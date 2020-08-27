Reported belief among key NBA players: Most players want to continue season

Aug 27, 2020
The Lakers and Clippers reportedly voted to cancel the rest of NBA the season. LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard were reportedly “adamant.”

The other 11 alive playoff teams reportedly voted to continue the playoffs.

With players divided exiting their meeting last night, what will happen in their meeting this morning?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Bucks led this strike because they want justice for Jacob Blake, including having the Wisconsin State Legislature address police accountability, police brutality and criminal-justice reform. Has the Bucks’ action led to satisfactory progress yet? That question should not get lost as players deliberate whether or not to return to work.

This also isn’t a simple case of what a majority of players want. That should have been clear last night when the vote by teams was 11-2 in favor of playing but nothing was resolved.

Alone, the top teams (like the Lakers and Clippers) and top players (like LeBron and Leonard) could render the rest of the season illegitimate – i.e., deemed not worth watching by fans, which would undermine the financial viability of continuing.

Maybe the “key players” Wojnarowski cites have a good feel of both how many players and which players support finishing the playoffs and what that means. But that’s difficult for even the players involved to ascertain until everyone meets together today.

Damian Lillard leaves bubble to get treatment on injured knee

Damian Lillard
Aug 27, 2020
Damian Lillard, already announced as out for the Game 5 that was not played Wednesday, is now out for much longer.

Lillard has left the NBA’s restart bubble in Orlando to get treatment for a sprained right knee suffered in Game 4 of the Portland series against the L.A. Lakers.

It’s unlikely Damian Lillard returns to Orlando, if there are even games to return to.

It ends what was an incredible run by Lillard through the bubble — he was the seeding games MVP. Lillard led the seeding games in scoring at 37.6 points per game, but what won him the MVP was his performance in the final three games when his team needed it to qualify for the play-in — 61 points, then 51, then 42. Lillard was the emotional leader who set the tone for his team and refused to let them lose.

He carried that over to Game 1 of the series against the Lakers, when he was dancing his way to an upset of the top seed.

Lillard’s injury occurred when he pulled up on a drive during the third quarter of the Trail Blazers’ blow-out loss to the Lakers Monday and soon asked out of the game. By the fourth quarter he was having an MRI on his right knee, with another to follow the next day. Soon he was ruled out for the Game 5 that ultimately was not played.

Lillard should be healthy and ready to go next season. Whenever that is.

Kyle Korver apologizes for, Jaylen Brown defends Bucks boycotting without warning other teams

Aug 27, 2020
After years of NBA players being so obsessed with unity that they diluted their message, the Bucks just went for it. Milwaukee players boycotted their playoff game against the Magic yesterday in order to advocate for justice for Jacob Blake.

But the Bucks ruffled feathers by not notifying other teams of their bold move. That left everyone scrambling.

The Rockets, Thunder, Lakers and Trail Blazers followed suit with plans to boycott. (The NBA preemptively postponed those games before they were scheduled to begin.) Players are still trying to figure out how to proceed.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

If Kyle Korver wants to apologize, that’s fine. Other teams were already considering boycotting. I don’t blame them for feeling blindsided.

Deliberately or not, the Bucks pressured the teams playing next. Nobody wanted to cross the metaphorical picket line.

The result? Milwaukee is getting even more attention on its message. Now, this isn’t just a small-market No. 1 seed up 3-1 in its first-round series boycotting a weekday afternoon game on NBA TV. The whole league is effectively shutdown.

Further deliberation among multiple teams could’ve easily sidetracked the plan. Not everyone is as revolutionary as Jaylen Brown. But once the Bucks got the ball rolling, it was easier for other teams to fall in line.

This is a case where it was probably better to seek forgiveness than permission.

NBA players meet Thursday morning to decide fate of playoffs; Owners also will meet

Aug 27, 2020
Right now, there are mostly just questions:

• Will the NBA playoffs restart?
• Will players find a way to use the platform of the NBA restart to better keep social justice in the national discussion?
• Or, will the players — led by LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard — boycott the rest of the playoffs?
• Would that boycott put the NBA on the path toward a lockout before next season?
• How will the NBA owners react to all of this?

