Watch Nikola Jokic game-winner, Gary Harris game-saving steal, Denver advances

After a timeout to set up the play — which everyone knew was Mitchell attacking the basket — Denver’s Gary Harris poked the ball out of Mitchell’s hands. It landed in the hands of Murray, who could/should have just dribbled out the clock and forced Utah to foul, but instead the young player went for the jugular and pushed the ball in transition, made the perfect pass to Torrey Craig… who missed the layup with Gobert there.
Gobert grabbed the rebound with 4.5 seconds left, stepped out of bounds with his back foot (which the referees missed), got the ball ahead to Mike Conley — and Mitchell was standing alone on the right wing, nobody within 20 feet of him. Wide open for a jumper.
Conley pushes the ball up, never sees Mitchell, and launches a leaning three himself for the win — and it rims out.
Mitchell collapses on the court.
He had been the force that carried the Jazz back into this game after falling far behind in the first half. He had been the force that carried this team all series. Then with the game on the line, the ball didn’t find him.
The first guy over to pick him up off the floor? Murray. Game recognizes game.
It was a fitting end to an insane series, one capped by Denver coming back from 3-1 down to advance.
The Nuggets get little rest, they tip off the conference semifinals against the Clippers on Thursday.
Three takeaways from Boston, Jayson Tatum taking 2-0 lead vs. Toronto
You could start to sense the desperation. Toronto came out more aggressive from the start, they were attacking in Game 2 and it made this one a close game the whole way. But in the end, the same issues — smaller stars guarded by bigger Celtics, no halfcourt offense — came back to bite the Raptors.
Boston won 102-99 and now has a commanding 2-0 series lead. There’s not a simple “if Toronto makes this adjustment” steps for them to get back in this series. It’s going to take something more than that.
Here are three takeaways from Game 2 and the series.
1) Toronto’s stars are not getting the job done
In Game 1, Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet combined to shoot 3-of-16 from three. In Game 2, that was 3-of-19. Pascal Siakam was more aggressive in Game 2 but is still getting pushed around by smaller defenders and can’t score over them consistently. With the game on the line and a last chance to tie it up, Siakam stepped out of bounds.
Toronto’s three biggest stars are struggling, particularly in the halfcourt offense, it has put the Raptors in a hole and there are no simple fixes or answers. Scoring in the halfcourt was always going to be tough for the Raptors, but this is brutal. Toronto had 16 fast-break points in Game 2, closer to their season average, but easy buckets are a rarity. There are the few times Lowry gets a guy switched onto him he can take inside, but mostly the guys covering the Raptors two guards are bigger and more athletic, and that’s been a problem.
There are bright spots. Toronto’s defense was much better and sparked a third-quarter run. More guys need to cut like OG Anunoby off the ball. Toronto was attacking in Game 2.
But if the threes don’t start falling from Lowry and VanVleet, there aren’t Xs and Os Nick Nurse can draw up to change everything.
3) Toronto was down 0-2 to Milwaukee last playoffs and came back. This feels different.
In last year’s playoffs, it felt like Toronto was about to get steamrolled by Milwaukee, they were down 2-0, and they came back to win the series and the title. You have to knock out the defending champs, there will be no winning this on the judges’ cards for Boston.
Still, this doesn’t feel like a year ago. The Kawhi Leonard factor is part of it, but also that Raptors team just had more options to go to, and the Bucks didn’t have enough counter moves. Brad Stevens and the Celtics have plenty of counters.
Toronto has to start draining some threes at a ridiculous rate to turn this thing around.
Heat’s Game 1 win gets Giannis Antetokounmpo rumor mill churning
The conventional wisdom around the league has been that Antetokounmpo would re-sign in Milwaukee, any planning was more of a “just in case” scenario.
There were three key reasons for Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay — and the Heat could be blowing up one a key of them. Let’s break down the three reasons:
1) $222 million guaranteed.
We don’t know what the league salary cap will be in the 2021-22 season when Antetokounmpo’s new contract kicks in (the above $222 figure is based on the cap staying flat). We do know this: Milwaukee can offer more guaranteed money than any other team.
The Bucks can offer a fifth year; no other team can offer more than four years. It’s something the owners put in the last CBA as a “Kevin Durant” rule to help small- and middle-market teams keep stars, but it hasn’t worked out that way. It’s just sped up the clock on the decision making process.
For elite stars like Antetokounmpo, the guaranteed fifth year doesn’t matter much. The final year of that contract will be Antetokounmpo’s age 31 season — he will still be at his peak and can expect to get paid max money from someone else for that season. While he loses the guarantee on that fifth year, he’s not losing that much money (slightly larger raises that the Bucks can offer). As we have seen with a lot of stars (most recently Anthony Davis), it’s not enough money to make him stay if Antetokounmpo wants to out.
2) Milwaukee is his home.
This does not change and it is a huge draw. Milwaukee is the only real home Antetokounmpo has ever had in the United States, this is not going to be a LeBron James back to Cleveland/Kawhi Leonard to the Clippers situation. He likes Milwaukee, his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger is there, as is his son, Liam.
More to the heart of the matter, Milwaukee is the first place Antetokounmpo and his family ever felt safe together. He grew up poor and an outsider in Athens, and while he is from there in many ways Milwaukee is home. It’s a draw, a reason for him to stay.
3) Milwaukee is a contender.
This is the one Miami might blow up.
The Bucks have unquestionably been the best defensive team and the best team overall in the regular season the last two years. Last season, that did not translate to beating the Raptors in the playoffs, which led to questions about whether the team learned its lessons from them.
