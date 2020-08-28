Milwaukee Bucks strike
Report: Bucks expected to forfeit Game 5, not prompt NBA-wide strike

By Dan FeldmanAug 28, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT
NBA players went on strike, clashed with each other then ended their strike only a day later before their big meeting with owners and before any tangible gains were announced.

How did they get to that point?

The Bucks – seeking justice for Jacob Blake and the Wisconsin State Legislature to address police accountability, police brutality and criminal justice reform – chose not to play Game 5 against the Magic on Wednesday. Milwaukee didn’t alert other teams of this plan, and suddenly everyone was scrambling.

Orlando refused to accept a forfeit. Playing next, the Rockets and Thunder also decided not to play. The Lakers and Trail Blazers, scheduled for the late game, followed suit.

Suddenly, NBA players were effectively in a league-wide strike.

But the Bucks never meant to start those dominoes falling.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The Bucks, who are up 3-1 in the series, intended to force a forfeit and were willing to take the loss and forgo the opportunity to close out the series, but the organization did not anticipate being the catalyst for temporarily shutting down the league, sources said.

That explains plenty.

It’s difficult to attribute Milwaukee’s plan to a single motivation. The players obviously wanted to spur change. But they also might have also just not been in a mental position to focus on basketball (which would be totally reasonable).

Ideally, the Bucks would have recognized how other players would respond to their decision, though.

Of course the Magic didn’t want to take advantage of the Bucks’ righteous indignation and pain to win a game. Of course Houston and Oklahoma City players felt pressure not to cross what looked effectively like a picket line. Of course that only increased pressure on teams in successive games not to play.

However, those other players also bear responsibility for their own actions. They walked into a strike without understanding the goals – which turned out to be none, because it was never intended to be a strike. Sometimes, there’s too much focus on unity rather than finding the best methods for protesting. Someone from the Rockets, Thunder, Lakers and Trail Blazers could have asked a Milwaukee player about the plan before jumping in.

But everything probably worked out well. The brief strike drew more attention to the Bucks’ issues. Owners agreed to do more, especially related to voting. With games postponed rather than canceled, players probably won’t lose salary.

Andre Iguodala: ‘Capitalism and racism go hand in hand. And you can’t have one without the other’

Heat forward Andre Iguodala
By Dan FeldmanAug 28, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT
Heat forward Andre Iguodala knows how NBA business works.

As for economics on a larger scale…

CNN:

Iguodala:

Capitalism and racism go hand in hand. And you can’t have one without the other.

Iguodala is wrong.

Generally, capitalism is an economic system that allows private individuals and corporations to determine and act in their own best interests.

Does capitalism allow for racism? Yes. Under capitalism, racists can choose not to do business with certain ethnicities. But racists are also punished for that choice. There is more money to be made when selling goods and services to everyone and hiring the best people for jobs.

Countries that don’t practice capitalism also have racism and other similar discrimination. For example, communist China detains Uighurs – an ethnic minority – in camps. In communist and even socialist countries, prevailing racism can be fortified by the full force of the law.

Some of the United States’ worst examples of racism came when straying from capitalism.

Slavery – codified by the constitution on down – didn’t allow slaves to determine and act in their own best interests. Even after slavery, government-mandated segregation banned people from having the cross-racial relations, professional and personal, they otherwise would’ve desired.

A more modern example: Drug laws. The government prohibits people from buying and selling marijuana as they wish. Effectively, that has turned into a way to incarcerate Black people.

The United States should address its racism. But ending capitalism is not a magical solution to racism.

Iguodala also said:

The tricky part is, when we speak up on other communities who do have the correct group economics, then we’re looked at as being racist towards communities when we’re actually – we call it, ‘giving them props’ for having these systems in place, where they’re taking care of their people. They’re opening up businesses, getting loans, all those things occurring. But the negative connotations that come from behind that, it’s set up for us not to have those aspirations so we can continue to be held down.

It sounds like Iguodala is talking about things like this and this. I hope he’s not. He spoke vaguely. But I’d like to hear him explain.

NBA and players establish social-justice coalition, agree to promote voting

NBA
By Dan FeldmanAug 28, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT
NBA players decided to end their strike then meet with owners about becoming more dedicated to social justice. Obviously, players lost leverage with that order of events. But owners have shown they’re at least willing to do what’s necessary to present the league as aligned with social justice, and the strike necessitated a greater showing.

So, what did the brief strike accomplish within the NBA?

NBA and NBPA release:

NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following joint statement today:

“We had a candid, impassioned and productive conversation yesterday between NBA players, coaches and team governors regarding next steps to further our collective efforts and actions in support of social justice and racial equality.  Among others, the attendees included player and team representatives of all 13 teams in Orlando.  All parties agreed to resume NBA playoff games on Saturday, Aug. 29 with the understanding that the league together with the players will work to enact the following commitments:

1. The NBA and its players have agreed to immediately establish a social justice coalition, with representatives from players, coaches and governors, that will be focused on a broad range of issues, including increasing access to voting, promoting civic engagement, and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform.

