Kristaps Porzingis out for playoffs with lateral meniscus tear

The Mavericks beat the Clippers in Game 4 while Kristaps Porzingis was out, but it took a heroic effort from Luka Doncic. The Mavericks were without Porzingis again in Game 5, and while alone could not have stopped the Clippers tornado that game, he undoubtedly could have lessened the blow.
Dallas is going to find a way to beat the Clippers two more times without Porzingis — he is out for the playoffs with a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, the team announced Friday.
The Dallas Mavericks issued the following statement today regarding Kristaps Porzingis. pic.twitter.com/YFNGgWf8dH
— Mavs PR (@MavsPR) August 28, 2020
Often this injury requires surgery to repair, but that depends upon the nature of the injury itself. This is the opposite knee from where Porzingis needed ACL surgery, which cost him an entire season.
This is a massive blow to Dallas’ chances to win two straight from the Clippers, who lead the series 3-2 heading into Game 6 Sunday. Porzingis sets a good pick for Doncic, is a dangerous pick-and-pop partner with deep range, and he provides good rim protection on the other end of the court.
Dallas will lean on Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith inside, with some Boban Marjanovic, but mostly the Mavs will need some combination of Doncic, Trey Burke, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Seth Curry to dominate the perimeter. No easy task against a deep Clippers roster.