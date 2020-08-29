LeBron James pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman during anthem

That’s the “Wakanda Forever” pose from the Black Panther movie, which starred Boseman. That role and movie — along with playing that role in other movies in the Marvel universe, such as the last two Avengers films — made Boseman a massive star and an icon.
LeBron also had paid tribute to Boseman on Instagram.
Throw in a typically-hot James Harden scoring 31 and the Rockets ran away from the Thunder in the second half to win 114-80 and take a 3-2 series lead. Game 6 is on Monday.
The most dramatic part of the game came in the third quarter when Oklahoma City’s Dennis Schroder tried to work around a pick by Houston’s P.J. Tucker and Schroder hit Tucker… below the belt, shall we say. Tucker got up and went at Schroder, and headbutted him.
Both players were ejected. Both will be paying a fine to the league.
Houston had Russell Westbrook back for this game, but he showed the rust of a player who has missed games (quad injury in his case). He finished with seven points on 3-of-13 shooting. Robert Covington had 22 for Houston, and Eric Gordon had 20.
The Thunder have to find some offense for Game 6, and it’s not simply about shooting better (although they need to do that as well). Dort has to be on the court because of his defense on Harden but the Rockets are barely guarding him now and he is not making Houston pay for that. The Oklahoma City starting five has started each game slowly, it can’t happen again with their playoffs on the line Monday.
Even on an off night on the court, CP3 said it was good to be out there — but he was thinking of bigger things.
Chris Paul on playing: "To be honest with you, it was nice to get out and play some. Everything that's taken place the past few days, that's somewhat of our way to decompress and our outlet. But as soon as that game is over, it's back to the work."
Watch the run-in between Oklahoma City’s Dennis Schroder and Houston’s P.J. Tucker at full speed and it doesn’t look like much. Watch it again and in slow motion and both players earned their ejection.
The play happened midway through the third quarter. Schroder was guarding James Harden, who dribbled left around a Tucker screen that Schroder got hung up on. Watch the replay, however, and you can see Schroder gives Tucker and shot to the, um… sweetbreads.
Schroder gets called for the foul, and turns to the referee to complain about the call when Tucker comes up behind Schroder to complain about the shot to the family jewels — and headbutts Schroder. From behind and not full Zinedine Zidane, but a headbutt none the less.
Both men got ejected.
Expect both to be paying a fine to the league before it is all said and done.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 17 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 118-104 on Saturday to close out the Eastern Conference series in five games.
The Bucks advanced to face Miami in the second round, beginning Monday.
Chris Middleton added 21 points and 10 rebounds for Milwaukee. The Bucks had a 21-point lead trimmed to three in the fourth quarter before regaining control with the help of timely outside shooting by Marvin Williams.
Williams scored all 12 of his points on 3-pointers, and Brook Lopez added 16 points for Milwaukee, which won four straight after dropping the opener.
Nicola Vucevic had 22 points and 15 rebounds for Orlando, while Evan Fournier added 18 points.
Milwaukee led 74-53 when after Middleton’s 3 early in the second half and the Bucks still led by 20 with about three minutes left in the third quarter before Orlando suddenly pulled itself back into the game.
Consecutive 3s by Terrence Ross and Wes Iwindu, followed by D.J. Augustin‘s floater, ignited a 24-7 run that saw the Magic cut it to 96-93 when Fournier hit a 3 with 7:37 to go.
The Bucks called timeout, starters checked back in, and Milwaukee quickly began to pull away again, starting with Williams’ 3 after Lopez’s offensive rebound.
Middleton followed with a fade from the top of the key, Williams added another 3 and Middleton’s free throw pushed the Bucks’ lead back to 105-93 with 5:24 left.
The game marked first NBA action since the Bucks refused to take the court for a playoff game Wednesday night in protest of the recent police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.
Milwaukee’s boycott led to a pause in all NBA play for two days while players convened to consider abandoning the remainder of the season before ultimately deciding to resume the postseason.
Before tipoff, a moment of silence was held to honor former NBA player Clifford Robinson, long-time college basketball coach Lute Olson and Black actor Chadwick Boseman, who all passed away in the past few days.
Players and staff knelt, many with arms locked, as the national anthem played.
Milwaukee’s George Hill, who was among the catalysts for Wendesday’s boycott, could be seen on camera standing in a corridor near the locker rooms during the anthem before walking out to the court.
Orlando stayed close into the second quarter and was within six points when Marvin Williams’ 3 began a 23-12 Bucks run to end the half.
The spurt included Antetokounmpo’s left-handed dribble down the lane for a driving one-handed dunk and his alley-oop dunk of Bledsoe’s lob. Middleton added two 3s, the second as he was fouled for a 4-point play that made it 67-50 at halftime.
Colin Kaepernick reaches out to LeBron James: ‘Thank you for being true’
“Four years ago on August 14, 2016, I began protesting against systemic racism and social injustice. Truth is what I sought. Solidarity is what you showed me. Love is what moves us forward.
“Thank you for staying true.”
LeBron responded
“Standing/kneeling right next to you brother! Appreciate you.”
LeBron has put his money into the social justice cause, specifically voting rights. LeBron and partners formed “More Than A Vote,” an organization working to register black voters for the November election and teach them how to counter voter suppression tactics. In addition, LeBron has used (and will use again) his social media presence, and the organization, to push back against restrictions on the right to vote.
LeBron has not sacrificed as much as Kaepernick, but the former quarterback understands what he has done.