Three takeaways from Boston’s Game 1 beatdown of Toronto

By Kurt HelinAug 30, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT
If any franchise knows taking your opponent to the woodshed in Game 1 doesn’t matter the rest of the series, it’s the Boston Celtics.

It still feels good for the guys in Green. Boston thumped the Raptors in Game 1, winning 112-94 and cruising through much of the second half (they were up 17 at the break).

Toronto is now 0-2 against Boston in the bubble, having not led for a second in either game. The Raptors are 11-0 against everyone else.

Game 2 of the series is Tuesday. Here are the three big takeaways from Game 1.

1) Boston took away Toronto’s transition game, Raptors struggled in the halfcourt.

In the regular season, 18.4% of Toronto’s possessions started in transition (second highest in the league), and they had a 125.3 offensive rating on those plays. Put in counting stats terms, Toronto averaged 18.8 fast break points a game, most in the league.

Boston shut that down — Toronto had seven fast break points — and Toronto struggled to score in the halfcourt.

Just look at the Raptors shot chart.

After the game, Celtics’ coach Brad Stevens said he thought the Raptors had more than seven fast break points and questioned the quality of the Celtics’ transition defense. That’s coach-speak — he knows how critical transition defense is for his team in this series, so he sent them a message through the media.

Boston will be able to limit Toronto in transition all series (playoff games tend to slow down), which is why the Raptors need to score more in the halfcourt.

2) About the Raptors halfcourt offense…

It wasn’t pretty. Don’t take my word for it, look at Nick Nurse.

 

Toronto’s three primary shot creators — Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, and Pascal Siakam — combined to shoot 13-of-44 (29.6%) and they were 3-of-19 from three (15.8%). The trio did combine for 18 assists, but they were not successful generating offense. Toronto had a 90.4 offensive rating.

Boston switched everything pick at the top of the key — the Celtics have the depth of personnel to do that with Jayson Tatum/Jaylen Brown/Marcus Smart— and Toronto could not find the mismatch. Boston chased the Raptors shooters off the arc and VanVleet, in particular, struggled to find space to operate in the middle of the court. The kick-outs to the corners were not there.

The alleged mismatches are against Boston’s undersized frontcourt, but Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka are not the kinds of players who punish the other team for going small (Marc Gasol had 7 points, Ibaka 15 off the bench). Toronto had 38 points in the paint for the game, that’s not punishing anyone.

To be fair, the Raptors’ shooters just missed shots they usually hit. VanVleet is too good to go 2-of-11 again. Also, they were out of sync on offense and can create better looks, something that likely returns next game.

“We didn’t do as well as we wanted, but that’s why it’s a seven-game series,” Siakam said after the game.

He’s right. Siakam usually can do damage posting guys up, but the length and athleticism of guys like Smart make that harder. Still, Siakam missed bunnies he usually hits.

The halfcourt struggles, however, are not new.

Toronto’s offense all season long looked fantastic against the weaker teams in the league (top five), but against the league’s best teams the Raptors’ offense was average. Good teams — and Boston is that — knew how to defend them and the Raptors offense was pedestrian when it couldn’t feast on transition buckets. I could say, “this is where they miss Kawhi Leonard,” but that horse is dead, no reason to beat it.

Toronto has to find a way to score more efficiently in the halfcourt or this series will be short.

3) Boston’s offense was good enough, but Brad Stevens wasn’t happy.

Stevens was unhappy with the Celtics offense postgame, and while it was balanced it the Cs generated only a 105.7 offensive rating. Not great, although the Raptors had the best defense in the bubble coming into this game, and second-best in the regular season. They are not easy to score upon.

Tatum and Smart each had 21 points, and Smart found his shot going 5-of-9 from three. Boston was getting to the rim at will early, and that meant the Time Lord Robert Williams was getting buckets (he had 10 points on the night).

Boston was balanced, Tatum had 17 and Kemba Walker had 18, including the shot of the game.

Expect Boston to be more efficient on the offensive end next game.

Although if they keep defending this well it may not matter.

 

 

Clippers’ Marcus Morris ejected for hard foul on Luka Doncic

Marcus Morris Doncic
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 30, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT
Maybe Marcus Morris stepping on the heel of Luka Doncic wasn’t an accident after all.

Morris has been in Doncic’s face all series, but in the first half of Game 6 Sunday Morris was ejected for a blow to the head of Doncic on a drive.

That was a clear Flagrant II and an easy call on ejection for Morris. Of course, Doc Rivers didn’t see it that way during the between-quarter interview on ESPN.

“I think he got ejected because he’s Marcus, to be honest. I thought he made a play on the ball and his arm followed through. It happens in every game.”

It does, and it was a hard foul — except for the blow to the head. That’s an automatic ejection all season long, the league has cracked down on this for a couple of seasons. The only argument for not ejecting Morris is the Paul Pierce “back in my day” crap about how the game used to be played. During the Jordan lovefest that was “The Last Dance,” did anyone notice the scores were 91-88 every game? It was ugly isolation basketball played in mud, and nobody wants to go back to those days except people who played/grew up then and repressed the memories of the bad stuff.

Doc Rivers’ big concern should be that Morris doesn’t get a suspension for the next game, whether that’s Game 7 of this series or Game 1 of the next one.

