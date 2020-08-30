NBA playoffs schedule 2020: Dates, times, matchups for all games

By Kurt HelinAug 30, 2020, 1:15 AM EDT
After a few days break where NBA players put Black Lives Matter back on the front page and made a difference, the NBA gets back to playing this weekend. The 2020 NBA playoffs schedule is out and we’ve got it.

Here are a few notes on the NBA playoffs schedule 2020:

• The NBA is continuing with the Summer League/AAU style format with two-to-four games spread out over the course of the day.
• Once all teams are into the second round there will be two games a day.
• Games are played every other day in every series.
• The NBA has released an NBA Finals schedule to teams and their target is still a Sept. 30 Game 1.

NBA playoffs schedule 2020 (all times are Eastern):

SECOND ROUND

Eastern Conference

No. 2 Toronto vs. No. 3 Boston

Game 1: Aug. 30, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Sept. 1, TBD
Game 3: Sept. 3, TBD
Game 4: Sept. 5, TBD
Game 5: Sept. 7, TBD
Game 6: Sept. 9, TBD
Game 7: Sept. 11, TBD

Game 1: Aug. 31, 6 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Sept. 4, TBD
Game 4: Sept. 6, TBD
Game 5: Sept. 8, TBD
Game 6: Sept. 10, TBD
Game 7: Sept. 12, TBD

FIRST ROUND

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers beat No. 8 Portland 4-1

No. 2 L.A. Clippers vs. No. 7 Dallas

Game 1: Aug. 17, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Aug. 19, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Aug. 21, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Aug. 23, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 5: Aug. 25, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Aug. 30, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 1, TBD

No. 3 Denver vs. No. 6 Utah

Game 1: Aug. 17, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Aug. 19, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Aug. 21, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Aug. 23, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Aug. 30, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 7: Sept. 1, TBD

No. 4 Houston vs. No. 5 Oklahoma City

Game 1: Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Aug. 20, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Aug. 22, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 4: Aug. 24, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Aug. 31, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 7: Sept. 2, TBD

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee beat No. 8 Orlando 4-1

No. 2 Toronto beat No. 7 Brooklyn 4-0

No. 3 Boston beat No. 6 Philadelphia 4-0

No. 5 Miami beat No. 4 Indiana 4-0

Lakers show improvement, beat Portland to advance

Associated PressAug 30, 2020, 2:15 AM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — While the ultimate objective is to win a title, LeBron James said the Los Angeles Lakers achieved a key goal against the Portland Trail Blazers — and it wasn’t simply winning the franchise’s first playoff series in eight years.

It was improvement.

“We got better throughout the course of the series,” James said. “We knew we were coming into a series versus a hot Portland team that was playing the best basketball inside the bubble along with Phoenix. So we wanted to just come in and try to work our game, get better and better as the games went on, as the series went on. And I believe we did that.”

James had 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Lakers advanced to the Western Conference semifinals, beating the short-handed Blazers 131-122 in Game 5 on Saturday night.

Anthony Davis had a playoff-best 43 points for the top-seeded Lakers in their first playoff appearance since 2013. The Lakers hadn’t won a playoff series since 2012.

James has never lost a first-round playoff series, going 14-0.

The Lakers will play the winner of the series between Houston and Oklahoma City. The Rockets took a 3-2 lead with a 114-80 victory earlier Saturday.

CJ McCollum had 36 points for the surprisingly scrappy Trail Blazers, who played without injured All-Star guard Damian Lillard. Carmelo Anthony added 27 points.

Down 14 in the third quarter, Portland got to 100-97 on McCollum’s layup and tied it on Anfernee Simon’s 3-pointer to cap an 8-point run with 9:46 left. James answered with a 3.

Gary Trent Jr.‘s 3-pointer tied it at 109 with just under seven minutes to go. Again the Lakers held off Portland with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope‘s 3.

After Trent’s 3-pointer closed it to 114-112 with 4:53 left, Davis had a personal 11-0 run to put Los Angeles up 123-112 and all but seal it.

The game was originally set for Wednesday night, but players collectively decided not to play in the three playoff games scheduled for that day to protest racial injustice following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Games on Friday were also postponed.

James said he hopes the past few days made a difference.

“Obviously, the bubble season will never be forgotten. In sports, this is the first time we’ve been able to do something like this, but this moment is so much bigger than us playing basketball,” James said. “Hopefully, years on down the line, when America is in a better place, you can look back to this moment and be like, that was one of the catapults that kind of got it going.”

