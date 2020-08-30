NBA playoffs schedule 2020: Dates, times, matchups for all games

After a few days break where NBA players put Black Lives Matter back on the front page and made a difference, the NBA gets back to playing this weekend. The 2020 NBA playoffs schedule is out and we’ve got it.
Here are a few notes on the NBA playoffs schedule 2020:
• The NBA is continuing with the Summer League/AAU style format with two-to-four games spread out over the course of the day.
• Once all teams are into the second round there will be two games a day.
• Games are played every other day in every series.
• The NBA has released an NBA Finals schedule to teams and their target is still a Sept. 30 Game 1.
NBA playoffs schedule 2020 (all times are Eastern):
SECOND ROUND
Eastern Conference
No. 2 Toronto vs. No. 3 Boston
Game 1: Aug. 30, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Sept. 1, TBD
Game 3: Sept. 3, TBD
Game 4: Sept. 5, TBD
Game 5: Sept. 7, TBD
Game 6: Sept. 9, TBD
Game 7: Sept. 11, TBD
No. 2 Toronto vs. No. 3 Boston
Game 1: Aug. 31, 6 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Sept. 4, TBD
Game 4: Sept. 6, TBD
Game 5: Sept. 8, TBD
Game 6: Sept. 10, TBD
Game 7: Sept. 12, TBD
FIRST ROUND
Western Conference
No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers beat No. 8 Portland 4-1
No. 2 L.A. Clippers vs. No. 7 Dallas
Game 1: Aug. 17, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Aug. 19, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Aug. 21, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Aug. 23, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 5: Aug. 25, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Aug. 30, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 1, TBD
No. 3 Denver vs. No. 6 Utah
Game 1: Aug. 17, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Aug. 19, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Aug. 21, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Aug. 23, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Aug. 30, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 7: Sept. 1, TBD
No. 4 Houston vs. No. 5 Oklahoma City
Game 1: Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Aug. 20, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Aug. 22, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 4: Aug. 24, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Aug. 31, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 7: Sept. 2, TBD