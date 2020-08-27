LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard reportedly “adamant” about canceling playoffs

By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2020, 1:03 AM EDT
With LeBron James leading the way, the Lakers and Clippers reportedly walked out of Wednesday night’s players’ meeting on the NBA restart campus — but not before voting to cancel the rest of the playoffs.

If they walk out of the NBA bubble, would the NBA playoffs continue?

It’s a question a lot of people are asking after LeBron James and the usually-quiet Kawhi Leonard spoke at the meeting — sparked by the Bucks’ decision to boycott their playoff game Wednesday — and both were “adamant” that the players continue the boycott and cancel the rest of the season, reports Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

The players are meeting again on Thursday at 11 a.m. — not coincidentally at the same time the NBA owners are having their own virtual meeting. Between those meetings, the fate of the NBA season will be decided.

We know what LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard want. LeBron has wanted to see action on social justice issues, that’s why he started “More Than a Vote” with other athletes, to put money and effort towards getting out the vote and combating voter suppression tactics.

In the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, which shook the NBA bubble, LeBron, Leonard, and many other players want to see owners putting their money and political clout toward the issues they care about, such as police reform.

LeBron and Leonard are also in a financial position not to be hurt dramatically by a lockout next season — something that would almost certainly happen if the playoffs are canceled. The Los Angeles superstars can afford to be adamant. Many other players do not feel the same way.

While the Lakers and Clippers walked out of the meeting Wednesday, it’s not clear if they are ready to walk out of the bubble if the other teams want to go ahead and play. It’s also not clear how badly those other teams want to continue playing. There’s a lot to be figured out on Thursday.

Lakers, Clippers vote to cancel rest of playoffs; other teams votes to continue

By Kurt HelinAug 26, 2020, 11:37 PM EDT
There was reportedly star power pushing to save the NBA season, but the brightest star power voted to end it.

The Lakers and Clippers — meaning LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George — voted to cancel the season at a players’ meeting on the NBA campus Wednesday night, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports and TNT.

However, every other team in the bubble voted to continue playing, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. As representatives of the players’ union explained at the meeting, canceling the playoffs would likely lead to a lockout to start next season and a renegotiation of the CBA.

All that suggests the season will continue, but Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said those conversations would continue into Thursday. Also Thursday, the NBA’s Board of Governors — the owners — will have a virtual meeting.

Expect more talks between the players — and with the owners involved — before anything is decided.

Don’t expect any NBA playoff games on Thursday (at the very least to let the teams playing on the other days the same chance to boycott and make a point that the teams on Wednesday had). This much was expected, in part because of the raw emotions of the players following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

LeBron reportedly wanted to put pressure on owners to use their wealth and political influence to ensure changes in favor of social justice in NBA cities around the nation (he is far from the only player talking about this). These owners are able to twist arms and make deals to get arenas built (often with some taxpayer money involved), the players want to see that kind of influence wielded on social issues such as police reform.

The meeting to discuss the future of the NBA playoff games in Orlando followed a boycott of games by the players on Wednesday, something led by the Milwaukee Bucks — the team from the state of the latest police shooting. In the meeting, other teams expressed frustration that the Bucks blindsided everyone with their moves (the Bucks decided to do this in the locker room pregame, and decided it as a team without consulting the union or other teams first, including the Magic who were out warming up to play).

The boycott was in reaction to the shooting of Jacob Blake — a Black man shot in the back at point-blank range, in front of his three children, by a White police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin which shook players and coaches the NBA bubble. Those players were frustrated by their limited options to respond and make a statement from inside the NBA’s campus, while protests erupted in Wisconsin and around the nation.

Players wanted to take action, not just make a gesture or wear another T-shirt. Players had worked to keep awareness up throughout the NBA playoffs — kneeling during the anthem, wearing “Black Lives Matter” T-shirts during warmups, talking about justice for Breonna Taylor, and others during interviews — but felt the social justice issue was sliding to the back burner. They wanted action.

This action has gotten the nation’s attention.

What it means for the future of the NBA season remains to be seen.

 

Milwaukee Bucks players make statement on boycott

Bucks statement
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 26, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT
There had been only one players’ boycott of an NBA game in the league’s history: In 1961, Bill Russell and some (not all) Boston Celtics sat out a game to protest racial injustice.

Nearly 50 years later, we are still having the same discussion as a nation. And NBA teams are still making a statement. The Milwaukee Bucks voted to boycott their playoff game Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. Soon there was a domino effect and all of Wednesday’s NBA slate had been postponed.

Standing together outside their locker room, the Milwaukee Bucks players read a statement about the boycott.

“The past four months have shed a light on the ongoing racial injustices facing our African American communities. Citizens around the country have used their voices and platforms to speak out against these wrongdoings.

