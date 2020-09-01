Chicago Bulls
Report: Chicago Bulls line up interviews with long list of assistant coaches

By Kurt Helin
Arturas Karnisovas wants his guy to be the head coach of the Chicago Bulls. Someone strong at player development. Someone with good communication skills. Someone who relates to players and who they respect.

He’s willing to interview a lot of people — and a lot of top assistant coaches around the league — to find his guy. Just look at the list ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski put forward of assistants the Bulls have gotten permission to talk to.

No permission was necessary for former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson to interview, but new executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley are talking to several assistant coaches still involved in the playoffs, including Milwaukee’s Darvin Ham, Denver’s Wes Unseld Jr. and Miami’s Dan Craig, sources said.

Among the assistant coaches granted permission to talk to Chicago from eliminated teams, sources said: Dallas Mavericks assistants Jamahl Mosley and Stephen Silas, Philadelphia’s Ime Udoka and one candidate — Minnesota associate head coach David Vanterpool — whose team didn’t qualify for the restart, sources said.

That doesn’t include Chris Fleming and Roy Rogers, who worked on former coach Jim Boylen’s staff.

Nate McMillan is available and checks all the boxes of what Karnisovas is seeking, but McMillan has made it clear he is taking a season off from coaching (he is still getting paid by the Pacers for another year). Hard to see Chicago going with Brett Brown, for that matter.

Udoka has been considered a frontrunner (and has interest from multiple teams), plus Atkinson — who helped develop players and build a winning culture in Brooklyn — has to be taken seriously.

It’s far too early to say there is a true frontrunner for the Bulls’ job, and expect Karnisovas to take his time — he just fired the coach the owner likes, he needs to nail this hire.

The Bulls have young talent on the roster — Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Coby White, Wendell Carter — but how good they really are and how well they fit together remain unanswered questions. Don’t be shocked if Karnisovas spends the next year hiring a coach and seeing who does and does not fit with the program going forward, then becoming more aggressive with his roster shaping moves.

NBA players families start arriving in bubble, reuniting after months apart

Associated Press
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Fred VanVleet hadn’t seen his family in more than two months.

With his Toronto Raptors coming off a bad playoff loss, their long-awaited reunion was a great way to cheer him up.

Players began reuniting with family members in the bubble Monday, giving them a feeling of home during a marathon road trip.

“I think last time I saw them was Father’s Day, so it’s been a while. But it will be good to see everybody and right on time after getting our butts kicked yesterday. So, that’ll kind of take my mind off it a little bit today and I’ll get prepared and get locked in for the game tomorrow,” VanVleet said after practice, before meeting up with his family.

NBA teams began arriving at Disney on July 7 but the Raptors have been on the road even longer. They came to Florida on June 22 to begin practicing at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, rather than gather back in Toronto and have players who had been in the U.S. forced to quarantine.

The Raptors had one of the low moments of the trip Sunday when the Boston Celtics beat them 112-94 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Families began arriving in the Orlando area last week so they could quarantine before being permitted in the bubble. Once inside, they will be subjected to the same daily coronavirus testing and mandatory wearing of masks as players and staff.

They’re experiencing firsthand what their loved ones have been enduring, so it’s not a typical Disney World vacation for family members. They won’t be permitted to leave campus, so that could make it tough on children, who may get bored inside the bubble.

“I mean, we’ll see how it goes. We’ll see how well they feel in this environment as well,” said Lakers guard Danny Green said. “It’s a different adjustment for them too, so I think it’ll be good for a week or two until we figure out how smoothly it still runs, if guys stay longer than that.”

Monday was the date that had been targeted because it would have been into the second round, with the number of people inside the bubble reduced after eight more of the original 22 teams on campus for the restarted season had departed.

However, because there were no games for three days last week as players focused on social justice concerns after the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the court on Wednesday in reaction to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, there are some first-round series that haven’t been completed.

The Los Angeles Lakers were set to meet with members of their families after their practice. Green said last week that his fiancee had traveled to Florida, adding that he wished his dogs had also come but pets weren’t allowed.

“I think that’ll make things a lot easier for everybody, to have their wives, girlfriends, some of their families, their kids, even though the situation is not exactly kid-friendly,” Green said.

“The kids, they’ll be excited. They haven’t seen their dads in two months. So yeah, that will definitely lighten the mood.”

In most cases, players would be limited to four guests. They would also get one ticket authorizing entry for one adult – who could hold a child 2-foot-8 or shorter – to each of that team’s playoff games.

Not all players planned to bring families, with some having children who are just beginning their school year and didn’t want put them through that situation even if there were virtual classrooms. And not all who did were going to see them Monday.

Family members who quarantined at home and then traveled privately faced only a four-day quarantine, while those who didn’t needed to quarantine seven days upon their arrivals.

But it seems everyone involved believes the wait will be worth it.

 

Carmelo Anthony in Knicks uniform again? He’s reportedly on Leon Rose’s radar.

Carmelo Anthony Knicks
By Kurt Helin
Carmelo Anthony in a Knicks’ uniform playing in Madison Square Garden? Again?

Anthony says he found a home in Portland — in the Pacific Northwest he has accepted a role and played well, becoming a quality part of the Blazers’ rotation — but Knicks president Leon Rose has his eye on a reunion in New York, reports Marc Berman of the New York Post.