2. In every city where the league franchise owns and controls the arena property, team governors will continue to work with local elections officials to convert the facility into a voting location for the 2020 general election to allow for a safe in-person voting option for communities vulnerable to COVID.  If a deadline has passed, team governors will work with local elections officials to find another election-related use for the facility, including but not limited to voter registration and ballot receiving boards.

3. The league will work with the players and our network partners to create and include advertising spots in each NBA playoff game dedicated to promoting greater civic engagement in national and local elections and raising awareness around voter access and opportunity.

“These commitments follow months of close collaboration around designing a safe and healthy environment to restart the NBA season, providing a platform to promote social justice, as well as creating an NBA Foundation focused on economic empowerment in the Black community.

“We look forward to the resumption of the playoffs and continuing to work together – in Orlando and in all NBA team markets – to push for meaningful and sustainable change.”

Using large arenas as polling places seems like a good idea amid the coronavirus pandemic. Those arenas allow more room for social distancing, and it’s important to protect safe voting. This was already in the works in many cities.

Players, coaches, owners and ads promoting voting? Sure.

But I’m most curious about a social-justice coalition of players, coaches and owners to advocate for “meaningful police and criminal justice reform.” Police and criminal-justice reform would be good. But reasonable people have different ideas about how to do that. For example, Clippers coach Doc Rivers just said, “We’re not trying to defund the police.” That’s an unpopular position in some progressive circles. This coalition wasn’t formed because its members have a shared vision on how to proceed. It happened because players wanted to do something, and everyone wanted to keep players happy enough to keep the money flowing. Hopefully, the coalition will help create meaningful change. But I have some skepticism.

Report: NBA employees strike, criticize league overly relying on players for social-justice push

By Dan FeldmanAug 28, 2020, 10:52 AM EDT
The NBA players’ strike was short and seemingly achieved no tangible goals.

It was also inspirational.

It inspired people to pay closer attention to players’ racial-justice messages. It inspired athletes in other sports to sit out, and we’ll see where that leads. It inspired NBA players to make greater demands of owners. It might inspire owners to listen, lest they face another work stoppage.

And it inspired league employees to strike today.

Malika Andrews of ESPN:

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated:

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The employees are correct: The NBA relies on its majority-Black players to push social-justice initiatives.

That’s because the players are the ones most affected by the racism plaguing this country. Majority-white owners can live more comfortably. In some ways, this is the natural progression.

But the grievances have been shared (and shared and shared and…). It’s now on the owners – and Silver, who has his own connections – to carry the torch if they truly care about these issues. With their wealth and political clout, they have far more power to enact change.

Owners might resist spending more or further intertwining their teams with politics. In some respects, that’s understandable. Players’ salaries were collectively bargained. What more do owners owe?

But players just showed the status quo wasn’t good enough. They’re increasingly discontent living amid racism, even while earning high salaries in the NBA. They took bold action to prove that – and could again.

Silver has frequently touted the owners and players being partners in the league’s operation. That’s true, as each side splits revenue about 50-50. Black players also want fair treatment in the world. If truly their partners, owners would proactively help with that.

Doc Rivers on mental health challenges, “Being in the bubble is hard”

By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
More than 50 days.

That’s how long players, coaches, and staff from the 13 remaining teams have been in the bubble — away from family, stuck in a hotel room, living in an enclosed environment with a lot of protocols and rules as the NBA works to keep the virus out and the games going.

It has players emotional and a little on edge.

Which contributed to the mood and tension around boycott started by the Bucks on Wednesday.

“You forget that being in the bubble is hard,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said of the emotion around the boycott Wednesday, the players meeting that night, and the decision to return to play. “And even some of that came up [around the boycott]. I knew it was hard, but listening to some of these guys speak, just mental awareness, we got to be a little sharper on that as well…

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that everyone in this bubble just seems to be a little bit more emotional and I’m not kidding. It’s true. I think part of the effect of being like jammed together every day, it has had that effect on everyone.”

It had that effect on the Clippers’ Paul George.

“I underestimated mental health, honestly. I had anxiety, a little bit of depression,” George said after Game 5 of L.A.’s first-round series against Dallas. “Just being locked in here. I just wasn’t there. I checked out. Games two, three, four, I felt like I wasn’t there.”

“This is really hard being in here. It’s not easy. All day it’s just basketball. It’s hard to get away from it,” George said. “You see guys on other teams. Shout out to the NBA for creating this environment, but at the same time, it’s rough. I just got to find what’s going to get me able to check out of the game and check out of just constantly being in that mode.”

Players miss their families and friends and some talked about wanting to go home during the boycott meetings — 50+ days is a long time. But five more teams of the 13 remaining will be eliminated soon, and then families can come into the bubble for the rest. It will not be a perfect solution, but it’s a start and will bring a sense of normalcy. It will help some players relax.

Just know that the bubble is wearing on guys.

 