NBA playoffs schedule 2020: Dates, times, matchups for all games

By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT
After a few days break where NBA players put Black Lives Matter back on the front page and made a difference, the NBA gets back to playing this weekend. The 2020 NBA playoffs schedule is out and we’ve got it.

Here are a few notes on the NBA playoffs schedule 2020:

• The NBA is continuing with the Summer League/AAU style format with two-to-four games spread out over the course of the day.
• Once all teams are into the second round there will be two games a day.
• Games are played every other day in every series.
• The NBA has released an NBA Finals schedule to teams and their target is still a Sept. 30 Game 1.

NBA playoffs schedule 2020 (all times are Eastern):

SECOND ROUND

Eastern Conference

No. 2 Toronto vs. No. 3 Boston

Game 1: Aug. 30, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Sept. 1, TBD
Game 3: Sept. 3, TBD
Game 4: Sept. 5, TBD
Game 5: Sept. 7, TBD
Game 6: Sept. 9, TBD
Game 7: Sept. 11, TBD
* No game beyond Game 1 has been officially set by league yet

FIRST ROUND

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 8 Portland

Game 1: Aug. 18, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Aug. 20, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Aug. 22, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 4: Aug. 24, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Aug. 29, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Aug. 31, TBD
Game 7: Sept. 2, TBD

No. 2 L.A. Clippers vs. No. 7 Dallas

Game 1: Aug. 17, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Aug. 19, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Aug. 21, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Aug. 23, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 5: Aug. 25, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Aug. 30, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 7: Sept. 1, TBD

No. 3 Denver vs. No. 6 Utah

Game 1: Aug. 17, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Aug. 19, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Aug. 21, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Aug. 23, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Aug. 30, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 7: Sept. 1, TBD

No. 4 Houston vs. No. 5 Oklahoma City

Game 1: Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Aug. 20, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Aug. 22, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 4: Aug. 24, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Aug. 31, TBD
Game 7: Sept. 2, TBD

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee vs. No. 8 Orlando

Game 1: Aug. 18, 1:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Aug. 20, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Aug. 22, 1:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Aug. 24, 1:30 p.m. (NBATV)
Game 5: Aug. 29, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 6: Aug. 31, TBD
Game 7: Sept. 2, TBD

No. 2 Toronto beat No. 7 Brooklyn 4-0

No. 3 Boston beat No. 6 Philadelphia 4-0

No. 5 Miami beat No. 4 Indiana 4-0

Kristaps Porzingis out for playoffs with lateral meniscus tear

Kristaps Porzingis out
By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT
The Mavericks beat the Clippers in Game 4 while Kristaps Porzingis was out, but it took a heroic effort from Luka Doncic. The Mavericks were without Porzingis again in Game 5, and while alone could not have stopped the Clippers tornado that game, he undoubtedly could have lessened the blow.

Dallas is going to find a way to beat the Clippers two more times without Porzingis — he is out for the playoffs with a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, the team announced Friday.

Often this injury requires surgery to repair, but that depends upon the nature of the injury itself. This is the opposite knee from where Porzingis needed ACL surgery, which cost him an entire season.

This is a massive blow to Dallas’ chances to win two straight from the Clippers, who lead the series 3-2 heading into Game 6 Sunday. Porzingis sets a good pick for Doncic, is a dangerous pick-and-pop partner with deep range, and he provides good rim protection on the other end of the court.

Dallas will lean on Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith inside, with some Boban Marjanovic, but mostly the Mavs will need some combination of Doncic, Trey Burke, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Seth Curry to dominate the perimeter. No easy task against a deep Clippers roster.

Patrick Beverley says he, Michelle Roberts had a “very interesting conversation”

Patrick Beverley Michelle Roberts
By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT
It was a story out of Wednesday’s intense players’ meeting that illustrated the emotions of the night: Players’ union executive director Michelle Roberts was explaining the financial ramifications to players if they walked and shut down the playoffs, when the Clippers’ Patrick Beverley interrupted her, twice, with pointed questions, reported Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Roberts asked to finish and Beverley reportedly said, “No, I pay your salary.”

At that point, Udonis Haslem and union president Chris Paul jumped in and demanded Roberts be treated with respect. Some players, such as the Clippers’ Ivica Zubac, denied that is how it went down.

Friday, after a deal between the players and the NBA was announced and games were set to return to play the next day, Beverley met with the media and was asked about his interaction with Roberts.

“Oh, just we had a very interesting conversation,” Beverley said. “The PA is like a family. I’m pretty sure everyone here and all the cameras pointing to me, everyone is part of a family. You don’t always agree with your family members, and that’s okay. You communicate about it and you try to make it better. Whatever the dialogue was or whatever you guys think it is, we made things better yesterday, meeting with the owners, and that’s the most important thing.”

