Jimmy Butler takes over late, leads Miami past Milwaukee in OT to take 1-0 series lead

Associated PressAug 31, 2020, 11:07 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Butler kept hearing the same message from teammates in every conversation Monday night.

“Win the game.”

He listened to them, and delivered.

Butler scored 14 of his playoff career-high 40 points in the fourth quarter, Goran Dragic added 27 and the Heat clamped down defensively in the final three quarters to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-104 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Monday night.

“I felt like I took it up a level in the fourth quarter,” Butler said. “If that needs to happen every game, I’ve got to be able to do it. But we’ve got so many guys capable of doing it for us.”

Bam Adebayo had 12 points, 17 rebounds and six assists for the fifth-seeded Heat, who are 3-1 overall against the top-seeded Bucks this season. Tyler Herro added 11 points for Miami, which improved to 5-0 in the postseason.

Butler joined only LeBron James and Dwyane Wade – the first person who texted Butler postgame Monday night – as players with a 40-point playoff effort for Miami. He was 13 for 20 from the field, 12 for 13 from the line and 2 for 2 from 3-point land.

“He wants these kind of moments,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Khris Middleton scored 28 points for Milwaukee, which also dropped Game 1 of its first-round series against Orlando. Brook Lopez had 24 points on 8 for 10 shooting, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks.

But Antetokounmpo’s night will likely be best remembered by what he did at the foul line: The reigning MVP went 4 for 12 from the stripe, the worst performance by anyone with at least 12 free-throw attempts in a playoff game since Andre Roberson went 2 for 12 for Oklahoma City on April 23, 2017 against Houston.

“He just has to stick with his routine, stick with what he’s been doing, continue to have a lot of confidence, continue to attack, continue to get to the free throw line,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He’s going to make them. We have total faith in him.”

Kyle Korver added 11 for the Bucks, who scored 40 points on the way to an 11-point lead after the first quarter – then managed 64 the rest of the way. The Bucks played without point guard Eric Bledsoe, out with a strained right hamstring.

“We’ve been here before,” Antetokounmpo said. “Going down 0-1 against Orlando, we did the same thing last year against Boston … We’ve got to come out and play Game 2, man. It’s a big game. Our season is on the line. We’ve got to come out, play hard, watch the tape, make the adjustment, be aggressive, make the right play and hopefully we can win the game.”

Miami led 92-86 after three quarters, after trailing for most of the game to that point – then managed only three points in the first 6:09 of the fourth quarter.

The Bucks didn’t exactly exploit that slump.

Marvin Williams‘ three-point play with 7:40 left got Milwaukee within 95-93, and it stayed a one-possession game for nearly five minutes. Antetokounmpo scored for a 96-95 lead midway through the fourth, before Butler drove and got a baseline floater to fall on the next Miami possession to put Miami back on top for good.

Butler’s 3-pointer with 3:03 left pushed the lead to 102-96, and Herro – after Adebayo extended a possession with an offensive rebound – connected on a 3 with 1:34 left to make it 109-101.

Antetokounmpo’s son Liam was among the first fans in bubble history; Monday was the first day that some NBA players could have family members join them at the restart.

Game 2 is Wednesday.

“Just like they’ll be studying their film to get better, we’ll be doing the same,” Butler said.

 

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo reject Jimmy Butler at the rim

Butler Antetokounmpo
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 31, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT
No team protected the rim this season like the Milwaukee Bucks.

Want proof that continued over to the playoffs? Watch Jimmy Butler go for the dunk and Giannis Antetokounmpo reject him at the rim.

Do that in the first half of Game 1 of a playoff series and you’re sending a message — which is what the Defensive Player of the Year should do.

Bam Adebayo had a better idea — go right through Antetokounmpo… except then you’ve got to finish the dunk.

The Bucks and Heat were locked in a tight one to open their Eastern Conference semifinal series, it was a three-point game at the half.

 

Brandon Ingram named 2020 NBA Most Improved Player

By Kurt HelinAug 31, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT
Brandon Ingram had perfect timing: If you’re going to win the Most Improved Player award, do it the year you’re up to get paid.

Ingram is expected to get a max contract extension this summer, and to cement that he was named the Most Improved Player award, the league just announced.

Ingram got 42 first-place votes out of the 100 select media members who voted, which just beat out Miami’s Bam Adebayo who finished second and had 38 first-place votes. Dallas’ Luka Doncic finished third (12 first-place votes), followed by Boston’s Jayson Tatum and then the Hornets’ Devonte' Graham. Voting for the award looked at games through March 11; it did not include any play in the Orlando restart bubble.

Ingram averaged 24.3 points (New Orleans’ leading scorer), 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists for the Pelicans this season and was named an All-Star, but what one him the award was the all-around leap in his game. His three-point shooting jumped from 33% a year ago to 39.1% this season. Ingram’s understanding of the game and passing improved, and he assisted on 19.3% of teammates’ shots when he was on the court. All of that while taking on more of the offensive load in New Orleans (especially before Zion Williamson got healthy).

