Kyle Lowry to play as Toronto, Boston tip-off anticipated series

Toronto is going to need Lowry — both his buckets and his defense — in what is a fascinating series. Lowry averaged 19.4 points and 7.5 assists a game during the regular season.
A few angles to watch in this series:
• Will Jayson Tatum be able to stay All-NBA hot with Nick Nurse throwing interesting defensive wrinkles at him?
• Will Toronto be able to score enough to win? Their offense has struggled against top-10 defenses (and this is where they need Lowry and Pascal Siakam to create in the halfcourt, Kawhi Leonard isn’t there to bail them out).
• Will Toronto be able to dominate the paint enough to win?
There are so many more. This series will be a chess match of great coaches and a test for great players to rise to the moment.
And we finally get to see it.
LeBron James admits he’s thought about leaving bubble
Lakers’ LeBron James on whether he was ready to leave bubble after Bucks refused to play: “I’ve had numerous nights & days thinking about leaving. I think everyone has, including you (media) guys. There’s not 1 person who hasn’t (thought), “I’ve got to get the hell out of here.’” pic.twitter.com/qKIZzlzRp1
LeBron isn’t alone with this. Far from it. Players have texted NBC Sports they have had the same ideas at points — it’s been more than 50 days in the bubble so far. The bubble has worn guys down, made their emotions raw, and that added to the tensions around the pause in play and social justice push this past week. During that time, a lot of players expressed being done with the bubble — no family, living in a hotel room on hotel food, the restrictions and protocols to keep the virus out.
“You forget that being in the bubble is hard,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said of the players’ meeting return to play. “And even some of that came up [during the meeting]. I knew it was hard, but listening to some of these guys speak, just mental awareness, we got to be a little sharper on that as well…
“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that everyone in this bubble just seems to be a little bit more emotional and I’m not kidding. It’s true. I think part of the effect of being like jammed together every day; it has had that effect on everyone.”
It had that effect on the Clippers’ Paul George, whose on-the-court slump was in part tied to his emotional state.
“I underestimated mental health, honestly. I had anxiety, a little bit of depression,” George said after Game 5 of L.A.’s first-round series against Dallas. “Just being locked in here. I just wasn’t there. I checked out. Games two, three, four, I felt like I wasn’t there.”
“This is really hard being in here. It’s not easy. All day it’s just basketball. It’s hard to get away from it,” George said. “You see guys on other teams. Shout out to the NBA for creating this environment, but at the same time, it’s rough. I just got to find what’s going to get me able to check out of the game and check out of just constantly being in that mode.”
Soon the bubble will be down to eight teams and families will be let in, which will help players’ mental states.
But that’s not going to stop players from thinking about leaving. Everyone wants to go home, but they know they have a job to finish first.
Carmelo Anthony: “I think that I found a home in Portland”
It was a marriage of desperation: Carmelo Anthony wanted back in the NBA anywhere he could land after Houston cut him and nobody picked him up last season or through the offseason. Injuries so decimated Portland’s front line — Zach Collins had just gone down with a shoulder injury to top it off — they needed someone, anyone, who could play power forward to help out.
“I pray that it can be Portland. Honestly, I think that I found a home in Portland. I got comfortable with the organization. I got comfortable with the guys on the team. They got comfortable with me. At this point in my career, I do think that’s the best fit for me…
“I really hope it can be Portland at the end of the day.”
As always, it will come down to money. Anthony, the future Hall of Famer, played for the veteran minimum last season. Portland has Hassan Whiteside coming off the books (if they re-sign him it will be for a lot less than the $27.1 million he made last season) and a $12.8 million decision to make on Trevor Ariza, but either way they will not have a lot of money to pay Anthony. Maybe mid-level exception money. Will another team come in higher to try and poach him?
Carmelo Anthony accepted a role in Portland, next to Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, something he wasn’t willing to do in other stops on his tour. He fit in and played solidly for the Trail Blazers, giving them a scoring punch the lineup needed.
Portland fans want Anthony back. Blazer players do too, but they understand it’s a business. As McCollum said after the game.
“If it was up to me, I’d love to play with him for the rest of his career. I guess that’s to be determined.”
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — While the ultimate objective is to win a title, LeBron James said the Los Angeles Lakers achieved a key goal against the Portland Trail Blazers — and it wasn’t simply winning the franchise’s first playoff series in eight years.
It was improvement.
“We got better throughout the course of the series,” James said. “We knew we were coming into a series versus a hot Portland team that was playing the best basketball inside the bubble along with Phoenix. So we wanted to just come in and try to work our game, get better and better as the games went on, as the series went on. And I believe we did that.”
James had 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Lakers advanced to the Western Conference semifinals, beating the short-handed Blazers 131-122 in Game 5 on Saturday night.
Anthony Davis had a playoff-best 43 points for the top-seeded Lakers in their first playoff appearance since 2013. The Lakers hadn’t won a playoff series since 2012.
James has never lost a first-round playoff series, going 14-0.
After Trent’s 3-pointer closed it to 114-112 with 4:53 left, Davis had a personal 11-0 run to put Los Angeles up 123-112 and all but seal it.
The game was originally set for Wednesday night, but players collectively decided not to play in the three playoff games scheduled for that day to protest racial injustice following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Games on Friday were also postponed.
James said he hopes the past few days made a difference.
“Obviously, the bubble season will never be forgotten. In sports, this is the first time we’ve been able to do something like this, but this moment is so much bigger than us playing basketball,” James said. “Hopefully, years on down the line, when America is in a better place, you can look back to this moment and be like, that was one of the catapults that kind of got it going.”
Lillard injured his right knee in Game 4 that prompted him to leave the bubble in Florida and return to Portland to see team doctors. Lillard was named MVP of the seeding games heading into the playoffs, averaging 37.6 points and 9.6 assists in eight games.
Trent Jr. took his Lillard’s spot in the opening lineup. But because of injuries the eighth-seeded Blazers had just nine players available for the game.
“All you can do is hope to hang around and make it a fourth quarter game and win in the end, and we didnt quite win it in the end,” Blazers coach Terry Stotts said.
Portland’s lone win in the first-round series came in Game 1.
NBA playoffs schedule 2020: Dates, times, matchups for all games
• The NBA is continuing with the Summer League/AAU style format with two-to-four games spread out over the course of the day.
• Once all teams are into the second round there will be two games a day.
• Games are played every other day in every series.
• The NBA has released an NBA Finals schedule to teams and their target is still a Sept. 30 Game 1.
NBA playoffs schedule 2020 (all times are Eastern):
SECOND ROUND
Eastern Conference
No. 2 Toronto vs. No. 3 Boston
Game 1: Aug. 30, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Sept. 1, TBD
Game 3: Sept. 3, TBD
Game 4: Sept. 5, TBD
Game 5: Sept. 7, TBD
Game 6: Sept. 9, TBD
Game 7: Sept. 11, TBD
FIRST ROUND
Western Conference
No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers beat No. 8 Portland 4-1
No. 2 L.A. Clippers vs. No. 7 Dallas
Game 1: Aug. 17, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Aug. 19, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Aug. 21, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Aug. 23, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 5: Aug. 25, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Aug. 30, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 1, TBD
No. 3 Denver vs. No. 6 Utah
Game 1: Aug. 17, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Aug. 19, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Aug. 21, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Aug. 23, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Aug. 30, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 7: Sept. 1, TBD
No. 4 Houston vs. No. 5 Oklahoma City
Game 1: Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Aug. 20, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Aug. 22, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 4: Aug. 24, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Aug. 31, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 7: Sept. 2, TBD