Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Nuggets guard Jamal Murray
Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray in epic scoring duel entering Jazz-Nuggets Game 7

By Dan FeldmanSep 1, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT
Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell scored 57 points – the third-highest-scoring playoff game in NBA history – in Game 1 of the Utah-Denver series. Later that day, Nuggets guard Jamal Murray posted a video to Instagram.

“Crazy thing being out here in the bubble?” Murray said into his selfie camera before flipping the view outward to show Mitchell sitting nearby. “I’ve got to see this dude right after the game. He just dropped FIFTY-SEVEEEEEEN!”

It has gotten even crazier since.

Both Mitchell (51) and Murray (50) cracked 50 points in Game 4. Murray dropped 42 points in Game 5, and Mitchell responded with 44 in Game 6. But Murray maintained the arms race and scored 50 in Game 6.

Mitchell and Murray keep pushing each other, and neither the Jazz nor Nuggets have buckled. The result: One of the most thrilling individual scoring duels of all-time. Mitchell and Murray will extend their battle into Game 7 tonight.

Just four players have ever scored 50 multiple times in a series. Half of them have come in this series:

  • Donovan Mitchell (UTA-DEN in 2020)
  • Jamal Murray (DEN-UTA in 2020)
  • Allen Iverson (PHI-TOR in 2001)
  • Michael Jordan (CHI-CLE in 1988)

And the series isn’t over.

Mitchell is averaging 38.7 points per game against Denver – the second-highest scoring average ever in a series entering Game 7. Only Lakers great Elgin Baylor, who averaged 40.5 points per game in the first six games of the 1962 NBA Finals (which the Celtics eventually won), surpassed Mitchell.

Murray (34.0 points per game) also cracks the leader board.

Here are the players with the highest scoring averages in a series entering Game 7:

Mitchell and Murray are the only players on that leader board in the same series. So, of course, they have the highest combined scoring average between opposing players in a series entering Game 7 (72.7 points per game).

The only time we’ve seen anything like this in several decades? Allen Iverson (35.8 points per game) and Vince Carter (32.2 per game) dueling in 2001 76ers-Raptors, which Philadelphia won. But their combined scoring average entering Game 7 (68.0 points per game) lags well behind Mitchell’s and Murray’s.

Here are the highest combined scoring averages between opposing players in a series entering Game 7:

Of course, the fireworks won’t necessarily continue. Led by Rudy Gobert, Utah’s defense can be imposing. Gary Harris getting healthy lifts Denver’s defense.

But Mitchell and Murray have handled everything thrown their way. Both have been on fire from beyond the arc. Mitchell has regularly exploded to the rim. Both guards have even passed well to take advantage of the defensive attention they receive.

This matchup has been a blast. Hopefully, Game 7 is as fun as everything that preceded it.

Did Giannis Antetokounmpo ask to defend Jimmy Butler? ‘No, I didn’t. Why would you ask that?’

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Heat star Jimmy Butler
By Dan FeldmanSep 1, 2020, 2:27 PM EDT
Jimmy Butler torched the Bucks for 40 points in the Heat’s Game 1 win. Butler did most of his damage against Khris Middleton and Wesley Matthews.

Often left out of the action? Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Ben Golliver of The Washington Post:

In some ways, this is the “right” approach. Defense is about five players performing together – not a single playershutting down the opponent. Antetokounmpo provides tremendous value as a help defender. His weakside presence pushed Butler into more difficult shots.

But Butler was making those shots. And there’s something to be said for elite players exerting their will in the biggest moments. Rising  stars often need to learn how to do that. Antetokounmpo clearly wasn’t ready last year, when Milwaukee lost to Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors. Antetokounmpo still must prove he’s ready this year.

Antetokounmpo can defend Butler. That’s what makes Antetokounmpo so good defensively. He can do it all. Smothering a scorer like Butler is absolutely in Antetokounmpo’s wheelhouse.

However, maybe putting Antetokounmpo on Butler would’ve opened something else for Miami. Butler makes winning plays. He understands that can mean shouldering the scoring burden in crunch time, but he’s also a willing passer.

