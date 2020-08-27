NBA players tell owners they must ‘truly dedicate to advancing’ social justice

By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT
Taking a knee during the national anthem. Wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts. Talking about George Floyd or Breonna Taylor or now Jacob Blake. NBA players understood these were symbolic gestures and felt the impact of their social justice message fading as the NBA’s seeding games became playoff games.

What the players wanted was real change — structural changes in areas such as police reform. The kind of changes that happen because influential people — say, billionaire business and NBA team owners — can make happen.

In the wake of NBA players choosing not to play in playoff games Wednesday in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, owners and players had a conference call Thursday. LeBron James and other players said they structural changes and actions, listing some specifics, and they want to see owners truly dedicated to the cause. Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report/TNT has the details.

NBA owners had already dedicated $300 million over 10 years to empowering the Black community. What the players wanted was for them to use their influence, not just throw money at the problem.

LeBron James wanted to see a plan. When he was “adamant” the playoffs should be shut down it was not about the game or chasing a ring, it was about the lack of a social justice plan. The Bucks boycotted a game without talking about to with anyone, not the league, the players union, or even their opponents. There was no plan when the move was made. LeBron understood that the gestures players make at games can only go so far, and that real change is going to come from people like the billionaire owners of NBA teams demanding it.

With Michael Jordan acting as a bridge, the owners listened. Exactly what form these actions will take remain to be seen, and will vary city-to-city, but there is an energy behind it now.

The NBA playoffs are expected to resume this weekend.

 

Michael Jordan became bridge between owners, players in talks

By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT
Michael Jordan is on the Mount Rushmore of greatest NBA players ever.

He is also the owner of the Charlotte Hornets — and the only Black majority owner of an NBA team.

That put Michael Jordan in the unique position of being able to be a bridge two key parties as the NBA moved through the unprecedented last 24 hours — the Milwaukee Bucks deciding not to play a playoff game, a players’ meeting that almost ended the season, then a tentative return to games this weekend.

Jordan reached out to Chris Paul Wednesday night to hear the players’ concerns and plans, then MJ served as a bridge between the players and owners, reports Jackie MacMullan of ESPN. The report adds that Jordan was the voice of reason on the Board of Governors’ call with other owners, telling them to be patient and let the players vent their frustrations and feelings before offering their ideas for next steps.

“Right now, listening is better than talking,” Jordan told the group, according to sources…

Many of the owners, including Jordan, sources said, favored continuing the season, believing that the games were still the best and most visible platform for social change. The owners will meet again later Thursday to discuss specific ways in which they can help the players meet their goals while continuing to compete for an NBA title, as well as to discuss the scheduling of the resumption of play in the bubble.

The owners said on the call — and have said in other settings — they believe in Black Lives Matter and social justice. Even if they have not individually always put their money and influence behind that cause.

What the owners heard this afternoon from players in a joint call was that players wanted to see more concrete actions, not just another donation of money. The Houston Rockets announced Tuesday the Toyota Center in Houston will be used as a vote center, both in the run-up to the November election and on election day. That’s a start. The owners are able to use their money and influence to do things like get arenas built (sometimes with taxpayer money involved. Players want to see that kind of effort on things like police reform in cities.

Jordan has put money behind these causes as well. Nike and the Jordan brand have combined to donate $3 million (total) to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the NAACP Empowerment Program, and Black Girls Code.

Jordan’s role in moving the NBA forward, however, is much larger than that.

Jared Kushner: President Donald Trump willing to work with striking NBA players

By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
By kneeling during the national anthem, wearing corporate-approved messages on jerseys and speaking up during press conferences, NBA players reached an NBA-adjacent audience with their social-justice message.

By striking during playoff games yesterday, NBA players grabbed the attention of the country.

The Bucks appealed to the Wisconsin State Legislature to address police accountability, police brutality and criminal-justice reform. Of course, racial injustice extends well beyond Wisconsin.

White House Adviser Jared Kushner, via Politico:

What I’d love to see from players in the NBA – again, they have the luxury of taking the night off from work. Most Americans don’t have the financial luxury to do that. I think that it’s nice that they’re standing up for the issue. But I’d like to see them start moving into concrete solutions that are productive. And again, President Trump in this White House is willing to work with them.

If LeBron James reached out to the White House or we reach out to him, we’re happy to talk with him and say, “Look, let’s both agree on what we want to accomplish, and let’s come up with a common pathway to get there.” But by being angry and brooding, you’re not going to solve any problems.

I’ll reach out to him today.

