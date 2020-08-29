Milwaukee holds off Orlando comeback to win, advance to next round

Associated PressAug 29, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 17 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 118-104 on Saturday to close out the Eastern Conference series in five games.

The Bucks advanced to face Miami in the second round, beginning Monday.

Chris Middleton added 21 points and 10 rebounds for Milwaukee. The Bucks had a 21-point lead trimmed to three in the fourth quarter before regaining control with the help of timely outside shooting by Marvin Williams.

Williams scored all 12 of his points on 3-pointers, and Brook Lopez added 16 points for Milwaukee, which won four straight after dropping the opener.

Nicola Vucevic had 22 points and 15 rebounds for Orlando, while Evan Fournier added 18 points.

Milwaukee led 74-53 when after Middleton’s 3 early in the second half and the Bucks still led by 20 with about three minutes left in the third quarter before Orlando suddenly pulled itself back into the game.

Consecutive 3s by Terrence Ross and Wes Iwindu, followed by D.J. Augustin‘s floater, ignited a 24-7 run that saw the Magic cut it to 96-93 when Fournier hit a 3 with 7:37 to go.

The Bucks called timeout, starters checked back in, and Milwaukee quickly began to pull away again, starting with Williams’ 3 after Lopez’s offensive rebound.

Middleton followed with a fade from the top of the key, Williams added another 3 and Middleton’s free throw pushed the Bucks’ lead back to 105-93 with 5:24 left.

The game marked first NBA action since the Bucks refused to take the court for a playoff game Wednesday night in protest of the recent police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.

Milwaukee’s boycott led to a pause in all NBA play for two days while players convened to consider abandoning the remainder of the season before ultimately deciding to resume the postseason.

Before tipoff, a moment of silence was held to honor former NBA player Clifford Robinson, long-time college basketball coach Lute Olson and Black actor Chadwick Boseman, who all passed away in the past few days.

Players and staff knelt, many with arms locked, as the national anthem played.

Milwaukee’s George Hill, who was among the catalysts for Wendesday’s boycott, could be seen on camera standing in a corridor near the locker rooms during the anthem before walking out to the court.

Orlando stayed close into the second quarter and was within six points when Marvin Williams’ 3 began a 23-12 Bucks run to end the half.

The spurt included Antetokounmpo’s left-handed dribble down the lane for a driving one-handed dunk and his alley-oop dunk of Bledsoe’s lob. Middleton added two 3s, the second as he was fouled for a 4-point play that made it 67-50 at halftime.

Colin Kaepernick reaches out to LeBron James: ‘Thank you for being true’

LeBron James Colin Kaepernick
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 29, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Four years after Colin Kaepernick took a knee on an NFL sideline to protest police killings of Black men, the Milwaukee Bucks would not take the court in a playoff game for the same reason. Specifically, the shooting of Black man Jacob Blake in the back seven times by a White officer at point-blank range, right in front of Blake’s children. That spread to days of postponed games for the NBA while players pushed to get their social justice message on the front page.

LeBron James was in the middle of it all. He was at first adamant about ending the playoffs, but after speaking to former President Barack Obama, coming around to playing again if there was a plan with the league to adjust social justice causes.

Kaepernick appreciated the stance LeBron took and sent him a message via Instagram.

“Four years ago on August 14, 2016, I began protesting against systemic racism and social injustice. Truth is what I sought. Solidarity is what you showed me. Love is what moves us forward.

“Thank you for staying true.”

LeBron responded

“Standing/kneeling right next to you brother! Appreciate you.”

LeBron has put his money into the social justice cause, specifically voting rights. LeBron and partners formed “More Than A Vote,” an organization working to register black voters for the November election and teach them how to counter voter suppression tactics. In addition, LeBron has used (and will use again) his social media presence, and the organization, to push back against restrictions on the right to vote.

LeBron has not sacrificed as much as Kaepernick, but the former quarterback understands what he has done.

Russell Westbrook is back for Game 5, but with minutes restriction

Russell Westbrook is back
Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 29, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT
Russell Westbrook is back.

Maybe not as much as coach Mike D’Antoni would like, but he’s back.

After missing time with a quad injury, Westbrook is officially listed as available for Saturday’s critical Game 5 between Houston and Oklahoma City in a series tied 2-2. He will play for the first time in these playoffs, but D’Antoni noted before there likely would be a minutes restriction.

Houston needs Westbrook back on the court — he brings an attacking energy every game that the Rockets have lacked.

After taking the first two games of the series, the Rockets have stalled out and lost the last two — and been -25 in those games when James Harden is off the court. Westbrook can help balance out the Thunder getting strong play from its backcourt of Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Westbrook will push the ball in transition and attack the rim, trying to get the Rockets a few easy buckets. He also will draw fouls. However, how he fits in with an improved Rockets defense in the bubble remains a question.

Westbrook changes the dynamic in this 2-2 series, whether that’s enough to get the Rockets a win is the question.

Portland legend, 18-year NBA veteran Clifford Robinson, dies at 53

Clifford Robinson dies
Dale Tait/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 29, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Clifford Robinson, an early star in UConn’s rise to power and longtime top sixth man in the NBA, died Saturday. He was 53.

