Chadwick Boseman NBA
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

NBA players react to death of “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman

By Kurt HelinAug 29, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

King T’Challa seemed invincible. We know that’s just a movie, still we still pass along a character’s attributes to the actors who play them. So it was shocking news that the actor who played the “Black Panther” in a series of films — Chadwick Boseman — died Friday of cancer at age 43.

Boseman had been battling cancer all through the filming of the movie about the Black superhero, plus The Avengers films that followed. He simply did not talk about it, so his death felt sudden and shocking.

Boseman was an NBA fan — he even helped Victor Oladipo during the 2018 Dunk Contest.

NBA players reacted with sadness and shock to Boseman’s passing.

Rumor: Victor Oladipo leaning toward leaving Pacers in 2021 free agency

By Dan FeldmanAug 29, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Victor Oladipo, by deciding to sit out the NBA’s resumption at Disney World then ultimately playing, showed he’s wavering in his commitment to the Pacers.

An inflection point will come soon. Oladipo is approaching 2021 unrestricted free agency.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

rumblings had persisted that he didn’t plan on re-signing with the Pacers.

Oladipo seemed to enjoy his time in Indiana, where he played collegiately. He blossomed into stardom with the Pacers.

But it’s also easy to see him ready to close this chapter. On and off the court, he could have bigger ambitions.

If Oladipo is leaning toward leaving, the Pacers firing Nate McMillan could boost their efforts to keep Oladipo. That at least shakes up the status quo.

Oladipo could sign an extension before free agency. But it’s difficult to find fair value for the 28-year-old who still hasn’t found his groove after missing a year to injury. Indiana also already has Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner on lucrative long-term contracts.

The Pacers should at least explore trading Oladipo. They don’t have to make a move. He’d help them compete next season and still could re-sign. But faced with the possibility of losing him for nothing during the 2021 offseason, a preemptive move should be considered.

Pelicans’ owner Gayle Benson tests positive for coronavirus

Benson coronavirus
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Associated PressAug 28, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gayle Benson, the owner of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has not been hospitalized and has continued to work from home, a spokesman said Friday.

“She is progressing well and improving daily,” Greg Bensel, vice president of communications and broadcasting for both franchises, said in a text message to The Associated Press. “She has not missed a daily work call with Saints and Pelicans staff, nor has she missed an NBA or NFL owner call in recent days.”

The New Orleans Advocate first reported the 73-year-old Benson’s test result.

Benson, 73, took over as sole owner of both franchises when her husband, Tom Benson, died in March of 2018.

This past March, she donated $1 million to establish a Community Assistance Fund to help respond to the effects of the spread of the coronavirus in the New Orleans area.

The Pelicans were eliminated quickly from play in the NBA return bubble, and have since fired Alvin Gentry and started the search for a new coach.

Russell Westbrook practices, expected to return Saturday in Game 5

By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In the past two games, both Houston losses, the Rockets are -25 when James Harden is on the bench. They lack the secondary scoring punch needed when Harden gets a rest.

Enter Russell Westbrook.

Out for the first four games of this series with a quad injury, Westbrook went through a five-on-five scrimmage Friday and, if there are no setbacks, he is expected to return Saturday, coach Mike D’Antoni told reporters. Via Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

Westbrook did make clear he would not have been back and would not have been playing if the players/players union had not reached a deal with the league for more action on social justice issues.

The Rockets took the first two games of this series and Harden has been phenominal, averaging 32 points a game. Houston also has continued to play solid defense in the bubble. The Thunder have come back the last two thanks to Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominating the guard play — Houston is counting on the return of Westbrook to change that.

Westbrook should attack more in transition and try to get the Rockets a few easy buckets. Also, he is going to attack the rim and try to get points in the paint/draw fouls. He’s not taking stepback threes, he’s driving and sometimes kicking. How the Thunder handle that new dynamic — and if they can force him to be inefficient — will decide a lot bout this series.

Game 5 Saturday is going to be very interesting.

Report: LeBron James reached out to Barack Obama for advice after players’ meeting

By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LeBron James made himself clear at Wednesday night’s players’ meeting: What was the point of being away from family and making sacrifices to be in the NBA’s restart bubble if not to push harder for concrete social justice reforms? LeBron made his vote, he wanted to be out if there wasn’t a plan. Then he walked out of the meeting with both Lakers and Clippers players behind him.

LeBron walked back to his hotel room and, along with Chris Paul (the players’ union president),  called one of the biggest basketball fans on the planet, and someone who has been in the room for higher stakes negotiations than this:

Barack Obama.

He suggested they play but use the opportunity of the bubble. Shams Charania of The Athletic had the story of LeBron and Obama.

Former President Barack Obama spoke to James, National Basketball Players Association president Chris Paul and a small group of players late Wednesday evening, advising them to play and utilize the opportunity to contextualize action they want in order to play, The Athletic has learned.

James, Paul and others wanted to seek the guidance of the 44th President of the United States (2009-2017), and on the call broached forming a committee for player action that they want Obama involved in, sources told The Athletic.

After speaking with Obama, LeBron helped formulate a plan to push for action on the social justice front — something lacking after the Bucks blindsided the league, Milwaukee’s ownership, the players’ union, and other teams (including their opponents the Magic) with the decision not to play in protest of the Jacob Blake shooting. That led to him coming around on staying and playing.

If LeBron wanted to leave, the bubble would have collapsed. His choosing to stay made the games starting Saturday possible. The NBA is a league built on star power and LeBron is the biggest hoops star on the planet, playing on the team with the biggest brand in the league — without him and the Lakers the playoffs are hollow. If LeBron had walked, a lot of other players would have as well.

He stayed so everyone stayed.

All with a nudge from Barack Obama.