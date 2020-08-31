Before coaching Georgetown, John Thompson won two titles with Celtics

Before his illustrious coaching career, Boston took Thompson in the 1964 NBA Draft third round. The Celtics were in the midst of their dynasty and set at center with Bill Russell. The Celtics also picked another center in the first round that year, Mel Counts from Oregon State.
But Thompson carved out a rotation role as a rookie, backing up Russell, and Boston won another title.
Thompson’s playing time slipped in his second year. Still, Thompson got his second ring in two years as a pro.
After the season, the Bulls selected Thompson in the 1966 expansion draft. Rather than join Chicago, Thompson retired and got into coaching.
That worked out pretty well for him – and the numerous future NBA players he coached, including Patrick Ewing, Dikembe Mutombo, Alonzo Mourning and Allen Iverson.
Three things Miami must do to upset Milwaukee in second round
Miami is a dark horse favorite in the playoffs — the Heat have a lot of fans in and out of league circles.
Milwaukee has its share of doubters, people who think the Bucks are overrated and a one-trick pony.
Does that mean we have an upset brewing in the East? The “Unpredictable bubble playoffs” largely have followed form so far, but the No. 5 seed Heat present matchup problems for the top-seeded Bucks that make this possibly the first big upset of the playoffs. It’s why this second-round series — which tips off Monday night — has drawn a lot of interest.
If Miami is going to beat Milwaukee, these three things have to come together for them.
Antetokounmpo is going to get his, the important thing is to slow him down, get him in the halfcourt, and have someone who can just make the Greek Freak less efficient.
Enter Bam Adebayo.
Adebayo has the length, athleticism, and strength to bother Antetokounmpo as much as any human can. According to NBA.com advanced stats, Antetokounmpo shot 12-of-28 this season when guarded by Adebayo. Which is great, but this cannot be a one-man show (and the Heat can’t afford to get Adebayo in foul trouble). Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder, and Derrick Jones Jr. all likely will get time guarding Antetokounmpo. More importantly, there has to be smart and decisive help defense on the Greek Freak to put him in difficult spots.
There is a blueprint for slowing Antetokounmpo and Eric Spoelstra is going to stick to it: Get back and take away his transition buckets, double him inside the three-point line (and encourage him to take as many threes as he wants), and pack the paint. Those play to Miami’s defensive strengths. Antetokounmpo will dish to Eric Bledsoe, Khris Middleton, and the other Bucks — and that’s okay. Make those guys beat you. As always with Milwaukee, it comes down to the other players on the team stepping up.
2) Miami’s shooters have to hit above-the-break threes
However, all threes are not equal and Milwaukee is smart about the threes they give up. They close out hard and chase guys out of the shorter corner threes. Also, the Bucks are the ultimate know-your-personnel team — they don’t give sharpshooters room at the arc, just the lesser threats. In the first round against Miami, Markelle Fultz was at the all-you-can-eat buffet at the arc, but notice how the Bucks ran Evan Fournier off the line when he got the ball? They knew.
What happens when the Bucks run into a team full of shooters? That’s Miami. They are loaded with players who can knock down the three, hitting 37.9% from deep as a team this season (second-best in the league). More importantly, the Heat shot 38.2% on above-the-break threes and have some shooters who are particularly deadly straight on.
As a side note, Miami — and Butler in particular — have to finish inside to balance things out. Butler isn’t much of a three-point shooter, but he has to hit at the rim and his midrange shots to get his and help make the offense click.
3) Mike Budenholzer’s adjustments have to fall short again
Eric Spoelstra will have a plan when Game 1 tips off. And, when parts of that plan don’t work, he will adjust. Fast. When a player proves to be a poor matchup in this series, Spoelstra will ruthlessly make a change.
Will Mike Budenholzer make the needed adjustments? And when he does, will they work?
That’s the book on Budenholzer, fair or not — the man sticks with his plan to a fault. And when your plan is “get the ball to Antetokounmpo and get out of the way,” that plan is going to work almost every night. He was slow to adjust against Toronto, slow to ramp up Antetokounmpo’s minutes.
Budenholzer says he’s learned from his mistakes. And to be fair, he has done things this season like role-out lineups with Antetokounmpo at the five for lengthy stretches. Or post up Brook Lopez because that was the best matchup. The problem for Budenholzer has been — and was against Toronto last playoffs — his players didn’t always execute his adjustments.
They need to this season. They need to this series.
Spoelstra and the Heat have almost no margin for error this series, they need to slow Antetokounmpo and execute their offense (hit their threes) at a high level to have a chance. You know Spoelstra will put his guys in the right positions.
Will Budenholzer have the counters?
Watch Jamal Murry give emotional postgame speech, “we found something we’re fighting for as the NBA,
“These shoes mean a lot. I just want to win. In life, you find things that hold value to you and things to fight for. And we found something we’re fighting for as the NBA, as a collective unit. I use these shoes as a symbol to me to keep fighting all around the world. So like I said, they give me a lot of power to keep fighting…
“These shoes give me life. Even though these people are gone, they give me life, they help me find strength to keep fight in this world.”
Murray’s raw emotional answers inspired other players watching inside and outside the bubble.
It’s been the best matchup of the first round, the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz — six games with a level of shotmaking between their two best players that is flat-out ridiculous. When Murray or Mitchell shoot, you expect the shot to go in, regardless of how well guarded they are or where they are on the court.
Sunday night, Murray dropped 50 on Utah to lead Denver to a 119-107 win and force a Game 7 on Tuesday. Murray was unstoppable.
After the game, an emotional Murray talked about his shoes — with Breonna Taylor on one and George Floyd on the other — and how the players found a cause they wanted to play for.
“We found something we’re fighting for as the NBA, as a collective unit…and I use these shoes as a symbol to keep fighting all around the world.”
LOS ANGELES — Bronny James is going pro – in video games.
The son of NBA star LeBron James has joined professional esports organization FaZe Clan, where he’s expected to stream Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone under the handle “FaZe Bronny.”
The 15-year-old James is a promising basketball player who could follow his dad into the pros, but he’s already reached celebrity status online. He has 4.3 million followers on TikTok and over 300,000 followers on streaming platform Twitch.
Terms of James’ deal were not disclosed.
James has streamed Fortnite, Warzone and NBA 2K and could create content for FaZe Clan on those titles and others. FaZe Clan has seven competitive teams, including a Call of Duty team based in Atlanta that was set to play Sunday for the CoD League championship, but James is unlikely to serve as a competitive player.
FaZe Clan has longstanding ties to the traditional sports world, and its roster of influencers include the NFL’s JuJu Smith-Schuster and the NBA’s Ben Simmons and Meyers Leonard. Simmons was announced as a FaZe Clan investor Monday.