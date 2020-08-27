Jared Kushner: President Donald Trump willing to work with striking NBA players

By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
By kneeling during the national anthem, wearing corporate-approved messages on jerseys and speaking up during press conferences, NBA players reached an NBA-adjacent audience with their social-justice message.

By striking during playoff games yesterday, NBA players grabbed the attention of the country.

The Bucks appealed to the Wisconsin State Legislature to address police accountability, police brutality and criminal-justice reform. Of course, racial injustice extends well beyond Wisconsin.

White House Adviser Jared Kushner, via Politico:

What I’d love to see from players in the NBA – again, they have the luxury of taking the night off from work. Most Americans don’t have the financial luxury to do that. I think that it’s nice that they’re standing up for the issue. But I’d like to see them start moving into concrete solutions that are productive. And again, President Trump in this White House is willing to work with them.

If LeBron James reached out to the White House or we reach out to him, we’re happy to talk with him and say, “Look, let’s both agree on what we want to accomplish, and let’s come up with a common pathway to get there.” But by being angry and brooding, you’re not going to solve any problems.

I’ll reach out to him today.

I’m glad Kushner acknowledged that a privilege of wealth is ease in having political speech heard.

LeBron James has opened a school, formed an organization to help grow and protect Black voting rights and contributed to numerous other philanthropic efforts. Many NBA players have aided the fight to end racism with their money and time.

But let’s not lose perspective: NBA players are private citizens with limited individual power. The league’s majority-Black players are the ones suffering from racism. It shouldn’t be on the victims to solve the problem.

It’s on the people with power – like Kushner, Trump and other politicians and leaders. It’s on everyone to convince those people with power to take action.

Though they have often clashed, maybe LeBron could persuade Trump to take meaningful action. Trump has been receptive to celebrities advocating for criminal-justice reform.

If he’s serious about it, Kushner can ask his friend Adam Silver how to contact LeBron.

Then, it’s up to LeBron to decide whether it’s worth engaging someone with power to help but who also unfairly criticizes like this.

By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2020, 2:38 PM EDT
NBA players agreed to resume the playoffs.

When?

NBA release:

NBA playoff games for today will not be played as scheduled.  We are hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday.  There is a video conference call meeting scheduled later this afternoon between a group of NBA players and team governors representing the 13 teams in Orlando, along with representatives from the National Basketball Players Association and the league office and NBA Labor Relations Committee Chairman Michael Jordan, to discuss next steps.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Officially postponed from today’s schedule:

  • Jazz-Nuggets Game 6
  • Raptors-Celtics Game 1
  • Clippers-Mavericks Game 6

Each active series had exactly one game postponed. That should make it easy to push back entire schedule and just pick up where Milwaukee and Orlando left off.

Presumably, that minor delay with all games remaining intact will mean striking players won’t lose salary.

The biggest inconvenience is on everyone in the bubble – players, coaches, staff, etc. – having to stay removed from family and friends longer.

Unfortunately, the discussion has focused on the NBA postseason format and schedule rather than the push for racial justice that sparked the strike.

By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2020, 1:07 PM EDT
Wednesday night LeBron James was adamant that the NBA not continue the playoffs and walked out of the players’ meeting after casting his vote. LeBron’s frustration — with the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin — was evident for everyone to see on Twitter.

Miami’s veteran sage Udonis Haslem then stood up and asked if there could be a playoffs without LeBron and Kawhi Leonard? Haslem then talked about the platform, the megaphone the players had with the bubble and games, the opportunity they had to be sure their voices were heard.

LeBron and other Lakers players met several times late into the night in the Orlando bubble and had changed their position — it was in the best interest of all the players to finish the season, so long as there was a plan going forward to push social justice action — something first reported Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports and echoed by Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

LeBron James expressed a desire to go home during the players’ meeting Wednesday but he really wanted to play — he wants to hang a banner in Staples Center — but only if there was a better plan on the social justice front going forward, reports the team at The Athletic. The Bucks had blindsided everyone with their boycott decision — the Orlando Magic had been out warming up, expecting a game — and the aftermath of that was a lot of raw emotions but no cohesive set of steps to better use the NBA’s bubble platform to spur action.

