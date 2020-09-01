NBA playoffs schedule 2020: Dates, times, matchups for all games

By Kurt HelinSep 1, 2020, 2:30 AM EDT
After a few days break where NBA players put Black Lives Matter back on the front page and made a difference, the NBA gets back to playing this weekend. The 2020 NBA playoffs schedule is out and we’ve got it.

Here are a few notes on the NBA playoffs schedule 2020:

• The NBA is continuing to push the pace to start the second round with at least two games a day.
• Games are played every other day in every series.
• The NBA has released an NBA Finals schedule to teams and their target is still a Sept. 30 Game 1.

NBA playoffs schedule 2020 (all times are Eastern):

SECOND ROUND

Eastern Conference

No. 2 Toronto vs. No. 3 Boston

Game 1: Aug. 30, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Sept. 1, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Sept. 5, TBD
Game 5: Sept. 7, TBD
Game 6: Sept. 9, TBD
Game 7: Sept. 11, TBD

No. 1 Milwaukee vs. No. 5 Miami

Game 1: Aug. 31, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Sept. 4, TBD
Game 4: Sept. 6, TBD
Game 5: Sept. 8, TBD
Game 6: Sept. 10, TBD
Game 7: Sept. 12, TBD

Western Conference

No. 1 L.A. Lakers vs. No. Houston/Oklahoma City
Game 1: Sept. 4, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Sept. 6, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Sept. 8, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Sept. 10, TBD (TNT)
Game 5: Sept. 12, TBD (ESPN)
Game 6: Sept. 14, TBD (TNT)
Game 7: Sept. 16, TBD (TNT)

No. 2 L.A. Clippers vs. Denver/Utah

Game 1: Sept. 3, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Sept. 5, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Sept. 7, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Sept. 9, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 5: Sept. 11, TBD (TNT)
Game 6: Sept. 13, TBD (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 15, TBD (ESPN)

FIRST ROUND

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers beat No. 8 Portland 4-1

No. 2 L.A. Clippers beat. No. 7 Dallas 4-2

No. 3 Denver vs. No. 6 Utah

Game 1: Aug. 17, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Aug. 19, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Aug. 21, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Aug. 23, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Aug. 30, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 7: Sept. 1, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

No. 4 Houston vs. No. 5 Oklahoma City

Game 1: Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Aug. 20, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Aug. 22, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 4: Aug. 24, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Aug. 31, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 7: Sept. 2, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee beat No. 8 Orlando 4-1

No. 2 Toronto beat No. 7 Brooklyn 4-0

No. 3 Boston beat No. 6 Philadelphia 4-0

No. 5 Miami beat No. 4 Indiana 4-0

Chris Paul free throws, Russell Westbrook errors help force OKC, Houston Game 7

Chris Paul
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 1, 2020, 12:49 AM EDT
All season long, Chris Paul has made Oklahoma City as one of the best clutch teams in the league (they had a net rating of +24 in games within five points in the final five minutes, best in the league). They make smart decisions and don’t turn the ball over when it matters.

Houston could have used some of that in the final minute of Game 6 Monday night.

The game was tied 100-100 with 60 seconds left, but a Russell Westbrook airball from three, a couple of Chris Paul free throws (after he got Robert Covington to reach), then a Westbrook turnover on a bad pass gave Oklahoma City a 104-100 win.

That forces a Game 7 on Wednesday night for the right to face LeBron James and the Lakers in the next round.

Westbrook, in his second game back from a quad injury, was still rusty. He had 17 points on 8-of-15 shooting, but he also had seven turnovers.

James Harden had 32 points, and while he was not as sharp as usual (3-of-11 from three), the basketball world was asking why he did not have the ball in his hands with the game on the line. Harden said the final play was drawn up for Westbrook.

“That play was for Russ to attack the basket,” Harden said. “He attacked the basket and he made the decision he felt was open…

“In a closeout game we gave them too many opportunities… we shot ourselves in the foot. We turned the ball over too many times.”

Chris Paul finished with 28 points on 10-of-20 shooting, was +20 in a game his team won by four, and most importantly down the stretch, he was getting guys in the right position and making the right plays.

Danilo Gallinari had 25 points, and Luguentz Dort was making shots and had 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, a big boost for OKC.

“I’m gonna ride with Lu Dort until the wheels fall off,” Paul said.

He’s going to ride with him to a Game 7.

Jimmy Butler takes over late, leads Miami past Milwaukee to take 1-0 series lead

Associated PressAug 31, 2020, 11:07 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Butler kept hearing the same message from teammates in every conversation Monday night.

“Win the game.”

He listened to them, and delivered.

Butler scored 14 of his playoff career-high 40 points in the fourth quarter, Goran Dragic added 27 and the Heat clamped down defensively in the final three quarters to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-104 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Monday night.

