty capped out this summer but will try to make some moves.

Mitchell is right, this is much closer to the beginning than the end. But Utah has work to do to get where it wants to go.

Minnesota open to trade for No. 1 pick, will test market

Minnesota trade No. 1 pick
By Kurt HelinSep 2, 2020, 8:30 AM EDT
Minnesota landed the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft… and that may not be the best thing for them.

Getting the top pick is not a bad thing. But this season, for this team, it presents challenges. This draft does not have a true superstar — Zion Williamson or Ja Morant of last year — at the top of the board. Then there are fit issues with the best players. LaMelo Ball overlaps skill sets and needs the ball like D'Angelo Russell. Anthony Edwards is not going to play better than Malik Beasley did for the Timberwolves last season. The bigger problem is Minnesota’s defense is already suspect with Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, and both Ball and Edwards are terrible on that end of the floor. James Wiseman overlaps with Towns. None of the top guys fit.

So why not trade out? Timberwolves president Gersson Rosas told NBC Sports’ Tom Haberstroh he would consider it last week on Haberstroh’s podcast.

Other GMs already expected the same thing, reports Sam Vecenie at The Athletic.

Rosas is one of the most aggressive general managers in the league. Sources around the league already expect that he’ll work the phones over the next couple of months at least to see what’s out there on the market. The consensus around the league is that this will simply be a value play for Rosas, not necessarily one based upon a specific timeline they want to adhere to.

The questions become: What can Rosas get for the pick, and is it enough to make the trade worthwhile? What the Timberwolves need is one GM to fall in love with a player (most likely Ball, he has the highest upside… we’re looking at you, Knicks) and be willing to trade up to make sure they get their man. Rosas would gladly take a future high first-rounder for the top pick this year, or he could move down in the draft and stockpile picks.

If no trade is out there, Rosas will take the top player on their draft board and call it a day. One way or another, the Timberwolves will add talent this offseason. The bigger question is, will that talent fit.

NBA players react to wild Denver victory over Utah

By Kurt HelinSep 2, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
What. An. Ending.

A roller coaster of a seven-game series between the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets came down to a dramatic final 30 seconds. The game was tied 78-78 when Nicola Jokic put Denver up for good with some sweet footwork and some touch on a shot over the best defensive big man in the game in Rudy Gobert.

Then things got wild. Really wild.

NBA players around the league took to Twitter to react.

Watch Nikola Jokic game-winner, Gary Harris game-saving steal, Denver advances

By Kurt HelinSep 1, 2020, 11:47 PM EDT
All series long, Jamal Murray had carried the Nuggets with his offense in a showdown against Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz, a series that was full of entertainment and shotmaking, but light on defense.

Then, with the series on the line in the final minute of Game 7, it wasn’t Murray’s offense, it was Gary Harris‘ defense on Mitchell — and a couple of missed shots — that sealed a dramatic 80-78 win and advanced Denver to the next round.

The dramatic final 30 seconds started with some sweet footwork and a bucket by Nikola Jokic over Rudy Gobert that put Denver ahead.

Then things got wild. Really wild.

After a timeout to set up the play — which everyone knew was Mitchell attacking the basket — Denver’s Gary Harris poked the ball out of Mitchell’s hands from behind. It landed in the hands of Murray, who could/should have just dribbled out the clock and forced Utah to foul, but instead the young player went for the jugular and pushed the ball in transition, made the perfect pass to Torrey Craig… who missed the layup with Gobert there.

Gobert grabbed the rebound with 4.5 seconds left, stepped out of bounds with his back foot (which the referees missed), got the ball ahead to Mike Conley — and there was Mitchell, standing alone on the right wing, nobody within 20 feet of him. Wide open for a jumper.

Conley — who shot 2-of-13 on the night — pushes the ball up, never sees Mitchell, and launches a clean-look leaning three himself for the win.

It rims out.

Mitchell collapsed on the court.

He had been the force that carried the Jazz back into this game after falling behind by as many as 19 early in the third. It was fitting, Mitchell had been the force that carried this team all series. Then with the game on the line, the ball didn’t find him.

The first guy over to pick him up off the floor? Murray. Game recognizes game.

Murray had just 17 points in Game 7, but it was a fitting end to an insane series, one capped by Denver coming back from 3-1 down to advance.

The Nuggets get little rest, they tip off the conference semifinals against the Clippers on Thursday.

 

Three takeaways from Boston, Jayson Tatum taking 2-0 lead vs. Toronto

By Kurt HelinSep 1, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT
You could start to sense the desperation. Toronto came out more aggressive from the start, they were attacking in Game 2 and it made this one a close game the whole way. But in the end, the same issues — smaller stars guarded by bigger Celtics, no halfcourt offense — came back to bite the Toronto Raptors.

The Boston Celtics won 102-99 and now has a commanding 2-0 series lead. There’s not a simple “if Toronto makes this adjustment” steps for them to get back in this series. It’s going to take something more than that.

Here are three takeaways from Game 2 and the series.

1) Toronto’s stars are not getting the job done

In Game 1, Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet combined to shoot 3-of-16 from three. In Game 2, that was 3-of-19. Pascal Siakam was more aggressive in Game 2 but is still getting pushed around by smaller defenders and can’t score over them consistently. With the game on the line and a last chance to tie it up, Siakam stepped out of bounds.

Toronto’s three biggest stars are struggling, particularly in the halfcourt offense, it has put the Raptors in a hole and there are no simple fixes or answers. Scoring in the halfcourt was always going to be tough for the Raptors, but this is brutal. Toronto had 16 fast-break points in Game 2, closer to their season average, but easy buckets are a rarity. There are the few times Lowry gets a guy switched onto him he can take inside, but mostly the guys covering the Raptors two guards are bigger and more athletic, and that’s been a problem.

There are bright spots. Toronto’s defense was much better and sparked a third-quarter run. More guys need to cut like OG Anunoby off the ball. Toronto was attacking in Game 2.

But if the threes don’t start falling from Lowry and VanVleet, there aren’t Xs and Os Nick Nurse can draw up to change everything.

2) Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart are great — but what about the Time Lord

Jayson Tatum is the best player in this series. Flat out. And he had 34 points in Game 2.

Marcus Smart was critical for Boston with five threes and, as expected, some critical defense down the stretch.

But what we really want to talk about is how the Time Lord Robert Williams carried this team in the first half.

3) Toronto was down 0-2 to Milwaukee last playoffs and came back. This feels different.

In last year’s playoffs, it felt like Toronto was about to get steamrolled by Milwaukee, they were down 2-0, and they came back to win the series and the title. You have to knock out the defending champs, there will be no winning this on the judges’ cards for Boston.

Still, this doesn’t feel like a year ago. The Kawhi Leonard factor is part of it, but also that Raptors team just had more options to go to, and the Bucks didn’t have enough counter moves. Brad Stevens and the Celtics have plenty of counters.

Toronto has to start draining some threes at a ridiculous rate to turn this thing around.