“Over the last few days in our home state of Wisconsin, we’ve seen the horrendous video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, and the additional shooting of protestors. Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action, so our focus today cannot be on basketball.

“When we take the court and represent Milwaukee and Wisconsin, we are expected to play at a high level, give maximum effort and hold each other accountable. We hold ourselves to that standard, and in this moment, we are demanding the same from our lawmakers and law enforcement.

“We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable. For this to occur, it is imperative for the Wisconsin State Legislature to reconvene after months of inaction and take up meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability, brutality and criminal justice reform. We encourage all citizens to educate themselves, take peaceful and responsible action, and remember to vote on Nov. 3.”

The Bucks’ players had the full backing of team ownership.

“We fully support our players and the decision they made,” Bucks owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens, and Jamie Dinan said in a statement. “Although we did not know beforehand, we would have wholeheartedly agreed with them. The only way to bring about change is to shine a light on the racial injustices that are happening in front of us. Our players have done that and we will continue to stand alongside them and demand accountability and change.”

Support for the players’ actions was widespread across the NBA world.

Michelle Roberts, executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, released this statement.

Other owners also backed the players, including Mark Cuban of the Mavericks.

The NBA Coaches’ Association also made a statement supporting the players.

The support runs throughout the league.

And that is just the tip of the iceberg.

NBA players call meeting to discuss next steps; not leaving bubble. Yet.

By Kurt HelinAug 26, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT
NBA players have made a very loud statement — they would boycott playoff games Wednesday in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake. They want the spotlight off them and their games and on social justice issues.

What’s next? For the NBA players and the playoffs?

The players are meeting tonight in the bubble to discuss just that, something first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Several players told NBC Sports via text they do not plan to leave the bubble right now, that they want to meet and maybe wait a few days to see how things play out. This is not a decision they want to rush — leaving the bubble essentially means ending the playoffs. Players are frustrated on the social justice front, but they know that is a big step.

Some players, tired of the NBA campus and environment, have pushed to end the NBA playoff experiment, with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reporting, “The season is in jeopardy.”

Several players are pushing for teams to stay, finish out the playoffs, and use the platform they have for the cause, something reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Players NBC Sports has spoken to are frustrated that their social justice message seemed to be fading in the front of minds, that it had become part of the background noise of the league, particularly as the playoffs started to become more dramatic.

The shooting of Jacob Blake — a Black man shot in the back at point-blank range, in front of his three children, by a White police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin shook players and coaches the NBA bubble. They felt limited in their responses from inside the NBA’s campus. While protests erupted in Wisconsin and around the nation, sitting in the Walt Disney World Resort property in Orlando, they felt frustrated that they could do little more than play a game that felt like a distraction from the more significant issues our country faces.

Doc Rivers made a powerful statement about this after the Clippers game Tuesday.

“It’s amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back. It’s really so sad,” Rivers said.

Players have been doing what they can to keep awareness up — kneeling during the anthem, wearing “Black Lives Matter” T-shirts during warmups, talking about justice for Breonna Taylor, and others during interviews — but the shooting was a sign that actions were needed, not words. The boycott was the start of that.

The Bucks’ George Hill questioned why the teams even came to Orlando if this was the result, and he was not the only one thinking along these lines.

Tonight’s players’ meeting should be spirited and not everyone is going to agree. It may take more than one meeting, one discussion to figure out what comes next.

Report: ‘Sizable’ number of NBA players advocating for finishing season

By Dan FeldmanAug 26, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT
The Bucks – then Rockets, Thunder, Lakers and Trail Blazers – decided to boycott their playoff games today. In response, the NBA postponed those games.

But players aren’t united on sitting out long-term.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

This same discussion happened before the resumption. Some players urged boycotting. Others advocated for playing.

Obviously, a large majority decided to report to the bubble.

How much has anyone’s thinking changed?

Police shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. That incident sparked national outrage, including among NBA players.

But many NBA players already knew that type of violence occurs. That’s why they’re kneeling during the national anthem, wearing corporate-approved social-justice messages on jerseys and speaking up during press conferences. Those methods, while not as attention-grabbing as a boycott, have raised awareness of racial injustice.

Not quickly enough, of course. Anything slower than instant is not quick enough. It is completely understandable that some players feel distressed by the situation, maybe even unable to focus on basketball.

But racism is a deep-seated problem that will take years to properly address. As frustrating as that is, it’s also reality, and it’s worth keeping perspective.

Walking away could be devastating financially to players. Their salaries can be transformational. And there’s no guarantee a boycott will achieve more meaningful change.

The players who want to stop playing can always leave the bubble. They should be supported in that personal choice.

It gets hairier when they push for a leaguewide shutdown. That puts all players’ salaries into jeopardy and removes a platform some players feel they’re using productively.

The players must get together and discuss how to proceed. Because they’re clearly not all on the same page right now.