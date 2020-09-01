Clippers guard Lou Williams
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Clippers’ Lou Williams: Easy to tell NBA players to strike, harder for us to do

By Dan FeldmanSep 1, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Clippers guard Lou Williams was on the fence about playing in the NBA’s resumption. Ultimately, he reported. He even underwent a lengthy quarantine stemming from a strip-club stop that became highly publicized. Then, once the playoffs got underway, players went on strike. The Clippers reportedly initially voted to cancel the rest of the postseason. Players eventually decided to keep playing.

That all left Williams’ head spinning.

Williams:

It’s a lot, man. Everything that we’re dealing with is overwhelming. We’re inside of a controlled environment – outside of yesterday – without our families. We’re expected to entertain you guys, save the world, speak up on issues that are very personal that hits home for us. So, we’re overwhelmed. And so I think a lot of our opinions and a lot of our feelings reflected that last week. And we had another opportunity to speak again as a group and decided to make a decision and continue to use our platforms. Nothing that we’re dealing with is easy. It’s not play, put your career in jeopardy, put your futures on hold, how you make a livelihood. A lot of people are quick to say, “Why don’t you guys just stop playing? And just don’t play. And protest.” And those same people are going to go to work the next day. Sometimes, I just think we just get caught up in the entertainment aspect of this business, and people kind of forget that this is the way that we feed our families, and this is our livelihoods. And so it was an overwhelming time. It was an overwhelming few days. So, I’m glad that we got some positive steps out of it to continue on to fight for social injustices to people of color, the people in general who have dealt with police brutality. I was happy that, out of everything outside of the pause, that we were able to provoke some change. So, I was proud in that aspect.

I’m glad Williams said this.

All of this.

In one sense, NBA players should get paid more than usual for playing right now. Their work conditions are far more difficult. Players have been stuck on a closed campus, separated from their families and friends (until now). But without fan attendance, revenue is way down, and revenue determines players’ salaries. Like many things in the coronavirus pandemic, there are no easy answers.

Professional athletes have high salaries and short careers. Not playing would have been DEVASTATING financially. NBA players should not be pressured into sitting out.

Likewise, NBA players shouldn’t be pressured into speaking out. It’s not on NBA players – especially in a majority-Black league – to solve racism. Black people are the victims of racism. Keep the pressure on politicians and others with similar influence.

Of course, that doesn’t mean NBA players are powerless. They have relatively large platforms. I salute anyone who chooses to speak out or sit out. It’s commendable when people take on a larger burden to make the world a better place. That should never get lost.

But we also ought to recognize how much NBA players have on their plates right now and hold them to reasonable – not higher – standards

Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray in epic scoring duel entering Jazz-Nuggets Game 7

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Nuggets guard Jamal Murray
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
By Dan FeldmanSep 1, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell scored 57 points – the third-highest-scoring playoff game in NBA history – in Game 1 of the Utah-Denver series. Later that day, Nuggets guard Jamal Murray posted a video to Instagram.

“Crazy thing being out here in the bubble?” Murray said into his selfie camera before flipping the view outward to show Mitchell sitting nearby. “I’ve got to see this dude right after the game. He just dropped FIFTY-SEVEEEEEEN!”

It has gotten even crazier since.

Both Mitchell (51) and Murray (50) cracked 50 points in Game 4. Murray dropped 42 points in Game 5, and Mitchell responded with 44 in Game 6. But Murray maintained the arms race and scored 50 in Game 6.

Mitchell and Murray keep pushing each other, and neither the Jazz nor Nuggets have buckled. The result: One of the most thrilling individual scoring duels of all-time. Mitchell and Murray will extend their battle into Game 7 tonight.

Just four players have ever scored 50 multiple times in a series. Half of them have come in this series:

  • Donovan Mitchell (UTA-DEN in 2020)
  • Jamal Murray (DEN-UTA in 2020)
  • Allen Iverson (PHI-TOR in 2001)
  • Michael Jordan (CHI-CLE in 1988)

And the series isn’t over.

Mitchell is averaging 38.7 points per game against Denver – the second-highest scoring average ever in a series entering Game 7. Only Lakers great Elgin Baylor, who averaged 40.5 points per game in the first six games of the 1962 NBA Finals (which the Celtics eventually won), surpassed Mitchell.

Murray (34.0 points per game) also cracks the leader board.