All of that will be decided Thursday, starting at 11 a.m. Eastern when NBA players meet again inside the restart bubble in Orlando, a meeting first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews of ESPN.

At the same time, the NBA’s board of governors — made of team owners — will have their own virtual meeting to discuss the boycott and next steps.

About the only thing we know is not to expect Thursday’s playoff games to take place (although that is not yet official).

And that in one dramatic day the NBA players took the focus off basketball and put it back on the Black Lives Matter movement — where it belonged.

Players inside the NBA’s restart bubble took part in a reportedly intense three-hour meeting Wednesday night, one that got ugly at times but didn’t answer all those questions above. LeBron James spoke and sounded like he wanted the season to end, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. LeBron wanted more from owners than the $300 million they had committed over 10 years to empowering Black communities. He wanted action items, for the league’s 20+ billionaire owners to use their political capital to focus on issues such as police reform.

Leonard said the season should end and suggested he was packing and ready to leave the bubble.

The Lakers and Clippers both voted to end the season, and both walked out of the meeting before it was over.

However, every other team in attendance voted to stay and continue the playoffs, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Boston’s Jaylen Brown reportedly challenged the players wanting to leave the bubble, asking if they just want out to go home to be comfortable and be with their families, or are they going to be in the trenches, in the streets fighting for social justice.

All of that leaves the season up in the air.

If there is no season, expect the owners to vote to tear up the current Collective Bargaining Agreement and renegotiate. During a pandemic. It likely would not go well for the players — something the owners and players union will be certain to remind players about before Thursday’s meeting. It would also likely mean a lockout that bleeds into the next NBA season.

Miami veteran Udonis Haslem reportedly spoke at Wednesday meeting and asked if there could be a playoff if the Lakers and Clippers left? He then went on to say that players need to take advantage of the available platform, that the bubble helps amplify their speech in a way that doesn’t happen outside Orlando. The veteran reportedly gave a powerful speech.

Wednesday’s meeting came after the players boycotted three playoff games on earlier in the day, something led by the Milwaukee Bucks.  The boycott came because players were angry about the shooting of Jacob Blake — a Black man shot in the back at point-blank range, in front of his three children, by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Players felt they had worked to keep up awareness about Black Lives Matter and other social justice issues while in the bubble, but those efforts felt futile after the Blake shooting. Players were frustrated sitting in the bubble, unable to protest or make an impact the traditional ways.

The boycott made an impact. It got noticed, not just in the basketball world but in the nation as a whole. It helped put the focus back on social justice, and specifically police and systemic racism.

Whether it will lead to the season being canceled is something we learn Thursday.

LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard reportedly ‘adamant’ about canceling playoffs

Aug 27, 2020
With LeBron James leading the way, the Lakers and Clippers reportedly walked out of Wednesday night’s players’ meeting on the NBA restart campus — but not before voting to cancel the rest of the playoffs.

If they walk out of the NBA bubble, would the NBA playoffs continue?

It’s a question a lot of people are asking after LeBron James and the usually-quiet Kawhi Leonard spoke at the meeting — sparked by the Bucks’ decision to boycott their playoff game Wednesday — and both were “adamant” that the players continue the boycott and cancel the rest of the season, reports Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

The players are meeting again on Thursday at 11 a.m. — not coincidentally at the same time the NBA owners are having their own virtual meeting. Between those meetings, the fate of the NBA season will be decided.

We know what LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard want. LeBron has wanted to see action on social justice issues, that’s why he started “More Than a Vote” with other athletes, to put money and effort towards getting out the vote and combating voter suppression tactics.

In the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, which shook the NBA bubble, LeBron, Leonard, and many other players want to see owners putting their money and political clout toward the issues they care about, such as police reform.

LeBron and Leonard are also in a financial position not to be hurt dramatically by a lockout next season — something that would almost certainly happen if the playoffs are canceled. The Los Angeles superstars can afford to be adamant. Many other players do not feel the same way.

While the Lakers and Clippers walked out of the meeting Wednesday, it’s not clear if they are ready to walk out of the bubble if the other teams want to go ahead and play. It’s also not clear how badly those other teams want to continue playing. There’s a lot to be figured out on Thursday.