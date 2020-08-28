NBA
NBA and players establish social-justice coalition, agree to promote voting

By Dan FeldmanAug 28, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT
NBA players decided to end their strike then meet with owners about becoming more dedicated to social justice. Obviously, players lost leverage with that order of events. But owners have shown they’re at least willing to do what’s necessary to present the league as aligned with social justice, and the strike necessitated a greater showing.

So, what did the brief strike accomplish within the NBA?

NBA and NBPA release:

NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following joint statement today:

“We had a candid, impassioned and productive conversation yesterday between NBA players, coaches and team governors regarding next steps to further our collective efforts and actions in support of social justice and racial equality.  Among others, the attendees included player and team representatives of all 13 teams in Orlando.  All parties agreed to resume NBA playoff games on Saturday, Aug. 29 with the understanding that the league together with the players will work to enact the following commitments:

1. The NBA and its players have agreed to immediately establish a social justice coalition, with representatives from players, coaches and governors, that will be focused on a broad range of issues, including increasing access to voting, promoting civic engagement, and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform.

2. In every city where the league franchise owns and controls the arena property, team governors will continue to work with local elections officials to convert the facility into a voting location for the 2020 general election to allow for a safe in-person voting option for communities vulnerable to COVID.  If a deadline has passed, team governors will work with local elections officials to find another election-related use for the facility, including but not limited to voter registration and ballot receiving boards.

3. The league will work with the players and our network partners to create and include advertising spots in each NBA playoff game dedicated to promoting greater civic engagement in national and local elections and raising awareness around voter access and opportunity.

“These commitments follow months of close collaboration around designing a safe and healthy environment to restart the NBA season, providing a platform to promote social justice, as well as creating an NBA Foundation focused on economic empowerment in the Black community.

“We look forward to the resumption of the playoffs and continuing to work together – in Orlando and in all NBA team markets – to push for meaningful and sustainable change.”

Using large arenas as polling places seems like a good idea amid the coronavirus pandemic. Those arenas allow more room for social distancing, and it’s important to protect safe voting. This was already in the works in many cities.

Players, coaches, owners and ads promoting voting? Sure.

But I’m most curious about a social-justice coalition of players, coaches and owners to advocate for “meaningful police and criminal justice reform.” Police and criminal-justice reform would be good. But reasonable people have different ideas about how to do that. For example, Clippers coach Doc Rivers just said, “We’re not trying to defund the police.” That’s an unpopular position in some progressive circles. This coalition wasn’t formed because its members have a shared vision on how to proceed. It happened because players wanted to do something, and everyone wanted to keep players happy enough to keep the money flowing. Hopefully, the coalition will help create meaningful change. But I have some skepticism.

Report: NBA employees strike, criticize league overly relying on players for social-justice push

By Dan FeldmanAug 28, 2020, 10:52 AM EDT
The NBA players’ strike was short and seemingly achieved no tangible goals.

It was also inspirational.

It inspired people to pay closer attention to players’ racial-justice messages. It inspired athletes in other sports to sit out, and we’ll see where that leads. It inspired NBA players to make greater demands of owners. It might inspire owners to listen, lest they face another work stoppage.

And it inspired league employees to strike today.

Malika Andrews of ESPN:

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated:

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The employees are correct: The NBA relies on its majority-Black players to push social-justice initiatives.

That’s because the players are the ones most affected by the racism plaguing this country. Majority-white owners can live more comfortably. In some ways, this is the natural progression.

But the grievances have been shared (and shared and shared and…). It’s now on the owners – and Silver, who has his own connections – to carry the torch if they truly care about these issues. With their wealth and political clout, they have far more power to enact change.

Owners might resist spending more or further intertwining their teams with politics. In some respects, that’s understandable. Players’ salaries were collectively bargained. What more do owners owe?

But players just showed the status quo wasn’t good enough. They’re increasingly discontent living amid racism, even while earning high salaries in the NBA. They took bold action to prove that – and could again.

Silver has frequently touted the owners and players being partners in the league’s operation. That’s true, as each side splits revenue about 50-50. Black players also want fair treatment in the world. If truly their partners, owners would proactively help with that.

