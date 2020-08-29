P.J. Tucker, Dennis Schroder both ejected after run-in

Watch the run-in between Oklahoma City’s Dennis Schroder and Houston’s P.J. Tucker at full speed and it doesn’t look like much. Watch it again and in slow motion and both players earned their ejection.
The play happened midway through the third quarter. Schroder was guarding James Harden, who dribbled left around a Tucker screen that Schroder got hung up on. Watch the replay, however, and you can see Schroder gives Tucker and shot to the, um… sweetbreads.
Schroder gets called for the foul, and turns to the referee to complain about the call when Tucker comes up behind Schroder to complain about the shot to the family jewels — and headbutts Schroder. From behind and not full Zinedine Zidane, but a headbutt none the less.
Both men got ejected.
Expect both to be paying a fine to the league before it is all said and done.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 17 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 118-104 on Saturday to close out the Eastern Conference series in five games.
The Bucks advanced to face Miami in the second round, beginning Monday.
Chris Middleton added 21 points and 10 rebounds for Milwaukee. The Bucks had a 21-point lead trimmed to three in the fourth quarter before regaining control with the help of timely outside shooting by Marvin Williams.
Williams scored all 12 of his points on 3-pointers, and Brook Lopez added 16 points for Milwaukee, which won four straight after dropping the opener.
Nicola Vucevic had 22 points and 15 rebounds for Orlando, while Evan Fournier added 18 points.
Milwaukee led 74-53 when after Middleton’s 3 early in the second half and the Bucks still led by 20 with about three minutes left in the third quarter before Orlando suddenly pulled itself back into the game.
Consecutive 3s by Terrence Ross and Wes Iwindu, followed by D.J. Augustin‘s floater, ignited a 24-7 run that saw the Magic cut it to 96-93 when Fournier hit a 3 with 7:37 to go.
The Bucks called timeout, starters checked back in, and Milwaukee quickly began to pull away again, starting with Williams’ 3 after Lopez’s offensive rebound.
Middleton followed with a fade from the top of the key, Williams added another 3 and Middleton’s free throw pushed the Bucks’ lead back to 105-93 with 5:24 left.
The game marked first NBA action since the Bucks refused to take the court for a playoff game Wednesday night in protest of the recent police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.
Milwaukee’s boycott led to a pause in all NBA play for two days while players convened to consider abandoning the remainder of the season before ultimately deciding to resume the postseason.
Before tipoff, a moment of silence was held to honor former NBA player Clifford Robinson, long-time college basketball coach Lute Olson and Black actor Chadwick Boseman, who all passed away in the past few days.
Players and staff knelt, many with arms locked, as the national anthem played.
Milwaukee’s George Hill, who was among the catalysts for Wendesday’s boycott, could be seen on camera standing in a corridor near the locker rooms during the anthem before walking out to the court.
Orlando stayed close into the second quarter and was within six points when Marvin Williams’ 3 began a 23-12 Bucks run to end the half.
The spurt included Antetokounmpo’s left-handed dribble down the lane for a driving one-handed dunk and his alley-oop dunk of Bledsoe’s lob. Middleton added two 3s, the second as he was fouled for a 4-point play that made it 67-50 at halftime.
Colin Kaepernick reaches out to LeBron James: ‘Thank you for being true’
“Four years ago on August 14, 2016, I began protesting against systemic racism and social injustice. Truth is what I sought. Solidarity is what you showed me. Love is what moves us forward.
“Thank you for staying true.”
LeBron responded
“Standing/kneeling right next to you brother! Appreciate you.”
LeBron has put his money into the social justice cause, specifically voting rights. LeBron and partners formed “More Than A Vote,” an organization working to register black voters for the November election and teach them how to counter voter suppression tactics. In addition, LeBron has used (and will use again) his social media presence, and the organization, to push back against restrictions on the right to vote.
LeBron has not sacrificed as much as Kaepernick, but the former quarterback understands what he has done.
Russell Westbrook is back for Game 5, but with minutes restriction
Maybe not as much as coach Mike D’Antoni would like, but he’s back.
After missing time with a quad injury, Westbrook is officially listed as available for Saturday’s critical Game 5 between Houston and Oklahoma City in a series tied 2-2. He will play for the first time in these playoffs, but D’Antoni noted before there likely would be a minutes restriction.
Houston needs Westbrook back on the court — he brings an attacking energy every game that the Rockets have lacked.
After taking the first two games of the series, the Rockets have stalled out and lost the last two — and been -25 in those games when James Harden is off the court. Westbrook can help balance out the Thunder getting strong play from its backcourt of Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Westbrook will push the ball in transition and attack the rim, trying to get the Rockets a few easy buckets. He also will draw fouls. However, how he fits in with an improved Rockets defense in the bubble remains a question.
Westbrook changes the dynamic in this 2-2 series, whether that’s enough to get the Rockets a win is the question.
Portland legend, 18-year NBA veteran Clifford Robinson, dies at 53
“The Trail Blazers organization is deeply saddened about the passing of Trail Blazers great Cliff Robinson. Robinson started his career in Portland in 1989 and stayed for eight seasons before continuing his 18-year career in the NBA. His personality and energy were unmatched, and his contributions on the court were unmistakable, helping the Trail Blazers into the playoffs each of his eight seasons with the team. His streak of 461 consecutive games played with the Trail Blazers still stands as a franchise record, which is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the team. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Cliff’s family and loved ones. Uncle Cliffy will be greatly missed by the Trail Blazers and all of Rip City.”
Clifford Robinson was born on Dec. 16, 1966, in Buffalo, New York. He was the centerpiece of Calhoun’s early teams at UConn. He played in Storrs from 1985-89, helping guide the Huskies from the bottom of the Big East to the 1988 NIT championship.
The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff’s family at this difficult time 🙏
“He was our first great player,” Calhoun said. “He gave legitimacy to the program.
“As a player coming in, here’s this guy playing on TV for the Trail Blazers, watching him play, watching UConn being mentioned. You could not pay for the exposure that he gave us.”
Robinson was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 1993 and made his lone All-Star appearance the following year. At 6-foot-11, he had the size of a center but was a skilled outside shooter, a predecessor of the modern NBA big man.
He played 1,380 games in the league, ranking in the top 15 all-time. Besides the Blazers, Robinson also played for Phoenix, Detroit, Golden State, and the Nets.