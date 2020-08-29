LeBron James Colin Kaepernick
Colin Kaepernick reaches out to LeBron James: “Thank you for being true”

By Kurt HelinAug 29, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Four years after Colin Kaepernick took a knee on an NFL sideline to protest police killings of Black men, the Milwaukee Bucks would not take the court in a playoff game for the same reason. Specifically, the shooting of Black man Jacob Blake in the back seven times by a White officer at point-blank range, right in front of Blake’s children. That spread to days of postponed games for the NBA while players pushed to get their social justice message on the front page.

LeBron James was in the middle of it all. He was at first adamant about ending the playoffs, but after speaking to former President Barack Obama, coming around to playing again if there was a plan with the league to adjust social justice causes.

Kaepernick appreciated the stance LeBron took and sent him a message via Instagram.

“Four years ago on August 14, 2016, I began protesting against systemic racism and social injustice. Truth is what I sought. Solidarity is what you showed me. Love is what moves us forward.

“Thank you for staying true.”

LeBron responded

“Standing/kneeling right next to you brother! Appreciate you.”

LeBron has put his money into the social justice cause, specifically voting rights. LeBron and partners formed “More Than A Vote,” an organization working to register black voters for the November election and teach them how to counter voter suppression tactics. In addition, LeBron has used (and will use again) his social media presence, and the organization, to push back against restrictions on the right to vote.

LeBron has not sacrificed as much as Kaepernick, but the former quarterback understands what he has done.

Russell Westbrook is back for Game 5, but with minutes restriction

Russell Westbrook is back
By Kurt HelinAug 29, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT
Russell Westbrook is back.

Maybe not as much as coach Mike D’Antoni would like, but he’s back.

After missing time with a quad injury, Westbrook is officially listed as available for Saturday’s critical Game 5 between Houston and Oklahoma City in a series tied 2-2. He will play for the first time in these playoffs, but D’Antoni noted before there likely would be a minutes restriction.

Houston needs Westbrook back on the court — he brings an attacking energy every game that the Rockets have lacked.

After taking the first two games of the series, the Rockets have stalled out and lost the last two — and been -25 in those games when James Harden is off the court. Westbrook can help balance out the Thunder getting strong play from its backcourt of Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Westbrook will push the ball in transition and attack the rim, trying to get the Rockets a few easy buckets. He also will draw fouls. However, how he fits in with an improved Rockets defense in the bubble remains a question.

Westbrook changes the dynamic in this 2-2 series, whether that’s enough to get the Rockets a win is the question.

Portland legend, 18-year NBA veteran Clifford Robinson died at age 53

Clifford Robinson dies
By Kurt HelinAug 29, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — Clifford Robinson, an early star in UConn’s rise to power and longtime top sixth man in the NBA, died Saturday. He was 53.

Robinson’s death was confirmed by UConn. No cause of death was given, though former Huskies coach Jim Calhoun said Robinson had a stroke 2 1/2 years ago.

“It’s really sad to hear of this, because he was one of my kids, my players, a guy I watched grow into a man,” Calhoun said. “It’s not an easy thing.”

Nicknamed Uncle Cliffy, Robinson played 18 seasons in the NBA and helped the Portland Trail Blazers reach two NBA Finals. He remains fifth on Portland’s all-time scoring list.

The Trail Blazers released this statement:

“The Trail Blazers organization is deeply saddened about the passing of Trail Blazers great Cliff Robinson. Robinson started his career in Portland in 1989 and stayed for eight seasons before continuing his 18-year career in the NBA. His personality and energy were unmatched, and his contributions on the court were unmistakable, helping the Trail Blazers into the playoffs each of his eight seasons with the team. His streak of 461 consecutive games played with the Trail Blazers still stands as a franchise record, which is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the team. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Cliff’s family and loved ones. Uncle Cliffy will be greatly missed by the Trail Blazers and all of Rip City.” 

Clifford Robinson was born on Dec. 16, 1966, in Buffalo, New York. He was the centerpiece of Calhoun’s early teams at UConn. He played in Storrs from 1985-89, helping guide the Huskies from the bottom of the Big East to the 1988 NIT championship.

“He was our first great player,” Calhoun said. “He gave legitimacy to the program.

“As a player coming in, here’s this guy playing on TV for the Trail Blazers, watching him play, watching UConn being mentioned. You could not pay for the exposure that he gave us.”

Robinson was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 1993 and made his lone All-Star appearance the following year. At 6-foot-11, he had the size of a center but was a skilled outside shooter, a predecessor of the modern NBA big man.