I’m glad Kushner acknowledged that a privilege of wealth is ease in having political speech heard.

LeBron James has opened a school, formed an organization to help grow and protect Black voting rights and contributed to numerous other philanthropic efforts. Many NBA players have aided the fight to end racism with their money and time.

But let’s not lose perspective: NBA players are private citizens with limited individual power. The league’s majority-Black players are the ones suffering from racism. It shouldn’t be on the victims to solve the problem.

It’s on the people with power – like Kushner, Trump and other politicians and leaders. It’s on everyone to convince those people with power to take action.

Though they have often clashed, maybe LeBron could persuade Trump to take meaningful action. Trump has been receptive to celebrities advocating for criminal-justice reform.

If he’s serious about it, Kushner can ask his friend Adam Silver how to contact LeBron.

Then, it’s up to LeBron to decide whether it’s worth engaging someone with power to help but who also unfairly criticizes like this.

NBA ‘hopeful’ to resume games Friday or Saturday, reportedly likely Saturday

By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2020, 2:38 PM EDT
NBA players agreed to resume the playoffs.

When?

NBA release:

NBA playoff games for today will not be played as scheduled.  We are hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday.  There is a video conference call meeting scheduled later this afternoon between a group of NBA players and team governors representing the 13 teams in Orlando, along with representatives from the National Basketball Players Association and the league office and NBA Labor Relations Committee Chairman Michael Jordan, to discuss next steps.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Officially postponed from today’s schedule:

  • Jazz-Nuggets Game 6
  • Raptors-Celtics Game 1
  • Clippers-Mavericks Game 6

Each active series had exactly one game postponed. That should make it easy to push back entire schedule and just pick up where Milwaukee and Orlando left off.

Presumably, that minor delay with all games remaining intact will mean striking players won’t lose salary.

The biggest inconvenience is on everyone in the bubble – players, coaches, staff, etc. – having to stay removed from family and friends longer.

Unfortunately, the discussion has focused on the NBA postseason format and schedule rather than the push for racial justice that sparked the strike.

LeBron James change of position paves way for restart of games

By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2020, 1:07 PM EDT
Wednesday night LeBron James was adamant that the NBA not continue the playoffs and walked out of the players’ meeting after casting his vote. LeBron’s frustration — with the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin — was evident for everyone to see on Twitter.

Miami’s veteran sage Udonis Haslem then stood up and asked if there could be a playoffs without LeBron and Kawhi Leonard? Haslem then talked about the platform, the megaphone the players had with the bubble and games, the opportunity they had to be sure their voices were heard.

LeBron and other Lakers players met several times late into the night in the Orlando bubble and had changed their position — it was in the best interest of all the players to finish the season, so long as there was a plan going forward to push social justice action — something first reported Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports and echoed by Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

LeBron James expressed a desire to go home during the players’ meeting Wednesday but he really wanted to play — he wants to hang a banner in Staples Center — but only if there was a better plan on the social justice front going forward, reports the team at The Athletic. The Bucks had blindsided everyone with their boycott decision — the Orlando Magic had been out warming up, expecting a game — and the aftermath of that was a lot of raw emotions but no cohesive set of steps to better use the NBA’s bubble platform to spur action.

The impact of kneeling during the anthem, wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts, even talking about Blake or other shooting victims in interviews, had faded and was becoming just part of the game. As players formulated a revised plan to promote social justice going forward, LeBron and the Lakers came around to the importance of the playoffs continuing.

LeBron and the Lakers agreeing to play was critical to keeping the NBA bubble going. A playoffs without LeBron would have rung hollow, and not just on the court (where LeBron’s Lakers have looked like the best team in the West the last few games). The NBA needs his voice, his presence to make this work — the NBA is a league built on stars and he is the biggest basketball star in the world. His voice carries.

After the players voted Thursday to resume games, LeBron Tweeted about actions, not words.

(LeBron has taken a lot of actions and put his money where his mouth is, something Jared Kushner seemed not to grasp in his comments earlier in the day.)

As uncoordinated as it might have been, the Bucks’ boycott of a game, leading to the cancellation of NBA games (which spread to the WNBA and MLB) had the desired effect — social justice was back on the front page. Even President Trump was talking about it (even if he was just using it to pander to his base). LeBron’s voice on these matters will again be front-page national news, when he chooses to address it.

LeBron has earned a voice and a presence in the NBA space no other player can match. He understands the responsibility that comes with it.

How he uses that voice going forward the next few weeks will be interesting to see.

 