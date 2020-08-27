NBA players agreed to resume the playoffs.
When?
NBA release:
NBA playoff games for today will not be played as scheduled. We are hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday. There is a video conference call meeting scheduled later this afternoon between a group of NBA players and team governors representing the 13 teams in Orlando, along with representatives from the National Basketball Players Association and the league office and NBA Labor Relations Committee Chairman Michael Jordan, to discuss next steps.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
There is still a discussion ongoing among players about the timing of a playoff resumption — with an expectation that a Saturday return of games will be finalized later today, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020
Officially postponed from today’s schedule:
- Jazz-Nuggets Game 6
- Raptors-Celtics Game 1
- Clippers-Mavericks Game 6
Each active series had exactly one game postponed. That should make it easy to push back entire schedule and just pick up where Milwaukee and Orlando left off.
Presumably, that minor delay with all games remaining intact will mean striking players won’t lose salary.
The biggest inconvenience is on everyone in the bubble – players, coaches, staff, etc. – having to stay removed from family and friends longer.
Unfortunately, the discussion has focused on the NBA postseason format and schedule rather than the push for racial justice that sparked the strike.