Middleton and Matthews are effective perimeter defenders. Butler made tough shots. Just because he made some tough shots didn’t mean he’d continue to make them. He did make them. But that wasn’t fait accompli. Nor is it fait accompli he’ll continue to make them the rest of the series.

That said, players get into rhythms. A havoc-creating defender like Antetokounmpo could disrupt Butler, who seems mighty confident right now.

It’s a very fine line – one ripe for a narrative. Antetokounmpo is either a smart and steady team player who shows the power of trusting the process or a fraudulent superstar who’s afraid of the big moment. As usual, we’ll see the small-sample results then draw sweeping conclusions about Antetokounmpo’s basketball character.

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown on what Bucks did: ‘It could be done again’

Celtics wing Jaylen Brown vs. Bucks
By Dan FeldmanSep 1, 2020, 12:31 PM EDT
By deciding not to play Game 5 against the Magic, the Bucks made a loud statement on justice for Jacob Blake, police accountability, police brutality and criminal-justice reform.

The Bucks also ruffled some feathers around the NBA by not sharing their plan beforehand. Other teams felt compelled to follow Milwaukee, and a league-wide strike emerged without clear goals.

Celtics wing Jaylen Brown defended the Bucks.

Not only that, he’s ready for round two if necessary.

Brown, via Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston:

“We all saw the awareness that was raised so, to be honest, I think in hindsight we will appreciate what Milwaukee did,” said Brown. “There’s a lot of guys that came down here for reasons other than basketball, and to use our platforms. Milwaukee did exactly that and, if necessary. it could be done again. Hopefully that won’t be the case but using our platform is why a lot of guys came down here.”

In theory, yes.

In practicality, it will be difficult to get another strike off the ground.

The previous strike happened so quickly that many involved didn’t realize the implications. George Hill was initially the only one with a plan, and it was a solo plan: He alone wouldn’t play. But his Milwaukee teammates joined him, reportedly intending just to forfeit a single game. Then, the rest of the league followed in not playing.

At that point, discussion focused on the same question players faced before resuming the season: Was playing worth it?

Unsurprisingly, players thought yes. So much so, there wasn’t much focus on new concessions. Players decided to end the strike then met with owners and announced tangible gains.

Despite talk of players boycotting the NBA’s resumption at Disney World before it began, 98% of players on continuing teams reported to the bubble. None of the players who chose not to play cited social justice as their primary reason. Even after this latest work stoppage, only one player left the bubble due to social-justice concerns – Magic forward Aaron Gordon, and he was also injured.

There’s just little evidence striking is popular among NBA players when they consider all the ramifications.

Striking technically violated the Collective Bargaining Agreement. With games merely postponed a few days (rather than interrupted more significantly or even canceled), players seemingly won’t directly have their salaries reduced. But that won’t necessarily be true next time.

There are also indirect dangers. As teams enter difficult financial circumstances next season, there is potential for owners to terminate the Collective Bargaining Agreement and renegotiate players’ share of salaries. The best reason to predict against that: Players cooperated in this restart, confining themselves away from family and friends on a closed campus, to help the league make money. Owners and players love to describe themselves as “partners”  in the league’s revenue production, and players are making a tremendous sacrifice to do their part. But owners might no longer view players as their partners if players keep striking.

So, I’m skeptical another strike will actually happen.

But players will keep talking and demonstrating from the bubble. Those are all helpful ways of affecting change, and the strike amplified those messages.

It’s also good Brown keeps pushing the envelope. This mere threat helps players build power in their push for social justice.

NBA players families start arriving in bubble, reuniting after months apart

Associated PressSep 1, 2020, 10:04 AM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Fred VanVleet hadn’t seen his family in more than two months.

With his Toronto Raptors coming off a bad playoff loss, their long-awaited reunion was a great way to cheer him up.

Players began reuniting with family members in the bubble Monday, giving them a feeling of home during a marathon road trip.

“I think last time I saw them was Father’s Day, so it’s been a while. But it will be good to see everybody and right on time after getting our butts kicked yesterday. So, that’ll kind of take my mind off it a little bit today and I’ll get prepared and get locked in for the game tomorrow,” VanVleet said after practice, before meeting up with his family.

