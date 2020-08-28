NBA playoffs schedule 2020: Dates, times, matchups for all games

It was a story out of Wednesday’s intense players’ meeting that illustrated the emotions of the night: Players’ union executive director Michelle Roberts was explaining the financial ramifications to players if they walked and shut down the playoffs, when the Clippers’ Patrick Beverley interrupted her, twice, with pointed questions, reported Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Roberts asked to finish and Beverley reportedly said, “No, I pay your salary.”

At that point, Udonis Haslem and union president Chris Paul jumped in and demanded Roberts be treated with respect. Some players, such as the Clippers’ Ivica Zubac, denied that is how it went down.

Friday, after a deal between the players and the NBA was announced and games were set to return to play the next day, Beverley met with the media and was asked about his interaction with Roberts.

“Oh, just we had a very interesting conversation,” Beverley said. “The PA is like a family. I’m pretty sure everyone here and all the cameras pointing to me, everyone is part of a family. You don’t always agree with your family members, and that’s okay. You communicate about it and you try to make it better. Whatever the dialogue was or whatever you guys think it is, we made things better yesterday, meeting with the owners, and that’s the most important thing.”

Beverley’s on-court trash-talking personality is simply an extension of the competitive, intense, and direct person he is off the court. That can piss people off, whether or not it was Beverley’s intention.

As Patrick Beverley noted, the deal got done, and that’s what matters. Everyone is willing to move forward (it at least appears that way). Roberts, a longtime attorney used to arguing cases, is not likely to take disagreement personally.

That story goes to show how intense things got in the wake of the Milwaukee Bucks not taking the court Wednesday against Orlando, how close the playoffs came to unraveling, and how far things have progressed. We will see if everyone can be an adult and move on.

Beverley has sat out the last four games of the Clippers series against the Mavericks with a calf injury, his status for Game 6 is not yet official. The Clippers lead the series 3-2 with Game 6 on Sunday.