He played 1,380 games in the league, ranking in the top 15 all-time. Besides the Blazers, Robinson also played for Phoenix, Detroit, Golden State, and the Nets.

Report: Tyronn Lue frontrunner, Jason Kidd, John Lucas interested in being 76ers coach

76ers coach
By Kurt HelinAug 29, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
A Tyronn Lue bidding war is shaping up this offseason. The Brooklyn Nets reportedly are interested (with Kyrie Irving pushing for a reunion), as are the New Orleans Pelicans (although the buzz around the league is this option is fading).

Enter the Philadelphia 76ers.

Lue is the frontrunner to replace Brett Brown as the 76ers coach, but Lakers’ assistant Jason Kidd and Rockets assistant John Lucas are both interested as well, reports Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. That trio is in addition to Jay Wright of Villanova (a Philly guy), Mike Brown, Ime Udoka, and Dave Joerger, all of whom have been tied to the job in rumors and reports.

Interviews to be the next 76ers coach have not yet started. This is all just jockeying for position.

Philadelphia is a tempting but challenging job. It needs a coach who can better mesh the games of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons on the court (and get through to Simmons about taking threes). However, part of that is changing the roster to surround them to add shooting and playmaking so the floor spacing is better, something that falls on GM Elton Brand, not the coach.

It’s easy to see why Lue is the frontrunner. He brings respect and an impressive resume — Lue won a ring as a head coach in Cleveland, he relates to stars, is a former player, and is currently the lead assistant on Doc Rivers’ staff in Los Angeles. He is the biggest name coach available and would command respect in the locker room, plus is an underrated as an Xs and Os guy.

However, it’s going to be expensive to get him with Brooklyn also in the running (Lue is rumored to be asking $7 million a year and five-year contract, and don’t forget Brown is still owed $10 million over two years, and all of this during a pandemic and down economy). Philadelphia can afford it, but Lue will have options and can take the job that best suits him.

Kidd, the current Lakers’ lead assistant, is the former Brooklyn and Milwaukee coach who helped develop Giannis Antetokounmpo. Players have tremendous respect for the Hall of Fame point guard, but front offices are understandably cautious. For one, his offenses felt dated and relied on a lot of isolation (although with the Bucks it was top 10 in the league), while his blitzing defensive schemes did not work. In Milwaukee and Brooklyn, Kidd was always pushing for more power in the organization. There are also off-the-court red flags on Kidd’s resume.

Lucas is a respected mentor by a lot of players around the league and is a former 14-year vet as a player. He was the head coach in San Antonio, Philadelphia, and Cleveland, compiling a 173-258 record. His two mid-90s Sixers teams won 24 and 18 games, and while the talent on this Sixers roster is much better it’s difficult to see management going back down that road.

Brand misfired last summer in bringing in Al Horford as a free agent, and paying a lot of money to Tobias Harris ($180 million), betting on a big “bully ball” lineup that would defend well. That roster never meshed and was swept out of the playoffs in the first round (although an injury to Simmons played a role). Brand said that was done with too much collaboration and he would take on more himself now, including the coaching search (although ownership always has a say in these matters). He cannot afford more misses, the promise of this team and the treasure trove of future picks are gone. Brand needs to nail the coaching hire and transform the roster this summer.

Whether Lue, Kidd, or Lucas fit into those plans as the next 76ers coach remains to be seen.

 

Rumor: Victor Oladipo leaning toward leaving Pacers in 2021 free agency

By Dan FeldmanAug 29, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Victor Oladipo, by deciding to sit out the NBA’s resumption at Disney World then ultimately playing, showed he’s wavering in his commitment to the Pacers.

An inflection point will come soon. Oladipo is approaching 2021 unrestricted free agency.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

rumblings had persisted that he didn’t plan on re-signing with the Pacers.

Oladipo seemed to enjoy his time in Indiana, where he played collegiately. He blossomed into stardom with the Pacers.

But it’s also easy to see him ready to close this chapter. On and off the court, he could have bigger ambitions.

If Oladipo is leaning toward leaving, the Pacers firing Nate McMillan could boost their efforts to keep Oladipo. That at least shakes up the status quo.

Oladipo could sign an extension before free agency. But it’s difficult to find fair value for the 28-year-old who still hasn’t found his groove after missing a year to injury. Indiana also already has Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner on lucrative long-term contracts.

The Pacers should at least explore trading Oladipo. They don’t have to make a move. He’d help them compete next season and still could re-sign. But faced with the possibility of losing him for nothing during the 2021 offseason, a preemptive move should be considered.