The impact of kneeling during the anthem, wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts, even talking about Blake or other shooting victims in interviews, had faded and was becoming just part of the game. As players formulated a revised plan to promote social justice going forward, LeBron and the Lakers came around to the importance of the playoffs continuing.

LeBron and the Lakers agreeing to play was critical to keeping the NBA bubble going. A playoffs without LeBron would have rung hollow, and not just on the court (where LeBron’s Lakers have looked like the best team in the West the last few games). The NBA needs his voice, his presence to make this work — the NBA is a league built on stars and he is the biggest basketball star in the world. His voice carries.

After the players voted Thursday to resume games, LeBron Tweeted about actions, not words.

(LeBron has taken a lot of actions and put his money where his mouth is, something Jared Kushner seemed not to grasp in his comments earlier in the day.)

As uncoordinated as it might have been, the Bucks’ boycott of a game, leading to the cancellation of NBA games (which spread to the WNBA and MLB) had the desired effect — social justice was back on the front page. Even President Trump was talking about it (even if he was just using it to pander to his base). LeBron’s voice on these matters will again be front-page national news, when he chooses to address it.

LeBron has earned a voice and a presence in the NBA space no other player can match. He understands the responsibility that comes with it.

How he uses that voice going forward the next few weeks will be interesting to see.

 

By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2020, 12:31 PM EDT
After the Bucks started a strike in pursuit of racial justice, NBA players reportedly left their meeting last night divided. Most teams voted to continue the playoffs. LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard led the Lakers and Clippers in opposition.

But players found common ground through the night and decided: They’ll resume the season

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

The Bucks had specific demands – asking the Wisconsin State Legislature address police accountability, police brutality and criminal-justice reform.

Has there been meaningful progress on that front? Have players gained anything through this strike besides attention to their cause (which isn’t nothing, but isn’t necessarily a reason to end a strike that would continue to draw attention)?

It’s unclear how popular this strike ever was among players. The Bucks started this movement without first getting other teams on board.

Despite talk of players boycotting the resumption before it began, about 98% of players reported to the bubble. None of the players sitting out cited social justice as their primary consideration.

Police shooting Jacob Blake definitely shook players. But enough to change the play-or-not stance of a critical mass of players when their salaries were on the line? Apparently not.

Some players could still leave the bubble. It is definitely understandable how someone would feel he can’t focus on basketball at a time like this and want to devote his energy to other causes. Anyone making that decision should be supported.

Presumably, the continuing players won’t have their salaries reduced.

Today’s games – Jazz-Nuggets Game 6, Raptors-Celtics Game 1, Clippers-Mavericks Game 6 – being postponed would mean each active series had exactly one game postponed. The entire schedule could simply be pushed back a day with only minor inconvenience.

By quickly deciding to return to work, players lose the ability to hold out for bigger gains. Yet, even if they didn’t get any concrete action now, the players raised more attention for their issues by striking and and protected their paychecks by resuming. That’s a victory.

By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2020, 11:02 AM EDT
The Lakers and Clippers reportedly voted to cancel the rest of NBA the season. LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard were reportedly “adamant.”

The other 11 alive playoff teams reportedly voted to continue the playoffs.

With players divided exiting their meeting last night, what will happen in their meeting this morning?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Bucks led this strike because they want justice for Jacob Blake, including having the Wisconsin State Legislature address police accountability, police brutality and criminal-justice reform. Has the Bucks’ action led to satisfactory progress yet? That question should not get lost as players deliberate whether or not to return to work.

This also isn’t a simple case of what a majority of players want. That should have been clear last night when the vote by teams was 11-2 in favor of playing but nothing was resolved.

Alone, the top teams (like the Lakers and Clippers) and top players (like LeBron and Leonard) could render the rest of the season illegitimate – i.e., deemed not worth watching by fans, which would undermine the financial viability of continuing.

Maybe the “key players” Wojnarowski cites have a good feel of both how many players and which players support finishing the playoffs and what that means. But that’s difficult for even the players involved to ascertain until everyone meets together today.