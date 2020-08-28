Report: NBA employees strike, criticize league overly relying on players for social-justice push

By Dan FeldmanAug 28, 2020, 10:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA players’ strike was short and seemingly achieved no tangible goals.

It was also inspirational.

It inspired people to pay closer attention to players’ racial-justice messages. It inspired athletes in other sports to sit out, and we’ll see where that leads. It inspired NBA players to make greater demands of owners. It might inspire owners to listen, lest they face another work stoppage.

And it inspired league employees to strike today.

Malika Andrews of ESPN:

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated:

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The employees are correct: The NBA relies on its majority-Black players to push social-justice initiatives.

That’s because the players are the ones most affected by the racism plaguing this country. Majority-white owners can live more comfortably. In some ways, this is the natural progression.

But the grievances have been shared (and shared and shared and…). It’s now on the owners – and Silver, who has his own connections – to carry the torch if they truly care about these issues. With their wealth and political clout, they have far more power to enact change.

Owners might resist spending more or further intertwining their teams with politics. In some respects, that’s understandable. Players’ salaries were collectively bargained. What more do owners owe?

But players just showed the status quo wasn’t good enough. They’re increasingly discontent living amid racism, even while earning high salaries in the NBA. They took bold action to prove that – and could again.

Silver has frequently touted the owners and players being partners in the league’s operation. That’s true, as each side splits revenue about 50-50. Black players also want fair treatment in the world. If truly their partners, owners would proactively help with that.

Doc Rivers on mental health challenges, “Being in the bubble is hard”

By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More than 50 days.

That’s how long players, coaches, and staff from the 13 remaining teams have been in the bubble — away from family, stuck in a hotel room, living in an enclosed environment with a lot of protocols and rules as the NBA works to keep the virus out and the games going.

It has players emotional and a little on edge.

Which contributed to the mood and tension around boycott started by the Bucks on Wednesday.

“You forget that being in the bubble is hard,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said of the emotion around the boycott Wednesday, the players meeting that night, and the decision to return to play. “And even some of that came up [around the boycott]. I knew it was hard, but listening to some of these guys speak, just mental awareness, we got to be a little sharper on that as well…

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that everyone in this bubble just seems to be a little bit more emotional and I’m not kidding. It’s true. I think part of the effect of being like jammed together every day, it has had that effect on everyone.”

It had that effect on the Clippers’ Paul George.

“I underestimated mental health, honestly. I had anxiety, a little bit of depression,” George said after Game 5 of L.A.’s first-round series against Dallas. “Just being locked in here. I just wasn’t there. I checked out. Games two, three, four, I felt like I wasn’t there.”

“This is really hard being in here. It’s not easy. All day it’s just basketball. It’s hard to get away from it,” George said. “You see guys on other teams. Shout out to the NBA for creating this environment, but at the same time, it’s rough. I just got to find what’s going to get me able to check out of the game and check out of just constantly being in that mode.”

Players miss their families and friends and some talked about wanting to go home during the boycott meetings — 50+ days is a long time. But five more teams of the 13 remaining will be eliminated soon, and then families can come into the bubble for the rest. It will not be a perfect solution, but it’s a start and will bring a sense of normalcy. It will help some players relax.

Just know that the bubble is wearing on guys.

 

Report: Not all owners supported Black Lives Matters on NBA court

Black Lives Matter NBA court
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It was one of the signature steps by the league to support players in their push for social justice: It would say “Black Lives Matter” right on the court for every game in the restarted NBA in Orlando.

Some owners did not like the idea, however.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on his own podcast, The Woj Pod, that several owners did not want the BLM words on the court, although none of that would knock the idea publicly. (Hat tip Bleacher Report.)

“Not every owner in the NBA was enthusiastic about having ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the court. I know they all weren’t. Some are extremely supportive. Some less so. None of them publicly [critical].

“But I do know Adam Silver told them, ‘Hey guys, this is what we’re going to do to support our players. Our league is overwhelmingly comprised of African American players. This is important. This is a partnership. We need to work together to get through this season and into next year.”

It’s not a surprise that some of the rich, white, largely Republican team owners would oppose the Black Lives Matter words on the court. What’s more impressive is the consensus-building Adam Silver went a little David Stern and told the owners how it would be.

How some of the owners will react to the more concrete steps the players have pushed for — police reform in cities, voting rights — will be interesting. That would have a lot more impact than words on a court.

 

NBA playoffs headed toward Saturday restart (but it’s not yet official)

Lakers Clippers cancel
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2020, 10:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Two days of postponed NBA games — started in the wake of the Milwaukee Bucks refusal to play on Wednesday — appears likely to stretch into three.

After a Thursday morning meeting, NBA players announced they would resume the playoffs. There have been no other details.

While it has not been made official yet, there is no chance the NBA will announce late Friday night that games will resume on Saturday — coaches and teams would be in an uproar. Saturday seems the likely restart date.

Most likely the games scheduled for Friday — Bucks vs. Magic, Thunder vs. Rockets, Lakers vs. Trail Blazers — will be played Saturday, with the originally scheduled Saturday games played on Sunday. Then everything goes forward from there with games every other day.

Milwaukee blindsided the league with its lockerroom decision not to play Game 5 against the Magic Wednesday — the league didn’t know, the players union didn’t know, even the Orlando team didn’t know as they had gone through warmups. While everyone from the Bucks owners down supported the reasoning of making a statement in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Burke in Wisconsin, doing so without consulting others caused a lot of the frustration among players. The Bucks’ Kyle Korver apologized for the move.

Expect on Friday the NBA to announce Saturday and Sunday’s slate of games.

Report: Orlando Magic’s Aaron Gordon leaves bubble

Aaron Gordon trade
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Aaron Gordon, who has yet to play in the playoffs due to a hamstring injury, has left the bubble because of that injury — and because of social justice concerns.

Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

The Magic are down 3-1 to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. They were the team left on the court when the Bucks decided to boycott on Wednesday.

Gordon played in the first four seeding games for the Magic, averaging 15.3 points and 8.5 rebounds a game but suffered a hamstring injury while playing Toronto. He did not set foot on the court in the bubble after that.

Orlando looked to trade Gordon at the deadline and likely will dangle him again this offseason as the Magic look to revamp their roster and get younger. He averaged 14.4 points and 7.6 rebounds a game this season, is a strong defender defense, and is owed a reasonable $34.5 million total over the next two seasons. The Magic want to move on and normally there would be a healthy trade market for him. What kind of a market there will be for much of anyone in this economic climate remains to be seen.