Beverley’s on-court trash-talking personality is simply an extension of the competitive, intense, and direct person he is off the court. That can piss people off, whether or not it was Beverley’s intention.

As Patrick Beverley noted, the deal got done, and that’s what matters. Everyone is willing to move forward (it at least appears that way). Roberts, a longtime attorney used to arguing cases, is not likely to take disagreement personally.

That story goes to show how intense things got in the wake of the Milwaukee Bucks not taking the court Wednesday against Orlando, how close the playoffs came to unraveling, and how far things have progressed. We will see if everyone can be an adult and move on.

Beverley has sat out the last four games of the Clippers series against the Mavericks with a calf injury, his status for Game 6 is not yet official. The Clippers lead the series 3-2 with Game 6 on Sunday.

Andre Iguodala: ‘Capitalism and racism go hand in hand. And you can’t have one without the other’

Heat forward Andre Iguodala
By Dan FeldmanAug 28, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT
Heat forward Andre Iguodala knows how NBA business works.

As for economics on a larger scale…

CNN:

Iguodala:

Capitalism and racism go hand in hand. And you can’t have one without the other.

Iguodala is wrong.

Generally, capitalism is an economic system that allows private individuals and corporations to determine and act in their own best interests.

Does capitalism allow for racism? Yes. Under capitalism, racists can choose not to do business with certain ethnicities. But racists are also punished for that choice. There is more money to be made when selling goods and services to everyone and hiring the best people for jobs.

Countries that don’t practice capitalism also have racism and other similar discrimination. For example, communist China detains Uighurs – an ethnic minority – in camps. In communist and even socialist countries, prevailing racism can be fortified by the full force of the law.

Some of the United States’ worst examples of racism came when straying from capitalism.

Slavery – codified by the constitution on down – didn’t allow slaves to determine and act in their own best interests. Even after slavery, government-mandated segregation banned people from having the cross-racial relations, professional and personal, they otherwise would’ve desired.

A more modern example: Drug laws. The government prohibits people from buying and selling marijuana as they wish. Effectively, that has turned into a way to incarcerate Black people.

The United States should address its racism. But ending capitalism is not a magical solution to racism.

Iguodala also said:

The tricky part is, when we speak up on other communities who do have the correct group economics, then we’re looked at as being racist towards communities when we’re actually – we call it, ‘giving them props’ for having these systems in place, where they’re taking care of their people. They’re opening up businesses, getting loans, all those things occurring. But the negative connotations that come from behind that, it’s set up for us not to have those aspirations so we can continue to be held down.

It sounds like Iguodala is talking about things like this and this. I hope he’s not. He spoke vaguely. But I’d like to hear him explain.

Report: Bucks expected to forfeit Game 5, not prompt NBA-wide strike

Milwaukee Bucks strike
By Dan FeldmanAug 28, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT
NBA players went on strike, clashed with each other then ended their strike only a day later before their big meeting with owners and before any tangible gains were announced.

How did they get to that point?

The Bucks – seeking justice for Jacob Blake and the Wisconsin State Legislature to address police accountability, police brutality and criminal justice reform – chose not to play Game 5 against the Magic on Wednesday. Milwaukee didn’t alert other teams of this plan, and suddenly everyone was scrambling.

Orlando refused to accept a forfeit. Playing next, the Rockets and Thunder also decided not to play. The Lakers and Trail Blazers, scheduled for the late game, followed suit.

Suddenly, NBA players were effectively in a league-wide strike.

But the Bucks never meant to start those dominoes falling.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The Bucks, who are up 3-1 in the series, intended to force a forfeit and were willing to take the loss and forgo the opportunity to close out the series, but the organization did not anticipate being the catalyst for temporarily shutting down the league, sources said.

That explains plenty.

It’s difficult to attribute Milwaukee’s plan to a single motivation. The players obviously wanted to spur change. But they also might have also just not been in a mental position to focus on basketball (which would be totally reasonable).

Ideally, the Bucks would have recognized how other players would respond to their decision, though.

Of course the Magic didn’t want to take advantage of the Bucks’ righteous indignation and pain to win a game. Of course Houston and Oklahoma City players felt pressure not to cross what looked effectively like a picket line. Of course that only increased pressure on teams in successive games not to play.

However, those other players also bear responsibility for their own actions. They walked into a strike without understanding the goals – which turned out to be none, because it was never intended to be a strike. Sometimes, there’s too much focus on unity rather than finding the best methods for protesting. Someone from the Rockets, Thunder, Lakers and Trail Blazers could have asked a Milwaukee player about the plan before jumping in.

But everything probably worked out well. The brief strike drew more attention to the Bucks’ issues. Owners agreed to do more, especially related to voting. With games postponed rather than canceled, players probably won’t lose salary.