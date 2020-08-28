Benson coronavirus
Pelicans’ owner Gayle Benson tests positive for coronavirus

Associated PressAug 28, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gayle Benson, the owner of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has not been hospitalized and has continued to work from home, a spokesman said Friday.

“She is progressing well and improving daily,” Greg Bensel, vice president of communications and broadcasting for both franchises, said in a text message to The Associated Press. “She has not missed a daily work call with Saints and Pelicans staff, nor has she missed an NBA or NFL owner call in recent days.”

The New Orleans Advocate first reported the 73-year-old Benson’s test result.

Benson, 73, took over as sole owner of both franchises when her husband, Tom Benson, died in March of 2018.

This past March, she donated $1 million to establish a Community Assistance Fund to help respond to the effects of the spread of the coronavirus in the New Orleans area.

The Pelicans were eliminated quickly from play in the NBA return bubble, and have since fired Alvin Gentry and started the search for a new coach.

Russell Westbrook practices, expected to return Saturday in Game 5

By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT
In the past two games, both Houston losses, the Rockets are -25 when James Harden is on the bench. They lack the secondary scoring punch needed when Harden gets a rest.

Enter Russell Westbrook.

Out for the first four games of this series with a quad injury, Westbrook went through a five-on-five scrimmage Friday and, if there are no setbacks, he is expected to return Saturday, coach Mike D’Antoni told reporters. Via Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

Westbrook did make clear he would not have been back and would not have been playing if the players/players union had not reached a deal with the league for more action on social justice issues.

The Rockets took the first two games of this series and Harden has been phenominal, averaging 32 points a game. Houston also has continued to play solid defense in the bubble. The Thunder have come back the last two thanks to Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominating the guard play — Houston is counting on the return of Westbrook to change that.

Westbrook should attack more in transition and try to get the Rockets a few easy buckets. Also, he is going to attack the rim and try to get points in the paint/draw fouls. He’s not taking stepback threes, he’s driving and sometimes kicking. How the Thunder handle that new dynamic — and if they can force him to be inefficient — will decide a lot bout this series.

Game 5 Saturday is going to be very interesting.

Report: LeBron James reached out to Barack Obama for advice after players’ meeting

By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT
LeBron James made himself clear at Wednesday night’s players’ meeting: What was the point of being away from family and making sacrifices to be in the NBA’s restart bubble if not to push harder for concrete social justice reforms? LeBron made his vote, he wanted to be out if there wasn’t a plan. Then he walked out of the meeting with both Lakers and Clippers players behind him.

LeBron walked back to his hotel room and, along with Chris Paul (the players’ union president),  called one of the biggest basketball fans on the planet, and someone who has been in the room for higher stakes negotiations than this:

Barack Obama.

Shams Charania of The Athletic had the story of LeBron and Obama.

Former President Barack Obama spoke to James, National Basketball Players Association president Chris Paul and a small group of players late Wednesday evening, advising them to play and utilize the opportunity to contextualize action they want in order to play, The Athletic has learned.

James, Paul and others wanted to seek the guidance of the 44th President of the United States (2009-2017), and on the call broached forming a committee for player action that they want Obama involved in, sources told The Athletic.

After speaking with Obama, LeBron helped formulate a plan to push for action on the social justice front — something lacking after the Bucks blindsided the league, Milwaukee’s ownership, the players’ union, and other teams (including their opponents the Magic) with the decision not to play in protest of the Jacob Blake shooting. That led to him coming around on staying and playing.

If LeBron wanted to leave, the bubble would have collapsed. His choosing to stay made the games starting Saturday possible. The NBA is a league built on star power and LeBron is the biggest hoops star on the planet, playing on the team with the biggest brand in the league — without him and the Lakers the playoffs are hollow. If LeBron had walked, a lot of other players would have as well.

He stayed so everyone stayed.

All with a nudge from Barack Obama.

Kristaps Porzingis out for playoffs with lateral meniscus tear

By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT
The Mavericks beat the Clippers in Game 4 while Kristaps Porzingis was out, but it took a heroic effort from Luka Doncic. The Mavericks were without Porzingis again in Game 5, and while alone could not have stopped the Clippers tornado that game, he undoubtedly could have lessened the blow.

Dallas is going to find a way to beat the Clippers two more times without Porzingis — he is out for the playoffs with a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, the team announced Friday.

Often this injury requires surgery to repair, but that depends upon the nature of the injury itself. This is the opposite knee from where Porzingis needed ACL surgery, which cost him an entire season.

This is a massive blow to Dallas’ chances to win two straight from the Clippers, who lead the series 3-2 heading into Game 6 Sunday. Porzingis sets a good pick for Doncic, is a dangerous pick-and-pop partner with deep range, and he provides good rim protection on the other end of the court.

Dallas will lean on Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith inside, with some Boban Marjanovic, but mostly the Mavs will need some combination of Doncic, Trey Burke, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Seth Curry to dominate the perimeter. No easy task against a deep Clippers roster.

Patrick Beverley says he, Michelle Roberts had a ‘very interesting conversation’

By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT
It was a story out of Wednesday’s intense players’ meeting that illustrated the emotions of the night: Players’ union executive director Michelle Roberts was explaining the financial ramifications to players if they walked and shut down the playoffs, when the Clippers’ Patrick Beverley interrupted her, twice, with pointed questions, reported Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Roberts asked to finish and Beverley reportedly said, “No, I pay your salary.”

At that point, Udonis Haslem and union president Chris Paul jumped in and demanded Roberts be treated with respect. Some players, such as the Clippers’ Ivica Zubac, denied that is how it went down.

Friday, after a deal between the players and the NBA was announced and games were set to return to play the next day, Beverley met with the media and was asked about his interaction with Roberts.

“Oh, just we had a very interesting conversation,” Beverley said. “The PA is like a family. I’m pretty sure everyone here and all the cameras pointing to me, everyone is part of a family. You don’t always agree with your family members, and that’s okay. You communicate about it and you try to make it better. Whatever the dialogue was or whatever you guys think it is, we made things better yesterday, meeting with the owners, and that’s the most important thing.”

Beverley’s on-court trash-talking personality is simply an extension of the competitive, intense, and direct person he is off the court. That can piss people off, whether or not it was Beverley’s intention.

As Patrick Beverley noted, the deal got done, and that’s what matters. Everyone is willing to move forward (it at least appears that way). Roberts, a longtime attorney used to arguing cases, is not likely to take disagreement personally.

That story goes to show how intense things got in the wake of the Milwaukee Bucks not taking the court Wednesday against Orlando, how close the playoffs came to unraveling, and how far things have progressed. We will see if everyone can be an adult and move on.

Beverley has sat out the last four games of the Clippers series against the Mavericks with a calf injury, his status for Game 6 is not yet official. The Clippers lead the series 3-2 with Game 6 on Sunday.