The other thing of note: Doncic wanted to go back at Morris and Boban Maranovich held him back. Doncic grew up playing the more physical European game, he can handle blows and has a streak that will stand up for himself. Dallas may want to get a veteran in the enforcer role for future years. You know, someone like Marcus Morris.

 

 

Kyle Lowry to play as Toronto, Boston tip-off anticipated series

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 30, 2020, 12:55 PM EDT
Boston vs. Toronto. In the playoffs. Finally.

Two teams near the top of the East for years that have somehow avoided each other come the postseason will finally meet up Sunday in the start of a highly-anticipated second-round matchup.

Kyle Lowry will be on the court for the game for Toronto, coming off a sprained ankle in the Raptors’ close-out game that had fans and the franchise worried. Lowry will start Sunday.

Toronto is going to need Lowry — both his buckets and his defense — in what is a fascinating series. Lowry averaged 19.4 points and 7.5 assists a game during the regular season.

A few angles to watch in this series:

• Will Jayson Tatum be able to stay All-NBA hot with Nick Nurse throwing interesting defensive wrinkles at him?

• Will Toronto be able to score enough to win? Their offense has struggled against top-10 defenses (and this is where they need Lowry and Pascal Siakam to create in the halfcourt, Kawhi Leonard isn’t there to bail them out).

• Will Toronto be able to dominate the paint enough to win?

There are so many more. This series will be a chess match of great coaches and a test for great players to rise to the moment.

And we finally get to see it.

LeBron James admits he’s thought about leaving bubble

LeBron James bubble
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 30, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
The bubble wears on people. It’s worn on LeBron.

After the Lakers eliminated Portland from the playoffs Saturday night, LeBron James admitted he’s thought about leaving the bubble — and that everyone has. Via Ben Golliver of the Washington Post.

LeBron isn’t alone with this. Far from it. Players have texted NBC Sports they have had the same ideas at points — it’s been more than 50 days in the bubble so far. The bubble has worn guys down, made their emotions raw, and that added to the tensions around the pause in play and social justice push this past week. During that time, a lot of players expressed being done with the bubble — no family, living in a hotel room on hotel food, the restrictions and protocols to keep the virus out.

“You forget that being in the bubble is hard,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said of the players’ meeting return to play. “And even some of that came up [during the meeting]. I knew it was hard, but listening to some of these guys speak, just mental awareness, we got to be a little sharper on that as well…

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that everyone in this bubble just seems to be a little bit more emotional and I’m not kidding. It’s true. I think part of the effect of being like jammed together every day; it has had that effect on everyone.”

It had that effect on the Clippers’ Paul George, whose on-the-court slump was in part tied to his emotional state.

“I underestimated mental health, honestly. I had anxiety, a little bit of depression,” George said after Game 5 of L.A.’s first-round series against Dallas. “Just being locked in here. I just wasn’t there. I checked out. Games two, three, four, I felt like I wasn’t there.”

“This is really hard being in here. It’s not easy. All day it’s just basketball. It’s hard to get away from it,” George said. “You see guys on other teams. Shout out to the NBA for creating this environment, but at the same time, it’s rough. I just got to find what’s going to get me able to check out of the game and check out of just constantly being in that mode.”

Soon the bubble will be down to eight teams and families will be let in, which will help players’ mental states.

But that’s not going to stop players from thinking about leaving. Everyone wants to go home, but they know they have a job to finish first.

Carmelo Anthony: “I think that I found a home in Portland”

By Kurt HelinAug 30, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
It was a marriage of desperation: Carmelo Anthony wanted back in the NBA anywhere he could land after Houston cut him and nobody picked him up last season or through the offseason. Injuries so decimated Portland’s front line — Zach Collins had just gone down with a shoulder injury to top it off — they needed someone, anyone, who could play power forward to help out.

It worked. Brilliantly.

Carmelo Anthony averaged 15.4 points a game during the season, in the bubble he was critical in lifting Portland past Memphis and into the postseason. In the playoffs, he averaged 15.2 a game while shooting 41.2% from three. ‘Melo is a free agent now but hopes to stay in Portland, he said after the Blazers were eliminated by the Lakers Saturday. Via Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest.

“I pray that it can be Portland. Honestly, I think that I found a home in Portland. I got comfortable with the organization. I got comfortable with the guys on the team. They got comfortable with me. At this point in my career, I do think that’s the best fit for me…

“I really hope it can be Portland at the end of the day.”

As always, it will come down to money. Anthony, the future Hall of Famer, played for the veteran minimum last season. Portland has Hassan Whiteside coming off the books (if they re-sign him it will be for a lot less than the $27.1 million he made last season) and a $12.8 million decision to make on Trevor Ariza, but either way they will not have a lot of money to pay Anthony. Maybe mid-level exception money. Will another team come in higher to try and poach him?

Carmelo Anthony accepted a role in Portland, next to Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, something he wasn’t willing to do in other stops on his tour. He fit in and played solidly for the Trail Blazers, giving them a scoring punch the lineup needed.

Portland fans want Anthony back. Blazer players do too, but they understand it’s a business. As McCollum said after the game.

“If it was up to me, I’d love to play with him for the rest of his career. I guess that’s to be determined.”