According to sources, Anthony has been on Rose’s radar ever since he took over the presidency in early March. Rose is Anthony’s former top client at Creative Artists Agency. Other connections include Anthony lobbying for Thibodeau to become Knicks coach in 2014 and the newly hired assistant Woodson getting Anthony to play his best two-way ball in the 2012-13 season.

Anthony played for the Knicks from 2011-2017 but didn’t leave under the best of terms because, well, a number of Phil Jackson’s relationships with players don’t end well. How eager Anthony is to return to New York is part of the equation.

Then there is the fit question. Anthony has played more than 80% of his minutes at power forward the past three seasons, and the Knicks have Julius Randle at that spot. Not that Randle is part of the long-term future in New York, he’s not (and likely will be shopped some this offseason), but Anthony certainly is not the future, either.

Anthony likely stays in Portland, unless the Knicks want to come in with an oversized contract to try and lure him away. Making that kind of move for a 36-year-old player doesn’t seem a wise move, but kind of does seem like a classic Knicks move.

Consider it all something to watch.

 

NBA playoffs schedule 2020: Dates, times, matchups for all games

By Kurt Helin
After a few days break where NBA players put Black Lives Matter back on the front page and made a difference, the NBA gets back to playing this weekend. The 2020 NBA playoffs schedule is out and we’ve got it.

Here are a few notes on the NBA playoffs schedule 2020:

• The NBA is continuing to push the pace to start the second round with at least two games a day.
• Games are played every other day in every series.
• The NBA has released an NBA Finals schedule to teams and their target is still a Sept. 30 Game 1.

NBA playoffs schedule 2020 (all times are Eastern):

SECOND ROUND

Eastern Conference

No. 2 Toronto vs. No. 3 Boston

Game 1: Aug. 30, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Sept. 1, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Sept. 5, TBD
Game 5: Sept. 7, TBD
Game 6: Sept. 9, TBD
Game 7: Sept. 11, TBD

No. 1 Milwaukee vs. No. 5 Miami

Game 1: Aug. 31, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Sept. 4, TBD
Game 4: Sept. 6, TBD
Game 5: Sept. 8, TBD
Game 6: Sept. 10, TBD
Game 7: Sept. 12, TBD

Western Conference

No. 1 L.A. Lakers vs. Houston/Oklahoma City

Game 1: Sept. 4, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Sept. 6, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Sept. 8, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Sept. 10, TBD (TNT)
Game 5: Sept. 12, TBD (ESPN)
Game 6: Sept. 14, TBD (TNT)
Game 7: Sept. 16, TBD (TNT)

No. 2 L.A. Clippers vs. Denver/Utah

Game 1: Sept. 3, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Sept. 5, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Sept. 7, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Sept. 9, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 5: Sept. 11, TBD (TNT)
Game 6: Sept. 13, TBD (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 15, TBD (ESPN)

FIRST ROUND

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers beat No. 8 Portland 4-1

No. 2 L.A. Clippers beat. No. 7 Dallas 4-2

No. 3 Denver vs. No. 6 Utah

Game 1: Aug. 17, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Aug. 19, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Aug. 21, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Aug. 23, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Aug. 30, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 7: Sept. 1, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

No. 4 Houston vs. No. 5 Oklahoma City

Game 1: Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Aug. 20, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Aug. 22, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 4: Aug. 24, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Aug. 31, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 7: Sept. 2, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee beat No. 8 Orlando 4-1

No. 2 Toronto beat No. 7 Brooklyn 4-0

No. 3 Boston beat No. 6 Philadelphia 4-0

No. 5 Miami beat No. 4 Indiana 4-0

Chris Paul free throws, Russell Westbrook errors help force OKC, Houston Game 7

Chris Paul
By Kurt Helin
All season long, Chris Paul has made Oklahoma City one of the best clutch teams in the league (it had a net rating of +24 in games within five points in the final five minutes, best in the league). The Thunder make smart decisions and don’t turn the ball over when it matters.

Houston could have used some of that in the final minute of Game 6 Monday night.

Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round matchup was tied 100-100 with 60 seconds left, but a Russell Westbrook airball from three, a couple of Chris Paul free throws (after he got Robert Covington to reach), then a Westbrook turnover on a bad pass gave Oklahoma City a 104-100 win.

That forces a Game 7 on Wednesday night for the right to face LeBron James and the Lakers in the next round.

Westbrook, in his second game back from a quad injury, was still rusty. He had 17 points on 8-of-15 shooting, but he also had seven turnovers.

James Harden had 32 points, and while he was not as sharp as usual (3-of-11 from three), the basketball world was asking why he did not have the ball in his hands with the game on the line? Harden said the final play was drawn up for Westbrook.

“That play was for Russ to attack the basket,” Harden said. “He attacked the basket and he made the decision he felt was open…

“In a closeout game we gave them too many opportunities… we shot ourselves in the foot. We turned the ball over too many times.”

Chris Paul finished with 28 points on 10-of-20 shooting, was +20 in a game his team won by four, and most importantly down the stretch, he was getting guys in the right position and making the right plays.

Danilo Gallinari had 25 points, and Luguentz Dort was making shots and had 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, a big boost for OKC.

“I’m gonna ride with Lu Dort until the wheels fall off,” Paul said.

He’s going to ride with him to a Game 7.