Ingram is in impressive company winning the Most Improved Player award. Here are the last five winners: Jimmy Butler, CJ McCollum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Oladipo, and last year Pascal Siakam (who had a case to win it again this season and finished seventh in the voting).

All of those guys have gotten paid. Seriously paid. That’s about to happen to Ingram, too, and no team is poaching him out of New Orleans.

George Hill planned to sit out solo, then other Bucks and NBA teams joined

Bucks guard George Hill
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 31, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT
George Hill – playing for the Bucks in the bubble when police shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times – said, “We shouldn’t have came to this damn place.”

Two days later, the entire NBA was on strike.

How did players reach that point? There was talk of players boycotting the league’s resumption at Disney World before it began. But 98% of players on continuing teams reported to the bubble. Of players who chose not to play, none cited social justice as their primary reason.

Did so many players really change their position on playing? Not exactly.

It took only one.

Hill decided to sit out Bucks-Magic Game 5.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

Hill said that, outside of a conversation with Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer before the game, no one on his team was aware of what he was going to do until they found out he was inactive about 20 minutes before tipoff.

“I didn’t want to put that pressure on my teammates,” Hill said. “I didn’t want them to have to make that decision unless they wanted to. So as a teammate, I didn’t take it to them. That may be a little bit my fault on my part to not take it to them. But I didn’t want them to make a decision out of pressure, and because we have a good relationship.

“So before the game, guys were trying to figure out why I wasn’t playing. And we spoke about it. Sterling [Brown] spoke about it and wanted to stay in with us. And it was a trickle effect; every guy in our locker room stood by my side and said, ‘If my brother isn’t playing, then we aren’t playing.’ And we made that decision.

The “trickle effect” continued from there.

The Bucks reportedly intended only to forfeit Game 5 – not prompt an NBA-wide strike. But players on other teams didn’t know Milwaukee’s plan and followed in not playing. Suddenly, the entire league was on strike.

Incredible!

NBA players have too often prioritized unity, which has led to everyone rallying around the least-offensive gestures. But Hill didn’t wait to see whether everyone else agreed. He did what he thought was best for him. And one he made that leap, everyone followed.

The Bucks drew major attention to their specific demands – justice for Jacob Blake and the Wisconsin State Legislature addressing police accountability, police brutality and criminal-justice reform.

The league-wide strike was less-traditionally effective. Players agreed to play before meeting with owners. Players agreed to play before tangible gains were announced. That’s a consequence of players mostly not looking to strike in the first place.

But Hill wanted what could be described as part-mental-health day, part protest. Sterling Brown has his own personal connection to police violence. The Bucks also have excellent camaraderie.

Everything went into motion.

Though the larger strike’s direct gains have been limited, it made a loud statement on social justice. It echoed as teams and athletes in other sports sat out. And there’s seemingly no direct downside. Presumably, because NBA games were postponed rather than canceled, players won’t have their salaries reduced.

This was significant. And it can all be traced back to George Hill.

Reports: Just 20% of eligible NBA players voted in last election

NBA vote
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 31, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT
Many NBA players want to make the United States a better place. They’ve protested, demonstrated, organized, donated, spoken out and even struck.

While players met about whether to continue the strike (which they ultimately ended), an eye-opening number emerged.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

Yet, only about 20% of eligible NBA players voted in the last election.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers:

In the meeting, it came up. In the players’ meeting, that, “Let’s walk the walk. We can’t just do the talk.” And it’s all the players.

I think it was like 20 percent of the players voted in the last election or something like that and, to a man, they all – we’re going to get them registered here in the bubble. We are going to try to get every team registered, every player registered to vote.

It’s so difficult for players because most of the time it’s in the middle of the season, and players are from so many different states, that it’s a lot of absentee voting.

And we’re going to get them all done. We want to get it up in the 80s, 90s, 100, if possible, percentile as far as players and coaches voting.

It’s unclear who determined that 20% figure and how. Perhaps, the union surveyed its members.

For perspective, about 61% of voting-age citizens voted in the 2016 presidential election. However, that was 46% among 18-to-29-year-olds – an age range that covered most NBA players.

But it’s also unclear which election this refers to. There have been elections – primary, midterm, local, etc. – since the 2016 presidential election.

Addressing the racism plaguing this country isn’t just about the presidency. The United States has had issues of racial injustice long before Donald Trump. Local politicians have plenty of power to change policy, especially with policing.

There’s also only so much American NBA players can do.  They aren’t a huge number of people in context of the entire country. They aren’t as wealthy and connected as the ultra-rich. They don’t hold political office.

But they can vote.

They can vote for people who recognize the width and depth of racism in this country, who are are committed to addressing the problem. It’s not about one race or even one election. It will take years to solve this.

That’s unsatisfying, of course. Anything longer than instant is too long. But every vote is a concrete step in the right direction.