NBA teams began arriving at Disney on July 7 but the Raptors have been on the road even longer. They came to Florida on June 22 to begin practicing at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, rather than gather back in Toronto and have players who had been in the U.S. forced to quarantine.

The Raptors had one of the low moments of the trip Sunday when the Boston Celtics beat them 112-94 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Families began arriving in the Orlando area last week so they could quarantine before being permitted in the bubble. Once inside, they will be subjected to the same daily coronavirus testing and mandatory wearing of masks as players and staff.

They’re experiencing firsthand what their loved ones have been enduring, so it’s not a typical Disney World vacation for family members. They won’t be permitted to leave campus, so that could make it tough on children, who may get bored inside the bubble.

“I mean, we’ll see how it goes. We’ll see how well they feel in this environment as well,” said Lakers guard Danny Green said. “It’s a different adjustment for them too, so I think it’ll be good for a week or two until we figure out how smoothly it still runs, if guys stay longer than that.”

Monday was the date that had been targeted because it would have been into the second round, with the number of people inside the bubble reduced after eight more of the original 22 teams on campus for the restarted season had departed.

However, because there were no games for three days last week as players focused on social justice concerns after the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the court on Wednesday in reaction to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, there are some first-round series that haven’t been completed.

The Los Angeles Lakers were set to meet with members of their families after their practice. Green said last week that his fiancee had traveled to Florida, adding that he wished his dogs had also come but pets weren’t allowed.

“I think that’ll make things a lot easier for everybody, to have their wives, girlfriends, some of their families, their kids, even though the situation is not exactly kid-friendly,” Green said.

“The kids, they’ll be excited. They haven’t seen their dads in two months. So yeah, that will definitely lighten the mood.”

In most cases, players would be limited to four guests. They would also get one ticket authorizing entry for one adult – who could hold a child 2-foot-8 or shorter – to each of that team’s playoff games.

Not all players planned to bring families, with some having children who are just beginning their school year and didn’t want put them through that situation even if there were virtual classrooms. And not all who did were going to see them Monday.

Family members who quarantined at home and then traveled privately faced only a four-day quarantine, while those who didn’t needed to quarantine seven days upon their arrivals.

But it seems everyone involved believes the wait will be worth it.

 

Report: Chicago Bulls line up interviews with long list of assistant coaches

Chicago Bulls
By Kurt HelinSep 1, 2020, 9:32 AM EDT
Arturas Karnisovas knows what he wants in the head coach of the Chicago Bulls. Someone strong at player development. Someone with good communication skills. Someone who relates to players and who they respect.

He’s willing to interview a lot of people — and a lot of top assistant coaches around the league — to find his guy. Just look at the list ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski put forward of assistants the Bulls have gotten permission to talk to.

No permission was necessary for former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson to interview, but new executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley are talking to several assistant coaches still involved in the playoffs, including Milwaukee’s Darvin Ham, Denver’s Wes Unseld Jr. and Miami’s Dan Craig, sources said.

Among the assistant coaches granted permission to talk to Chicago from eliminated teams, sources said: Dallas Mavericks assistants Jamahl Mosley and Stephen Silas, Philadelphia’s Ime Udoka and one candidate — Minnesota associate head coach David Vanterpool — whose team didn’t qualify for the restart, sources said.

That doesn’t include Chris Fleming and Roy Rogers, who worked on former coach Jim Boylen’s staff.

Nate McMillan is available and checks all the boxes of what Karnisovas is seeking, but McMillan has made it clear he is taking a season off from coaching (he is still getting paid by the Pacers for another year). Hard to see Chicago going with Brett Brown, for that matter.

Udoka has been considered a frontrunner (and has interest from multiple teams), plus Atkinson — who helped develop players and build a winning culture in Brooklyn — has to be taken seriously.

It’s far too early to say there is a true frontrunner for the Bulls’ job, and expect Karnisovas to take his time — he just fired the coach the owner likes, he needs to nail this hire.

The Bulls have young talent on the roster — Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Coby White, Wendell Carter — but how good they really are and how well they fit together remain unanswered questions. Don’t be shocked if Karnisovas spends the next year hiring a coach and seeing who does and does not fit with the program going forward, then becoming more aggressive with his roster shaping moves.