Here are the players with the highest scoring averages in a series entering Game 7:

Mitchell and Murray are the only players on that leader board in the same series. So, of course, they have the highest combined scoring average between opposing players in a series entering Game 7 (72.7 points per game).

The only time we’ve seen anything like this in several decades? Allen Iverson (35.8 points per game) and Vince Carter (32.2 per game) dueling in 2001 76ers-Raptors, which Philadelphia won. But their combined scoring average entering Game 7 (68.0 points per game) lags well behind Mitchell’s and Murray’s.

Here are the highest combined scoring averages between opposing players in a series entering Game 7:

Of course, the fireworks won’t necessarily continue. Led by Rudy Gobert, Utah’s defense can be imposing. Gary Harris getting healthy lifts Denver’s defense.

But Mitchell and Murray have handled everything thrown their way. Both have been on fire from beyond the arc. Mitchell has regularly exploded to the rim. Both guards have even passed well to take advantage of the defensive attention they receive.

This matchup has been a blast. Hopefully, Game 7 is as fun as everything that preceded it.

Did Giannis Antetokounmpo ask to defend Jimmy Butler? ‘No, I didn’t. Why would you ask that?’

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Heat star Jimmy Butler
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 1, 2020, 2:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jimmy Butler torched the Bucks for 40 points in the Heat’s Game 1 win. Butler did most of his damage against Khris Middleton and Wesley Matthews.

Often left out of the action? Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Ben Golliver of The Washington Post:

In some ways, this is the “right” approach. Defense is about five players performing together – not a single playershutting down the opponent. Antetokounmpo provides tremendous value as a help defender. His weakside presence pushed Butler into more difficult shots.

But Butler was making those shots. And there’s something to be said for elite players exerting their will in the biggest moments. Rising  stars often need to learn how to do that. Antetokounmpo clearly wasn’t ready last year, when Milwaukee lost to Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors. Antetokounmpo still must prove he’s ready this year.

Antetokounmpo can defend Butler. That’s what makes Antetokounmpo so good defensively. He can do it all. Smothering a scorer like Butler is absolutely in Antetokounmpo’s wheelhouse.

However, maybe putting Antetokounmpo on Butler would’ve opened something else for Miami. Butler makes winning plays. He understands that can mean shouldering the scoring burden in crunch time, but he’s also a willing passer.

Middleton and Matthews are effective perimeter defenders. Butler made tough shots. Just because he made some tough shots didn’t mean he’d continue to make them. He did make them. But that wasn’t fait accompli. Nor is it fait accompli he’ll continue to make them the rest of the series.

That said, players get into rhythms. A havoc-creating defender like Antetokounmpo could disrupt Butler, who seems mighty confident right now.

It’s a very fine line – one ripe for a narrative. Antetokounmpo is either a smart and steady team player who shows the power of trusting the process or a fraudulent superstar who’s afraid of the big moment. As usual, we’ll see the small-sample results then draw sweeping conclusions about Antetokounmpo’s basketball character.

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown on what Bucks did: ‘It could be done again’

Celtics wing Jaylen Brown vs. Bucks
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 1, 2020, 12:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

By deciding not to play Game 5 against the Magic, the Bucks made a loud statement on justice for Jacob Blake, police accountability, police brutality and criminal-justice reform.

The Bucks also ruffled some feathers around the NBA by not sharing their plan beforehand. Other teams felt compelled to follow Milwaukee, and a league-wide strike emerged without clear goals.

Celtics wing Jaylen Brown defended the Bucks.

Not only that, he’s ready for round two if necessary.

Brown, via Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston:

“We all saw the awareness that was raised so, to be honest, I think in hindsight we will appreciate what Milwaukee did,” said Brown. “There’s a lot of guys that came down here for reasons other than basketball, and to use our platforms. Milwaukee did exactly that and, if necessary. it could be done again. Hopefully that won’t be the case but using our platform is why a lot of guys came down here.”

In theory, yes.

In practicality, it will be difficult to get another strike off the ground.

The previous strike happened so quickly that many involved didn’t realize the implications. George Hill was initially the only one with a plan, and it was a solo plan: He alone wouldn’t play. But his Milwaukee teammates joined him, reportedly intending just to forfeit a single game. Then, the rest of the league followed in not playing.

At that point, discussion focused on the same question players faced before resuming the season: Was playing worth it?

