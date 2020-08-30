Kawhi Luka Doncic
Getty Images

Luka Doncic shows fight but Kawhi Leonard, Clippers overwhelm to win, advance

Associated PressAug 30, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Kawhi Leonard had 33 points and 14 rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers eliminated Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks from the playoffs with a 111-97 victory Sunday in Game 6 of the first-round series.

Doncic capped a superb first postseason with 38 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, keeping it interesting into the fourth quarter even while playing without injured teammate Kristaps Porzingis.

But with Leonard reaching the 30-point mark for his career-best fifth straight playoff game and a strong defensive effort, the Clippers simply had too many answers.

The No. 2 seed in the Western Conference advanced to a second-round meeting with either Denver or Utah. The sixth-seeded Jazz were trying to close that series out in six games later Sunday.

Paul George and Ivica Zubac added 15 points apiece for the Clippers, who turned up their defense in this one after winning Game 5 with the best offensive performance in their postseason history, when they shot 63% and romped to a 154-111 victory.

Perhaps it was too much to ask to be that sharp again after a four-day layoff, but they didn’t need to be even while playing most of the game without starting forward Marcus Morris, who was ejected for a flagrant foul against Doncic in the first quarter.

Leonard also had seven assists and five steals. The Clippers said he was the first player in at least the last 20 postseasons with 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals in a game.

The Mavericks had only two field goals in the first six minutes of the third quarter, both by Doncic, and by the time he made the second the Clippers had opened the half with a 20-3 run that turned a six-point lead into a 77-54 lead.

But Doncic kept coming at them, with a 3-pointer and two three-point plays in the final 1:28 to cut it to 85-74.

He made another 3 that trimmed it to 88-82 with 9:27 to play but Dallas couldn’t get any closer. Los Angeles began putting the ball in Leonard’s hands and he delivered with eight straight Clippers points before consecutive 3-pointers by Reggie Jackson pushed it to 105-89.

Dallas was in its first postseason since 2016 but quickly learned about the physicality, mixing it up with Morris on multiple occasions.

The Clippers led by two when Morris was ejected for swinging his arm down and striking a driving Doncic in the head or neck area, but the Clippers finished the quarter with a 9-2 surge for a 34-29 lead. The Clippers picked up their defense in the second period, limiting the Mavs to 17 points and 33.3% shooting to open a 57-51 advantage at the break.

Patrick Beverley had a pregame workout before sitting out for the fifth straight game with a left calf strain. Coach Doc Rivers said the guard had a good practice Saturday and was getting closer to returning but just wasn’t ready yet.

Clippers’ Marcus Morris ejected for hard foul on Luka Doncic

Marcus Morris Doncic
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 30, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Maybe Marcus Morris stepping on the heel of Luka Doncic wasn’t an accident after all.

Morris has been in Doncic’s face all series, but in the first half of Game 6 Sunday Morris was ejected for a blow to the head of Doncic on a drive.

That was a clear Flagrant II and an easy call on ejection for Morris. Of course, Doc Rivers didn’t see it that way during the between-quarter interview on ESPN.

“I think he got ejected because he’s Marcus, to be honest. I thought he made a play on the ball and his arm followed through. It happens in every game.”

It does, and it was a hard foul — except for the blow to the head. That’s an automatic ejection all season long, the league has cracked down on this for a couple of seasons. The only argument for not ejecting Morris is the Paul Pierce “back in my day” crap about how the game used to be played. During the Jordan lovefest that was “The Last Dance,” did anyone notice the scores were 91-88 every game? It was ugly isolation basketball played in mud, and nobody wants to go back to those days except people who played/grew up then and repressed the memories of the bad stuff.

Doc Rivers’ big concern should be that Morris doesn’t get a suspension for the next game, whether that’s Game 7 of this series or Game 1 of the next one.

The other thing of note: Doncic wanted to go back at Morris and Boban Maranovich held him back. Doncic grew up playing the more physical European game, he can handle blows and has a streak that will stand up for himself. Dallas may want to get a veteran in the enforcer role for future years. You know, someone like Marcus Morris.

 

 

Three takeaways from Boston’s Game 1 beatdown of Toronto

By Kurt HelinAug 30, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If any franchise knows taking your opponent to the woodshed in Game 1 doesn’t matter the rest of the series, it’s the Boston Celtics.

It still feels good for the guys in Green. Boston thumped the Raptors in Game 1, winning 112-94 and cruising through much of the second half (they were up 17 at the break).

Toronto is now 0-2 against Boston in the bubble, having not led for a second in either game. The Raptors are 11-0 against everyone else.

Game 2 of the series is Tuesday. Here are the three big takeaways from Game 1.

1) Boston took away Toronto’s transition game, Raptors struggled in the halfcourt.

In the regular season, 18.4% of Toronto’s possessions started in transition (second highest in the league), and they had a 125.3 offensive rating on those plays. Put in counting stats terms, Toronto averaged 18.8 fast break points a game, most in the league.

Boston shut that down — Toronto had seven fast break points — and Toronto struggled to score in the halfcourt.

Just look at the Raptors shot chart.

After the game, Celtics’ coach Brad Stevens said he thought the Raptors had more than seven fast break points and questioned the quality of the Celtics’ transition defense. That’s coach-speak — he knows how critical transition defense is for his team in this series, so he sent them a message through the media.

Boston will be able to limit Toronto in transition all series (playoff games tend to slow down), which is why the Raptors need to score more in the halfcourt.

2) About the Raptors halfcourt offense…

It wasn’t pretty. Don’t take my word for it, look at Nick Nurse.

