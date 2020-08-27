NBA playoffs headed toward Saturday restart (but it’s not yet official)

Two days of postponed NBA games — started in the wake of the Milwaukee Bucks refusal to play on Wednesday — appears likely to stretch into three.

After a Thursday morning meeting, NBA players announced they would resume the playoffs. There have been no other details.

While it has not been made official yet, there is no chance the NBA will announce late Friday night that games will resume on Saturday — coaches and teams would be in an uproar. Saturday seems the likely restart date.

Most likely the games scheduled for Friday — Bucks vs. Magic, Thunder vs. Rockets, Lakers vs. Trail Blazers — will be played Saturday, with the originally scheduled Saturday games played on Sunday. Then everything goes forward from there with games every other day.

Milwaukee blindsided the league with its lockerroom decision not to play Game 5 against the Magic Wednesday — the league didn’t know, the players union didn’t know, even the Orlando team didn’t know as they had gone through warmups. While everyone from the Bucks owners down supported the reasoning of making a statement in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Burke in Wisconsin, doing so without consulting others caused a lot of the frustration among players. The Bucks’ Kyle Korver apologized for the move.

Expect on Friday the NBA to announce Saturday and Sunday’s slate of games.