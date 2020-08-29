NBA players react to death of “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman

King T’Challa seemed invincible. We know that’s just a movie, still we still pass along a character’s attributes to the actors who play them. So it was shocking news that the actor who played the “Black Panther” in a series of films — Chadwick Boseman — died Friday of cancer at age 43.
Boseman had been battling cancer all through the filming of the movie about the Black superhero, plus The Avengers films that followed. He simply did not talk about it, so his death felt sudden and shocking.
But it’s also easy to see him ready to close this chapter. On and off the court, he could have bigger ambitions.
If Oladipo is leaning toward leaving, the Pacers firing Nate McMillan could boost their efforts to keep Oladipo. That at least shakes up the status quo.
Oladipo could sign an extension before free agency. But it’s difficult to find fair value for the 28-year-old who still hasn’t found his groove after missing a year to injury. Indiana also already has Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner on lucrative long-term contracts.
The Pacers should at least explore trading Oladipo. They don’t have to make a move. He’d help them compete next season and still could re-sign. But faced with the possibility of losing him for nothing during the 2021 offseason, a preemptive move should be considered.
Pelicans’ owner Gayle Benson tests positive for coronavirus
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gayle Benson, the owner of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has not been hospitalized and has continued to work from home, a spokesman said Friday.
“She is progressing well and improving daily,” Greg Bensel, vice president of communications and broadcasting for both franchises, said in a text message to The Associated Press. “She has not missed a daily work call with Saints and Pelicans staff, nor has she missed an NBA or NFL owner call in recent days.”
Out for the first four games of this series with a quad injury, Westbrook went through a five-on-five scrimmage Friday and, if there are no setbacks, he is expected to return Saturday, coach Mike D’Antoni told reporters. Via Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.
Mike D'Antoni on Russell Westbrook's availability tomorrow: "He'll go through practice. If things are normal, I'm sure he'll be good to go." D'Antoni said no decisions yet on a playing time restriction.
Westbrook should attack more in transition and try to get the Rockets a few easy buckets. Also, he is going to attack the rim and try to get points in the paint/draw fouls. He’s not taking stepback threes, he’s driving and sometimes kicking. How the Thunder handle that new dynamic — and if they can force him to be inefficient — will decide a lot bout this series.
LeBron walked back to his hotel room and, along with Chris Paul (the players’ union president), called one of the biggest basketball fans on the planet, and someone who has been in the room for higher stakes negotiations than this:
Former President Barack Obama spoke to James, National Basketball Players Association president Chris Paul and a small group of players late Wednesday evening, advising them to play and utilize the opportunity to contextualize action they want in order to play, The Athletic has learned.
James, Paul and others wanted to seek the guidance of the 44th President of the United States (2009-2017), and on the call broached forming a committee for player action that they want Obama involved in, sources told The Athletic.
If LeBron wanted to leave, the bubble would have collapsed. His choosing to stay made the games starting Saturday possible. The NBA is a league built on star power and LeBron is the biggest hoops star on the planet, playing on the team with the biggest brand in the league — without him and the Lakers the playoffs are hollow. If LeBron had walked, a lot of other players would have as well.