Lillard injured his right knee in Game 4 that prompted him to leave the bubble in Florida and return to Portland to see team doctors. Lillard was named MVP of the seeding games heading into the playoffs, averaging 37.6 points and 9.6 assists in eight games.

Trent Jr. took his Lillard’s spot in the opening lineup. But because of injuries the eighth-seeded Blazers had just nine players available for the game.

“All you can do is hope to hang around and make it a fourth quarter game and win in the end, and we didnt quite win it in the end,” Blazers coach Terry Stotts said.

Portland’s lone win in the first-round series came in Game 1.

LeBron James pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman during anthem

By Kurt HelinAug 29, 2020, 11:47 PM EDT
When the LeBron James took a knee during the national anthem Saturday — as he has done for every game in the bubble to protest police violence — he added in a special tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

That’s the “Wakanda Forever” pose from the Black Panther movie, which starred Boseman, who died this week at the age of 43 due to cancer. That role and movie — along with playing that role in other movies in the Marvel universe, such as the last two Avengers films — made Boseman a massive star. And an icon in the Black community, something LeBron addressed after the game.

LeBron also had paid tribute to Boseman on Instagram.

LeBron speaks for all of us there: We’re done with 2020 and F cancer.

The Lakers went on to beat the Trail Blazers 131-122 to eliminate Portland from the playoffs.

Houston runs away from ice-cold Oklahoma City to win by 34, take 3-2 series lead

By Kurt HelinAug 29, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT
Any way you look at it, the Oklahoma City Thunder couldn’t throw a pea in the ocean (to use a Chick Hearnism).

Break it down by game segment: In the first quarter, Oklahoma City shot 5-of-26 overall and 1-of-12 from three. In the second half, the Thunder shot 12-of-44 (27.3%), 2-of-21 from three (9.5%).

Or, break it down by person: Danilo Gallinari, 0-of-5, Luguentz Dort 3-of-16, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2-of-8, Darius Bazley 2-of-10, Abdel Nader 1-of-6, and Terrance Ferguson 0-of-4.

Throw in a typically-hot James Harden scoring 31 and the Rockets ran away from the Thunder in the second half to win 114-80 and take a 3-2 series lead. Game 6 is on Monday.

The most dramatic part of the game came in the third quarter when Oklahoma City’s Dennis Schroder tried to work around a pick by Houston’s P.J. Tucker and Schroder hit Tucker… below the belt, shall we say. Tucker got up and went at Schroder, and headbutted him.

Both players were ejected. Both will be paying a fine to the league.

Houston had Russell Westbrook back for this game, but he showed the rust of a player who has missed games (quad injury in his case). He finished with seven points on 3-of-13 shooting. Robert Covington had 22 for Houston, and Eric Gordon had 20.

The Thunder have to find some offense for Game 6, and it’s not simply about shooting better (although they need to do that as well). Dort has to be on the court because of his defense on Harden but the Rockets are barely guarding him now and he is not making Houston pay for that. The Oklahoma City starting five has started each game slowly, it can’t happen again with their playoffs on the line Monday.

Even on an off night on the court, CP3 said it was good to be out there — but he was thinking of bigger things.

 

P.J. Tucker, Dennis Schroder both ejected after run-in

By Kurt HelinAug 29, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT
Watch the run-in between Oklahoma City’s Dennis Schroder and Houston’s P.J. Tucker at full speed and it doesn’t look like much. Watch it again and in slow motion and both players earned their ejection.

The play happened midway through the third quarter. Schroder was guarding James Harden, who dribbled left around a Tucker screen that Schroder got hung up on. Watch the replay, however, and you can see Schroder gives Tucker and shot to the, um… sweetbreads.

Schroder gets called for the foul, and turns to the referee to complain about the call when Tucker comes up behind Schroder to complain about the shot to the family jewels — and headbutts Schroder. From behind and not full Zinedine Zidane, but a headbutt none the less.

Both men got ejected.

Expect both to be paying a fine to the league before it is all said and done.

Schroder has a history with this move, for the record.

This was a bigger blow to the Thunder — Schroder was the only Thunder player consistently getting buckets on the night, with 19 points before his ejection (which ended up still being the team high).

Houston won the game 114-80 due to an ice-cold shooting performance from Oklahoma City.