Doc Rivers on mental health challenges, “Being in the bubble is hard”

By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
More than 50 days.

That’s how long players, coaches, and staff from the 13 remaining teams have been in the bubble — away from family, stuck in a hotel room, living in an enclosed environment with a lot of protocols and rules as the NBA works to keep the virus out and the games going.

It has players emotional and a little on edge.

Which contributed to the mood and tension around boycott started by the Bucks on Wednesday.

“You forget that being in the bubble is hard,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said of the emotion around the boycott Wednesday, the players meeting that night, and the decision to return to play. “And even some of that came up [around the boycott]. I knew it was hard, but listening to some of these guys speak, just mental awareness, we got to be a little sharper on that as well…

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that everyone in this bubble just seems to be a little bit more emotional and I’m not kidding. It’s true. I think part of the effect of being like jammed together every day, it has had that effect on everyone.”

It had that effect on the Clippers’ Paul George.

“I underestimated mental health, honestly. I had anxiety, a little bit of depression,” George said after Game 5 of L.A.’s first-round series against Dallas. “Just being locked in here. I just wasn’t there. I checked out. Games two, three, four, I felt like I wasn’t there.”

“This is really hard being in here. It’s not easy. All day it’s just basketball. It’s hard to get away from it,” George said. “You see guys on other teams. Shout out to the NBA for creating this environment, but at the same time, it’s rough. I just got to find what’s going to get me able to check out of the game and check out of just constantly being in that mode.”

Players miss their families and friends and some talked about wanting to go home during the boycott meetings — 50+ days is a long time. But five more teams of the 13 remaining will be eliminated soon, and then families can come into the bubble for the rest. It will not be a perfect solution, but it’s a start and will bring a sense of normalcy. It will help some players relax.

Just know that the bubble is wearing on guys.

 

Report: Not all owners supported Black Lives Matters on NBA court

Black Lives Matter NBA court
By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
It was one of the signature steps by the league to support players in their push for social justice: It would say “Black Lives Matter” right on the court for every game in the restarted NBA in Orlando.

Some owners did not like the idea, however.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on his own podcast, The Woj Pod, that several owners did not want the BLM words on the court, although none of that would knock the idea publicly. (Hat tip Bleacher Report.)

“Not every owner in the NBA was enthusiastic about having ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the court. I know they all weren’t. Some are extremely supportive. Some less so. None of them publicly [critical].

“But I do know Adam Silver told them, ‘Hey guys, this is what we’re going to do to support our players. Our league is overwhelmingly comprised of African American players. This is important. This is a partnership. We need to work together to get through this season and into next year.”

It’s not a surprise that some of the rich, white, largely Republican team owners would oppose the Black Lives Matter words on the court. What’s more impressive is the consensus-building Adam Silver went a little David Stern and told the owners how it would be.

How some of the owners will react to the more concrete steps the players have pushed for — police reform in cities, voting rights — will be interesting. That would have a lot more impact than words on a court.

 

NBA playoffs headed toward Saturday restart (but it’s not yet official)

Lakers Clippers cancel
By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2020, 10:56 PM EDT
Two days of postponed NBA games — started in the wake of the Milwaukee Bucks refusal to play on Wednesday — appears likely to stretch into three.

After a Thursday morning meeting, NBA players announced they would resume the playoffs. There have been no other details.

While it has not been made official yet, there is no chance the NBA will announce late Friday night that games will resume on Saturday — coaches and teams would be in an uproar. Saturday seems the likely restart date.

Most likely the games scheduled for Friday — Bucks vs. Magic, Thunder vs. Rockets, Lakers vs. Trail Blazers — will be played Saturday, with the originally scheduled Saturday games played on Sunday. Then everything goes forward from there with games every other day.

Milwaukee blindsided the league with its lockerroom decision not to play Game 5 against the Magic Wednesday — the league didn’t know, the players union didn’t know, even the Orlando team didn’t know as they had gone through warmups. While everyone from the Bucks owners down supported the reasoning of making a statement in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Burke in Wisconsin, doing so without consulting others caused a lot of the frustration among players. The Bucks’ Kyle Korver apologized for the move.

Expect on Friday the NBA to announce Saturday and Sunday’s slate of games.