Unsurprisingly, players thought yes. So much so, there wasn’t much focus on new concessions. Players decided to end the strike then met with owners and announced tangible gains.

Despite talk of players boycotting the NBA’s resumption at Disney World before it began, 98% of players on continuing teams reported to the bubble. None of the players who chose not to play cited social justice as their primary reason. Even after this latest work stoppage, only one player left the bubble due to social-justice concerns – Magic forward Aaron Gordon, and he was also injured.

There’s just little evidence striking is popular among NBA players when they consider all the ramifications.

Striking technically violated the Collective Bargaining Agreement. With games merely postponed a few days (rather than interrupted more significantly or even canceled), players seemingly won’t directly have their salaries reduced. But that won’t necessarily be true next time.

There are also indirect dangers. As teams enter difficult financial circumstances next season, there is potential for owners to terminate the Collective Bargaining Agreement and renegotiate players’ share of salaries. The best reason to predict against that: Players cooperated in this restart, confining themselves away from family and friends on a closed campus, to help the league make money. Owners and players love to describe themselves as “partners”  in the league’s revenue production, and players are making a tremendous sacrifice to do their part. But owners might no longer view players as their partners if players keep striking.

So, I’m skeptical another strike will actually happen.

But players will keep talking and demonstrating from the bubble. Those are all helpful ways of affecting change, and the strike amplified those messages.

It’s also good Brown keeps pushing the envelope. This mere threat helps players build power in their push for social justice.

NBA players families start arriving in bubble, reuniting after months apart

Madison Quisenberry/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 1, 2020, 10:04 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Fred VanVleet hadn’t seen his family in more than two months.

With his Toronto Raptors coming off a bad playoff loss, their long-awaited reunion was a great way to cheer him up.

Players began reuniting with family members in the bubble Monday, giving them a feeling of home during a marathon road trip.

“I think last time I saw them was Father’s Day, so it’s been a while. But it will be good to see everybody and right on time after getting our butts kicked yesterday. So, that’ll kind of take my mind off it a little bit today and I’ll get prepared and get locked in for the game tomorrow,” VanVleet said after practice, before meeting up with his family.

NBA teams began arriving at Disney on July 7 but the Raptors have been on the road even longer. They came to Florida on June 22 to begin practicing at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, rather than gather back in Toronto and have players who had been in the U.S. forced to quarantine.

The Raptors had one of the low moments of the trip Sunday when the Boston Celtics beat them 112-94 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Families began arriving in the Orlando area last week so they could quarantine before being permitted in the bubble. Once inside, they will be subjected to the same daily coronavirus testing and mandatory wearing of masks as players and staff.

They’re experiencing firsthand what their loved ones have been enduring, so it’s not a typical Disney World vacation for family members. They won’t be permitted to leave campus, so that could make it tough on children, who may get bored inside the bubble.

“I mean, we’ll see how it goes. We’ll see how well they feel in this environment as well,” said Lakers guard Danny Green said. “It’s a different adjustment for them too, so I think it’ll be good for a week or two until we figure out how smoothly it still runs, if guys stay longer than that.”

Monday was the date that had been targeted because it would have been into the second round, with the number of people inside the bubble reduced after eight more of the original 22 teams on campus for the restarted season had departed.

However, because there were no games for three days last week as players focused on social justice concerns after the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the court on Wednesday in reaction to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, there are some first-round series that haven’t been completed.

The Los Angeles Lakers were set to meet with members of their families after their practice. Green said last week that his fiancee had traveled to Florida, adding that he wished his dogs had also come but pets weren’t allowed.

“I think that’ll make things a lot easier for everybody, to have their wives, girlfriends, some of their families, their kids, even though the situation is not exactly kid-friendly,” Green said.

“The kids, they’ll be excited. They haven’t seen their dads in two months. So yeah, that will definitely lighten the mood.”

In most cases, players would be limited to four guests. They would also get one ticket authorizing entry for one adult – who could hold a child 2-foot-8 or shorter – to each of that team’s playoff games.

Not all players planned to bring families, with some having children who are just beginning their school year and didn’t want put them through that situation even if there were virtual classrooms. And not all who did were going to see them Monday.

Family members who quarantined at home and then traveled privately faced only a four-day quarantine, while those who didn’t needed to quarantine seven days upon their arrivals.

But it seems everyone involved believes the wait will be worth it.

 