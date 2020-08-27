NBA
NBA ‘hopeful’ to resume games Friday or Saturday, reportedly likely Saturday

By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2020, 2:38 PM EDT
NBA players agreed to resume the playoffs.

When?

NBA release:

NBA playoff games for today will not be played as scheduled.  We are hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday.  There is a video conference call meeting scheduled later this afternoon between a group of NBA players and team governors representing the 13 teams in Orlando, along with representatives from the National Basketball Players Association and the league office and NBA Labor Relations Committee Chairman Michael Jordan, to discuss next steps.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Officially postponed from today’s schedule:

  • Jazz-Nuggets Game 6
  • Raptors-Celtics Game 1
  • Clippers-Mavericks Game 6

Each active series had exactly one game postponed. That should make it easy to push back entire schedule and just pick up where Milwaukee and Orlando left off.

Presumably, that minor delay with all games remaining intact will mean striking players won’t lose salary.

The biggest inconvenience is on everyone in the bubble – players, coaches, staff, etc. – having to stay removed from family and friends longer.

Unfortunately, the discussion has focused on the NBA postseason format and schedule rather than the push for racial justice that sparked the strike.

LeBron James change of position paves way for restart of games

By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2020, 1:07 PM EDT
Wednesday night LeBron James was adamant that the NBA not continue the playoffs and walked out of the players’ meeting after casting his vote. LeBron’s frustration was evident for everyone to see on Twitter.

Miami’s veteran sage Udonis Haslem then stood up and asked if there could be a playoffs without LeBron and Kawhi Leonard? Haslem then talked about the platform, the megaphone the players had with the bubble and games, the opportunity they had to be sure their voices were heard.

LeBron and other Lakers players met several times late into the night in the Orlando bubble and had changed their position — it was in the best interest of all the players to finish the season, something first reported Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports and echoed by Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

LeBron James expressed a desire to go home during the players’ meeting Wednesday but had a change of mind if not heart — he understood it was best for the players and best for the league that the playoffs continue. He also understood his role in all that.

LeBron and the Lakers agreeing to play was critical to keeping the NBA bubble going. A playoffs without LeBron would have rung hollow, and not just on the court (where LeBron’s Lakers have looked like the best team in the West the last few games). The NBA needs his voice, his presence to make this work — the NBA is a league built on stars and he is the biggest basketball star in the world. His voice carries.

After the players voted Thursday to resume games, LeBron Tweeted about actions, not words.

(LeBron has taken a lot of actions and put his money where his mouth is, something Jared Kushner seemed not to grasp in his comments earlier in the day.)

LeBron has earned a voice and a presence in the NBA space no other player can match. He understands the responsibility that comes with it.

How he uses that voice going forward the next few weeks will be interesting to see.

 

Report: NBA players decide to resume playoffs, today’s games postponed

NBA
By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2020, 12:31 PM EDT
After the Bucks started a strike in pursuit of racial justice, NBA players reportedly left their meeting last night divided. Most teams voted to continue the playoffs. LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard led the Lakers and Clippers in opposition.

But players found common ground through the night and decided: They’ll resume the season

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

The Bucks had specific demands – asking the Wisconsin State Legislature address police accountability, police brutality and criminal-justice reform.

Has there been meaningful progress on that front? Have players gained anything through this strike besides attention to their cause (which isn’t nothing, but isn’t necessarily a reason to end a strike that would continue to draw attention)?

It’s unclear how popular this strike ever was among players. The Bucks started this movement without first getting other teams on board.

Despite talk of players boycotting the resumption before it began, about 98% of players reported to the bubble. None of the players sitting out cited social justice as their primary consideration.

Police shooting Jacob Blake definitely shook players. But enough to change the play-or-not stance of a critical mass of players when their salaries were on the line? Apparently not.

Some players could still leave the bubble. It is definitely understandable how someone would feel he can’t focus on basketball at a time like this and want to devote his energy to other causes. Anyone making that decision should be supported.

Presumably, the continuing players won’t have their salaries reduced.

Today’s games – Jazz-Nuggets Game 6, Raptors-Celtics Game 1, Clippers-Mavericks Game 6 – being postponed would mean each active series had exactly one game postponed. The entire schedule could simply be pushed back a day with only minor inconvenience.

By quickly deciding to return to work, players lose the ability to hold out for bigger gains. Yet, even if they didn’t get any concrete action now, the players raised more attention for their issues by striking and and protected their paychecks by resuming. That’s a victory.

Reported belief among key NBA players: Most players want to continue season

By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2020, 11:02 AM EDT
The Lakers and Clippers reportedly voted to cancel the rest of NBA the season. LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard were reportedly “adamant.”

The other 11 alive playoff teams reportedly voted to continue the playoffs.

With players divided exiting their meeting last night, what will happen in their meeting this morning?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Bucks led this strike because they want justice for Jacob Blake, including having the Wisconsin State Legislature address police accountability, police brutality and criminal-justice reform. Has the Bucks’ action led to satisfactory progress yet? That question should not get lost as players deliberate whether or not to return to work.

This also isn’t a simple case of what a majority of players want. That should have been clear last night when the vote by teams was 11-2 in favor of playing but nothing was resolved.

Alone, the top teams (like the Lakers and Clippers) and top players (like LeBron and Leonard) could render the rest of the season illegitimate – i.e., deemed not worth watching by fans, which would undermine the financial viability of continuing.

Maybe the “key players” Wojnarowski cites have a good feel of both how many players and which players support finishing the playoffs and what that means. But that’s difficult for even the players involved to ascertain until everyone meets together today.

Damian Lillard leaves bubble to get treatment on injured knee

Damian Lillard
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2020, 9:15 AM EDT
Damian Lillard, already announced as out for the Game 5 that was not played Wednesday, is now out for much longer.

Lillard has left the NBA’s restart bubble in Orlando to get treatment for a sprained right knee suffered in Game 4 of the Portland series against the L.A. Lakers.

It’s unlikely Damian Lillard returns to Orlando, if there are even games to return to.

It ends what was an incredible run by Lillard through the bubble — he was the seeding games MVP. Lillard led the seeding games in scoring at 37.6 points per game, but what won him the MVP was his performance in the final three games when his team needed it to qualify for the play-in — 61 points, then 51, then 42. Lillard was the emotional leader who set the tone for his team and refused to let them lose.

He carried that over to Game 1 of the series against the Lakers, when he was dancing his way to an upset of the top seed.

Lillard’s injury occurred when he pulled up on a drive during the third quarter of the Trail Blazers’ blow-out loss to the Lakers Monday and soon asked out of the game. By the fourth quarter he was having an MRI on his right knee, with another to follow the next day. Soon he was ruled out for the Game 5 that ultimately was not played.

Lillard should be healthy and ready to go next season. Whenever that is.