“I felt like I took it up a level in the fourth quarter,” Butler said. “If that needs to happen every game, I’ve got to be able to do it. But we’ve got so many guys capable of doing it for us.”

Bam Adebayo had 12 points, 17 rebounds and six assists for the fifth-seeded Heat, who are 3-1 overall against the top-seeded Bucks this season. Tyler Herro added 11 points for Miami, which improved to 5-0 in the postseason.

Butler joined only LeBron James and Dwyane Wade – the first person who texted Butler postgame Monday night – as players with a 40-point playoff effort for Miami. He was 13 for 20 from the field, 12 for 13 from the line and 2 for 2 from 3-point land.

“He wants these kind of moments,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Khris Middleton scored 28 points for Milwaukee, which also dropped Game 1 of its first-round series against Orlando. Brook Lopez had 24 points on 8 for 10 shooting, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks.

But Antetokounmpo’s night will likely be best remembered by what he did at the foul line: The reigning MVP went 4 for 12 from the stripe, the worst performance by anyone with at least 12 free-throw attempts in a playoff game since Andre Roberson went 2 for 12 for Oklahoma City on April 23, 2017 against Houston.

“He just has to stick with his routine, stick with what he’s been doing, continue to have a lot of confidence, continue to attack, continue to get to the free throw line,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He’s going to make them. We have total faith in him.”

Kyle Korver added 11 for the Bucks, who scored 40 points on the way to an 11-point lead after the first quarter – then managed 64 the rest of the way. The Bucks played without point guard Eric Bledsoe, out with a strained right hamstring.

“We’ve been here before,” Antetokounmpo said. “Going down 0-1 against Orlando, we did the same thing last year against Boston … We’ve got to come out and play Game 2, man. It’s a big game. Our season is on the line. We’ve got to come out, play hard, watch the tape, make the adjustment, be aggressive, make the right play and hopefully we can win the game.”

Miami led 92-86 after three quarters, after trailing for most of the game to that point – then managed only three points in the first 6:09 of the fourth quarter.

The Bucks didn’t exactly exploit that slump.

Marvin Williams‘ three-point play with 7:40 left got Milwaukee within 95-93, and it stayed a one-possession game for nearly five minutes. Antetokounmpo scored for a 96-95 lead midway through the fourth, before Butler drove and got a baseline floater to fall on the next Miami possession to put Miami back on top for good.

Butler’s 3-pointer with 3:03 left pushed the lead to 102-96, and Herro – after Adebayo extended a possession with an offensive rebound – connected on a 3 with 1:34 left to make it 109-101.

Antetokounmpo’s son Liam was among the first fans in bubble history; Monday was the first day that some NBA players could have family members join them at the restart.

Game 2 is Wednesday.

“Just like they’ll be studying their film to get better, we’ll be doing the same,” Butler said.

 

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo reject Jimmy Butler at the rim

Butler Antetokounmpo
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 31, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT
No team protected the rim this season like the Milwaukee Bucks.

Want proof that continued over to the playoffs? Watch Jimmy Butler go for the dunk and Giannis Antetokounmpo reject him at the rim.

Do that in the first half of Game 1 of a playoff series and you’re sending a message — which is what the Defensive Player of the Year should do.

Bam Adebayo had a better idea — go right through Antetokounmpo… except then you’ve got to finish the dunk.

The Bucks and Heat were locked in a tight one to open their Eastern Conference semifinal series, it was a three-point game at the half.

 

Brandon Ingram named 2020 NBA Most Improved Player

By Kurt HelinAug 31, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT
Brandon Ingram had perfect timing: If you’re going to win the Most Improved Player award, do it the year you’re up to get paid.

Ingram is expected to get a max contract extension this summer, and to cement that he was named the Most Improved Player award, the league just announced.

Ingram got 42 first-place votes out of the 100 select media members who voted, which just beat out Miami’s Bam Adebayo who finished second and had 38 first-place votes. Dallas’ Luka Doncic finished third (12 first-place votes), followed by Boston’s Jayson Tatum and then the Hornets’ Devonte' Graham. Voting for the award looked at games through March 11; it did not include any play in the Orlando restart bubble.

Ingram averaged 24.3 points (New Orleans’ leading scorer), 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists for the Pelicans this season and was named an All-Star, but what one him the award was the all-around leap in his game. His three-point shooting jumped from 33% a year ago to 39.1% this season. Ingram’s understanding of the game and passing improved, and he assisted on 19.3% of teammates’ shots when he was on the court. All of that while taking on more of the offensive load in New Orleans (especially before Zion Williamson got healthy).

Ingram is in impressive company winning the Most Improved Player award. Here are the last five winners: Jimmy Butler, CJ McCollum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Oladipo, and last year Pascal Siakam (who had a case to win it again this season and finished seventh in the voting).

All of those guys have gotten paid. Seriously paid. That’s about to happen to Ingram, too, and no team is poaching him out of New Orleans.