Robinson’s death was confirmed by UConn. No cause of death was given, though former Huskies coach Jim Calhoun said Robinson had a stroke 2 1/2 years ago.

“It’s really sad to hear of this, because he was one of my kids, my players, a guy I watched grow into a man,” Calhoun said. “It’s not an easy thing.”

Nicknamed Uncle Cliffy, Robinson played 18 seasons in the NBA and helped the Portland Trail Blazers reach two NBA Finals. He remains fifth on Portland’s all-time scoring list.

The Trail Blazers released this statement:

“The Trail Blazers organization is deeply saddened about the passing of Trail Blazers great Cliff Robinson. Robinson started his career in Portland in 1989 and stayed for eight seasons before continuing his 18-year career in the NBA. His personality and energy were unmatched, and his contributions on the court were unmistakable, helping the Trail Blazers into the playoffs each of his eight seasons with the team. His streak of 461 consecutive games played with the Trail Blazers still stands as a franchise record, which is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the team. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Cliff’s family and loved ones. Uncle Cliffy will be greatly missed by the Trail Blazers and all of Rip City.” 

Clifford Robinson was born on Dec. 16, 1966, in Buffalo, New York. He was the centerpiece of Calhoun’s early teams at UConn. He played in Storrs from 1985-89, helping guide the Huskies from the bottom of the Big East to the 1988 NIT championship.

“He was our first great player,” Calhoun said. “He gave legitimacy to the program.

“As a player coming in, here’s this guy playing on TV for the Trail Blazers, watching him play, watching UConn being mentioned. You could not pay for the exposure that he gave us.”

Robinson was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 1993 and made his lone All-Star appearance the following year. At 6-foot-11, he had the size of a center but was a skilled outside shooter, a predecessor of the modern NBA big man.

He played 1,380 games in the league, ranking in the top 15 all-time. Besides the Blazers, Robinson also played for Phoenix, Detroit, Golden State, and the Nets.

Report: Tyronn Lue frontrunner, Jason Kidd, John Lucas interested in being 76ers coach

76ers coach
David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 29, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
A Tyronn Lue bidding war is shaping up this offseason. The Brooklyn Nets reportedly are interested (with Kyrie Irving pushing for a reunion), as are the New Orleans Pelicans (although the buzz around the league is this option is fading).

Enter the Philadelphia 76ers.

Lue is the frontrunner to replace Brett Brown as the 76ers coach, but Lakers’ assistant Jason Kidd and Rockets assistant John Lucas are both interested as well, reports Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. That trio is in addition to Jay Wright of Villanova (a Philly guy), Mike Brown, Ime Udoka, and Dave Joerger, all of whom have been tied to the job in rumors and reports.

Interviews to be the next 76ers coach have not yet started. This is all just jockeying for position.

Philadelphia is a tempting but challenging job. It needs a coach who can better mesh the games of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons on the court (and get through to Simmons about taking threes). However, part of that is changing the roster to surround them to add shooting and playmaking so the floor spacing is better, something that falls on GM Elton Brand, not the coach.

It’s easy to see why Lue is the frontrunner. He brings respect and an impressive resume — Lue won a ring as a head coach in Cleveland, he relates to stars, is a former player, and is currently the lead assistant on Doc Rivers’ staff in Los Angeles. He is the biggest name coach available and would command respect in the locker room, plus is an underrated as an Xs and Os guy.

However, it’s going to be expensive to get him with Brooklyn also in the running (Lue is rumored to be asking $7 million a year and five-year contract, and don’t forget Brown is still owed $10 million over two years, and all of this during a pandemic and down economy). Philadelphia can afford it, but Lue will have options and can take the job that best suits him.

Kidd, the current Lakers’ lead assistant, is the former Brooklyn and Milwaukee coach who helped develop Giannis Antetokounmpo. Players have tremendous respect for the Hall of Fame point guard, but front offices are understandably cautious. For one, his offenses felt dated and relied on a lot of isolation (although with the Bucks it was top 10 in the league), while his blitzing defensive schemes did not work. In Milwaukee and Brooklyn, Kidd was always pushing for more power in the organization. There are also off-the-court red flags on Kidd’s resume.

Lucas is a respected mentor by a lot of players around the league and is a former 14-year vet as a player. He was the head coach in San Antonio, Philadelphia, and Cleveland, compiling a 173-258 record. His two mid-90s Sixers teams won 24 and 18 games, and while the talent on this Sixers roster is much better it’s difficult to see management going back down that road.

Brand misfired last summer in bringing in Al Horford as a free agent, and paying a lot of money to Tobias Harris ($180 million), betting on a big “bully ball” lineup that would defend well. That roster never meshed and was swept out of the playoffs in the first round (although an injury to Simmons played a role). Brand said that was done with too much collaboration and he would take on more himself now, including the coaching search (although ownership always has a say in these matters). He cannot afford more misses, the promise of this team and the treasure trove of future picks are gone. Brand needs to nail the coaching hire and transform the roster this summer.

Whether Lue, Kidd, or Lucas fit into those plans as the next 76ers coach remains to be seen.