 

Toronto’s three primary shot creators — Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, and Pascal Siakam — combined to shoot 13-of-44 (29.6%) and they were 3-of-19 from three (15.8%). The trio did combine for 18 assists, but they were not successful generating offense. Toronto had a 90.4 offensive rating.

Boston switched everything pick at the top of the key — the Celtics have the depth of personnel to do that with Jayson Tatum/Jaylen Brown/Marcus Smart— and Toronto could not find the mismatch. Boston chased the Raptors shooters off the arc and VanVleet, in particular, struggled to find space to operate in the middle of the court. The kick-outs to the corners were not there.

The alleged mismatches are against Boston’s undersized frontcourt, but Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka are not the kinds of players who punish the other team for going small (Marc Gasol had 7 points, Ibaka 15 off the bench). Toronto had 38 points in the paint for the game, that’s not punishing anyone.

To be fair, the Raptors’ shooters just missed shots they usually hit. VanVleet is too good to go 2-of-11 again. Also, they were out of sync on offense and can create better looks, something that likely returns next game.

“We didn’t do as well as we wanted, but that’s why it’s a seven-game series,” Siakam said after the game.

He’s right. Siakam usually can do damage posting guys up, but the length and athleticism of guys like Smart make that harder. Still, Siakam missed bunnies he usually hits.

The halfcourt struggles, however, are not new.

Toronto’s offense all season long looked fantastic against the weaker teams in the league (top five), but against the league’s best teams the Raptors’ offense was average. Good teams — and Boston is that — knew how to defend them and the Raptors offense was pedestrian when it couldn’t feast on transition buckets. I could say, “this is where they miss Kawhi Leonard,” but that horse is dead, no reason to beat it.

Toronto has to find a way to score more efficiently in the halfcourt or this series will be short.

3) Boston’s offense was good enough, but Brad Stevens wasn’t happy.

Stevens was unhappy with the Celtics offense postgame, and while it was balanced it the Cs generated only a 105.7 offensive rating. Not great, although the Raptors had the best defense in the bubble coming into this game, and second-best in the regular season. They are not easy to score upon.

Tatum and Smart each had 21 points, and Smart found his shot going 5-of-9 from three. Boston was getting to the rim at will early, and that meant the Time Lord Robert Williams was getting buckets (he had 10 points on the night).

Boston was balanced, Tatum had 17 and Kemba Walker had 18, including the shot of the game.

Expect Boston to be more efficient on the offensive end next game.

Although if they keep defending this well it may not matter.

 

 

Kyle Lowry to play as Toronto, Boston tip-off anticipated series

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 30, 2020, 12:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Boston vs. Toronto. In the playoffs. Finally.

Two teams near the top of the East for years that have somehow avoided each other come the postseason will finally meet up Sunday in the start of a highly-anticipated second-round matchup.

Kyle Lowry will be on the court for the game for Toronto, coming off a sprained ankle in the Raptors’ close-out game that had fans and the franchise worried. Lowry will start Sunday.

Toronto is going to need Lowry — both his buckets and his defense — in what is a fascinating series. Lowry averaged 19.4 points and 7.5 assists a game during the regular season.

A few angles to watch in this series:

• Will Jayson Tatum be able to stay All-NBA hot with Nick Nurse throwing interesting defensive wrinkles at him?

• Will Toronto be able to score enough to win? Their offense has struggled against top-10 defenses (and this is where they need Lowry and Pascal Siakam to create in the halfcourt, Kawhi Leonard isn’t there to bail them out).

• Will Toronto be able to dominate the paint enough to win?

There are so many more. This series will be a chess match of great coaches and a test for great players to rise to the moment.

And we finally get to see it.

LeBron James admits he’s thought about leaving bubble

LeBron James bubble
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 30, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The bubble wears on people. It’s worn on LeBron.

After the Lakers eliminated Portland from the playoffs Saturday night, LeBron James admitted he’s thought about leaving the bubble — and that everyone has. Via Ben Golliver of the Washington Post.

LeBron isn’t alone with this. Far from it. Players have texted NBC Sports they have had the same ideas at points — it’s been more than 50 days in the bubble so far. The bubble has worn guys down, made their emotions raw, and that added to the tensions around the pause in play and social justice push this past week. During that time, a lot of players expressed being done with the bubble — no family, living in a hotel room on hotel food, the restrictions and protocols to keep the virus out.

“You forget that being in the bubble is hard,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said of the players’ meeting return to play. “And even some of that came up [during the meeting]. I knew it was hard, but listening to some of these guys speak, just mental awareness, we got to be a little sharper on that as well…

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that everyone in this bubble just seems to be a little bit more emotional and I’m not kidding. It’s true. I think part of the effect of being like jammed together every day; it has had that effect on everyone.”

It had that effect on the Clippers’ Paul George, whose on-the-court slump was in part tied to his emotional state.

“I underestimated mental health, honestly. I had anxiety, a little bit of depression,” George said after Game 5 of L.A.’s first-round series against Dallas. “Just being locked in here. I just wasn’t there. I checked out. Games two, three, four, I felt like I wasn’t there.”

“This is really hard being in here. It’s not easy. All day it’s just basketball. It’s hard to get away from it,” George said. “You see guys on other teams. Shout out to the NBA for creating this environment, but at the same time, it’s rough. I just got to find what’s going to get me able to check out of the game and check out of just constantly being in that mode.”

Soon the bubble will be down to eight teams and families will be let in, which will help players’ mental states.

But that’s not going to stop players from thinking about leaving. Everyone wants to go home, but they know they have a job to finish first.