If Milwaukee goes on to lose this series, and Giannis Antetokounmpo surveys the East and sees a Boston tea on the rise, a Brooklyn team about to get a lot better, and Miami still there with Butler locked in, does he see himself on a contender?
If not, will he want to go to one? Will the Bucks be forced to trade him or risk him walking for nothing? (Much like OKC with Kevin Durant, it’s hard to picture Milwaukee making a trade unless Antetokounmpo tells them he will not re-sign, as big of a risk as losing him would be, it’s too hard for a market like Milwaukee to get a star like this. They have to try and win him over until the last minute.)
That idea has fans from Golden State to New York dreaming and planning. If Antetokounmpo is available, 29 other teams want to get in on the action.
That loss to the Heat was one game, and maybe on Wednesday night the Bucks and Antetokounmpo answer all those questions and quiet the rumor mill down. At least for a few days.
But people around the league are watching the Bucks and thinking things could get very interesting this summer.
Clippers’ Lou Williams: Easy to tell NBA players to strike, harder for us to do
It’s a lot, man. Everything that we’re dealing with is overwhelming. We’re inside of a controlled environment – outside of yesterday – without our families. We’re expected to entertain you guys, save the world, speak up on issues that are very personal that hits home for us. So, we’re overwhelmed. And so I think a lot of our opinions and a lot of our feelings reflected that last week. And we had another opportunity to speak again as a group and decided to make a decision and continue to use our platforms. Nothing that we’re dealing with is easy. It’s not play, put your career in jeopardy, put your futures on hold, how you make a livelihood. A lot of people are quick to say, “Why don’t you guys just stop playing? And just don’t play. And protest.” And those same people are going to go to work the next day. Sometimes, I just think we just get caught up in the entertainment aspect of this business, and people kind of forget that this is the way that we feed our families, and this is our livelihoods. And so it was an overwhelming time. It was an overwhelming few days. So, I’m glad that we got some positive steps out of it to continue on to fight for social injustices to people of color, the people in general who have dealt with police brutality. I was happy that, out of everything outside of the pause, that we were able to provoke some change. So, I was proud in that aspect.
I’m glad Williams said this.
All of this.
In one sense, NBA players should get paid more than usual for playing right now. Their work conditions are far more difficult. Players have been stuck on a closed campus, separated from their families and friends (until now). But without fan attendance, revenue is way down, and revenue determines players’ salaries. Like many things in the coronavirus pandemic, there are no easy answers.
Professional athletes have high salaries and short careers. Not playing would have been DEVASTATING financially. NBA players should not be pressured into sitting out.
Likewise, NBA players shouldn’t be pressured into speaking out. It’s not on NBA players – especially in a majority-Black league – to solve racism. Black people are the victims of racism. Keep the pressure on politicians and others with similar influence.
Of course, that doesn’t mean NBA players are powerless. They have relatively large platforms. I salute anyone who chooses to speak out or sit out. It’s commendable when people take on a larger burden to make the world a better place. That should never get lost.
But we also ought to recognize how much NBA players have on their plates right now and hold them to reasonable – not higher – standards
Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray in epic scoring duel entering Jazz-Nuggets Game 7
“Crazy thing being out here in the bubble?” Murray said into his selfie camera before flipping the view outward to show Mitchell sitting nearby. “I’ve got to see this dude right after the game. He just dropped FIFTY-SEVEEEEEEN!”
It has gotten even crazier since.
Both Mitchell (51) and Murray (50) cracked 50 points in Game 4. Murray dropped 42 points in Game 5, and Mitchell responded with 44 in Game 6. But Murray maintained the arms race and scored 50 in Game 6.
Mitchell and Murray keep pushing each other, and neither the Jazz nor Nuggets have buckled. The result: One of the most thrilling individual scoring duels of all-time. Mitchell and Murray will extend their battle into Game 7 tonight.
Just four players have ever scored 50 multiple times in a series. Half of them have come in this series:
Donovan Mitchell (UTA-DEN in 2020)
Jamal Murray (DEN-UTA in 2020)
Allen Iverson (PHI-TOR in 2001)
Michael Jordan (CHI-CLE in 1988)
And the series isn’t over.
Mitchell is averaging 38.7 points per game against Denver – the second-highest scoring average ever in a series entering Game 7. Only Lakers great Elgin Baylor, who averaged 40.5 points per game in the first six games of the 1962 NBA Finals (which the Celtics eventually won), surpassed Mitchell.
Murray (34.0 points per game) also cracks the leader board.
Here are the players with the highest scoring averages in a series entering Game 7:
Mitchell and Murray are the only players on that leader board in the same series. So, of course, they have the highest combined scoring average between opposing players in a series entering Game 7 (72.7 points per game).
The only time we’ve seen anything like this in several decades? Allen Iverson (35.8 points per game) and Vince Carter (32.2 per game) dueling in 2001 76ers-Raptors, which Philadelphia won. But their combined scoring average entering Game 7 (68.0 points per game) lags well behind Mitchell’s and Murray’s.
Here are the highest combined scoring averages between opposing players in a series entering Game 7:
Of course, the fireworks won’t necessarily continue. Led by Rudy Gobert, Utah’s defense can be imposing. Gary Harris getting healthy lifts Denver’s defense.
But Mitchell and Murray have handled everything thrown their way. Both have been on fire from beyond the arc. Mitchell has regularly exploded to the rim. Both guards have even passed well to take advantage of the defensive attention they receive.
This matchup has been a blast. Hopefully, Game 7 is as fun as everything that preceded it.