Carmelo Anthony in Knicks uniform again? He’s reportedly on Leon Rose’s radar.

According to sources, Anthony has been on Rose’s radar ever since he took over the presidency in early March. Rose is Anthony’s former top client at Creative Artists Agency. Other connections include Anthony lobbying for Thibodeau to become Knicks coach in 2014 and the newly hired assistant Woodson getting Anthony to play his best two-way ball in the 2012-13 season.
Anthony played for the Knicks from 2011-2017 but didn’t leave under the best of terms because, well, a number of Phil Jackson’s relationships with players don’t end well. How eager Anthony is to return to New York is part of the equation.
Then there is the fit question. Anthony has played more than 80% of his minutes at power forward the past three seasons, and the Knicks have Julius Randle at that spot. Not that Randle is part of the long-term future in New York, he’s not (and likely will be shopped some this offseason), but Anthony certainly is not the future, either.
Anthony likely stays in Portland, unless the Knicks want to come in with an oversized contract to try and lure him away. Making that kind of move for a 36-year-old player doesn’t seem a wise move, but kind of does seem like a classic Knicks move.
Consider it all something to watch.
NBA playoffs schedule 2020: Dates, times, matchups for all games
• The NBA is continuing to push the pace to start the second round with at least two games a day.
• Games are played every other day in every series.
• The NBA has released an NBA Finals schedule to teams and their target is still a Sept. 30 Game 1.
NBA playoffs schedule 2020 (all times are Eastern):
SECOND ROUND
Eastern Conference
No. 2 Toronto vs. No. 3 Boston
Game 1: Aug. 30, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Sept. 1, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Sept. 5, TBD
Game 5: Sept. 7, TBD
Game 6: Sept. 9, TBD
Game 7: Sept. 11, TBD
No. 1 Milwaukee vs. No. 5 Miami
Game 1: Aug. 31, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Sept. 4, TBD
Game 4: Sept. 6, TBD
Game 5: Sept. 8, TBD
Game 6: Sept. 10, TBD
Game 7: Sept. 12, TBD
Western Conference
No. 1 L.A. Lakers vs. Houston/Oklahoma City
Game 1: Sept. 4, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Sept. 6, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Sept. 8, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Sept. 10, TBD (TNT)
Game 5: Sept. 12, TBD (ESPN)
Game 6: Sept. 14, TBD (TNT)
Game 7: Sept. 16, TBD (TNT)
No. 2 L.A. Clippers vs. Denver/Utah
Game 1: Sept. 3, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Sept. 5, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Sept. 7, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Sept. 9, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 5: Sept. 11, TBD (TNT)
Game 6: Sept. 13, TBD (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 15, TBD (ESPN)
FIRST ROUND
Western Conference
No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers beat No. 8 Portland 4-1
No. 2 L.A. Clippers beat. No. 7 Dallas 4-2
No. 3 Denver vs. No. 6 Utah
Game 1: Aug. 17, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Aug. 19, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Aug. 21, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Aug. 23, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Aug. 30, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 7: Sept. 1, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
No. 4 Houston vs. No. 5 Oklahoma City
Game 1: Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Aug. 20, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Aug. 22, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 4: Aug. 24, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Aug. 31, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 7: Sept. 2, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Eastern Conference
No. 1 Milwaukee beat No. 8 Orlando 4-1
No. 2 Toronto beat No. 7 Brooklyn 4-0
No. 3 Boston beat No. 6 Philadelphia 4-0
No. 5 Miami beat No. 4 Indiana 4-0
Chris Paul free throws, Russell Westbrook errors help force OKC, Houston Game 7
All season long, Chris Paul has made Oklahoma City one of the best clutch teams in the league (it had a net rating of +24 in games within five points in the final five minutes, best in the league). The Thunder make smart decisions and don’t turn the ball over when it matters.
Houston could have used some of that in the final minute of Game 6 Monday night.
Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round matchup was tied 100-100 with 60 seconds left, but a Russell Westbrook airball from three, a couple of Chris Paul free throws (after he got Robert Covington to reach), then a Westbrook turnover on a bad pass gave Oklahoma City a 104-100 win.
James Harden had 32 points, and while he was not as sharp as usual (3-of-11 from three), the basketball world was asking why he did not have the ball in his hands with the game on the line? Harden said the final play was drawn up for Westbrook.
“That play was for Russ to attack the basket,” Harden said. “He attacked the basket and he made the decision he felt was open…
“In a closeout game we gave them too many opportunities… we shot ourselves in the foot. We turned the ball over too many times.”
Chris Paul finished with 28 points on 10-of-20 shooting, was +20 in a game his team won by four, and most importantly down the stretch, he was getting guys in the right position and making the right plays.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) —Jimmy Butler kept hearing the same message from teammates in every conversation Monday night.
“Win the game.”
He listened to them, and delivered.
Butler scored 14 of his playoff career-high 40 points in the fourth quarter, Goran Dragic added 27 and the Heat clamped down defensively in the final three quarters to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-104 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Monday night.
“I felt like I took it up a level in the fourth quarter,” Butler said. “If that needs to happen every game, I’ve got to be able to do it. But we’ve got so many guys capable of doing it for us.”
Bam Adebayo had 12 points, 17 rebounds and six assists for the fifth-seeded Heat, who are 3-1 overall against the top-seeded Bucks this season. Tyler Herro added 11 points for Miami, which improved to 5-0 in the postseason.
Butler joined only LeBron James and Dwyane Wade – the first person who texted Butler postgame Monday night – as players with a 40-point playoff effort for Miami. He was 13 for 20 from the field, 12 for 13 from the line and 2 for 2 from 3-point land.
“He wants these kind of moments,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.
Khris Middleton scored 28 points for Milwaukee, which also dropped Game 1 of its first-round series against Orlando. Brook Lopez had 24 points on 8 for 10 shooting, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks.
But Antetokounmpo’s night will likely be best remembered by what he did at the foul line: The reigning MVP went 4 for 12 from the stripe, the worst performance by anyone with at least 12 free-throw attempts in a playoff game since Andre Roberson went 2 for 12 for Oklahoma City on April 23, 2017 against Houston.
“He just has to stick with his routine, stick with what he’s been doing, continue to have a lot of confidence, continue to attack, continue to get to the free throw line,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He’s going to make them. We have total faith in him.”
Kyle Korver added 11 for the Bucks, who scored 40 points on the way to an 11-point lead after the first quarter – then managed 64 the rest of the way. The Bucks played without point guard Eric Bledsoe, out with a strained right hamstring.
“We’ve been here before,” Antetokounmpo said. “Going down 0-1 against Orlando, we did the same thing last year against Boston … We’ve got to come out and play Game 2, man. It’s a big game. Our season is on the line. We’ve got to come out, play hard, watch the tape, make the adjustment, be aggressive, make the right play and hopefully we can win the game.”
Miami led 92-86 after three quarters, after trailing for most of the game to that point – then managed only three points in the first 6:09 of the fourth quarter.
The Bucks didn’t exactly exploit that slump.
Marvin Williams‘ three-point play with 7:40 left got Milwaukee within 95-93, and it stayed a one-possession game for nearly five minutes. Antetokounmpo scored for a 96-95 lead midway through the fourth, before Butler drove and got a baseline floater to fall on the next Miami possession to put Miami back on top for good.
Butler’s 3-pointer with 3:03 left pushed the lead to 102-96, and Herro – after Adebayo extended a possession with an offensive rebound – connected on a 3 with 1:34 left to make it 109-101.
Antetokounmpo’s son Liam was among the first fans in bubble history; Monday was the first day that some NBA players could have family members join them at the restart.