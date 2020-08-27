Damian Lillard
Damian Lillard leaves bubble to get treatment on injured knee

By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2020, 9:15 AM EDT
Damian Lillard, already announced as out for the Game 5 that was not played Wednesday, is now out for much longer.

Lillard has left the NBA’s restart bubble in Orlando to get treatment for a sprained right knee suffered in Game 4 of the Portland series against the L.A. Lakers.

It’s unlikely Damian Lillard returns to Orlando, if there are even games to return to.

It ends what was an incredible run by Lillard through the bubble — he was the seeding games MVP. Lillard led the seeding games in scoring at 37.6 points per game, but what won him the MVP was his performance in the final three games when his team needed it to qualify for the play-in — 61 points, then 51, then 42. Lillard was the emotional leader who set the tone for his team and refused to let them lose.

He carried that over to Game 1 of the series against the Lakers, when he was dancing his way to an upset of the top seed.

Lillard’s injury occurred when he pulled up on a drive during the third quarter of the Trail Blazers’ blow-out loss to the Lakers Monday and soon asked out of the game. By the fourth quarter he was having an MRI on his right knee, with another to follow the next day. Soon he was ruled out for the Game 5 that ultimately was not played.

Lillard should be healthy and ready to go next season. Whenever that is.

Kyle Korver apologizes for, Jaylen Brown defends Bucks boycotting without warning other teams

By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
After years of NBA players being so obsessed with unity that they diluted their message, the Bucks just went for it. Milwaukee players boycotted their playoff game against the Magic yesterday in order to advocate for justice for Jacob Blake.

But the Bucks ruffled feathers by not notifying other teams of their bold move. That left everyone scrambling.

The Rockets, Thunder, Lakers and Trail Blazers followed suit with plans to boycott. (The NBA preemptively postponed those games before they were scheduled to begin.) Players are still trying to figure out how to proceed.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

If Kyle Korver wants to apologize, that’s fine. Other teams were already considering boycotting. I don’t blame them for feeling blindsided.

Deliberately or not, the Bucks pressured the teams playing next. Nobody wanted to cross the metaphorical picket line.

The result? Milwaukee is getting even more attention on its message. Now, this isn’t just a small-market No. 1 seed up 3-1 in its first-round series boycotting a weekday afternoon game on NBA TV. The whole league is effectively shutdown.

Further deliberation among multiple teams could’ve easily sidetracked the plan. Not everyone is as revolutionary as Jaylen Brown. But once the Bucks got the ball rolling, it was easier for other teams to fall in line.

This is a case where it was probably better to seek forgiveness than permission.

NBA players meet Thursday morning to decide fate of playoffs; Owners also will meet

By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2020, 3:03 AM EDT
Right now, there are mostly just questions:

• Will the NBA playoffs restart?
• Will players find a way to use the platform of the NBA restart to better keep social justice in the national discussion?
• Or, will the players — led by LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard — boycott the rest of the playoffs?
• Would that boycott put the NBA on the path toward a lockout before next season?
• How will the NBA owners react to all of this?

All of that will be decided Thursday, starting at 11 a.m. Eastern when NBA players meet again inside the restart bubble in Orlando, a meeting first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews of ESPN.

At the same time, the NBA’s board of governors — made of team owners — will have their own virtual meeting to discuss the boycott and next steps.

About the only thing we know is not to expect Thursday’s playoff games to take place (although that is not yet official).

And that in one dramatic day the NBA players took the focus off basketball and put it back on the Black Lives Matter movement — where it belonged.

Players inside the NBA’s restart bubble took part in a reportedly intense three-hour meeting Wednesday night, one that got ugly at times but didn’t answer all those questions above. LeBron James spoke and sounded like he wanted the season to end, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. LeBron wanted more from owners than the $300 million they had committed over 10 years to empowering Black communities. He wanted action items, for the league’s 20+ billionaire owners to use their political capital to focus on issues such as police reform.

Leonard said the season should end and suggested he was packing and ready to leave the bubble.

The Lakers and Clippers both voted to end the season, and both walked out of the meeting before it was over.

However, every other team in attendance voted to stay and continue the playoffs, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

All of that leaves the season up in the air.

If there is no season, expect the owners to vote to tear up the current Collective Bargaining Agreement and renegotiate. During a pandemic. It likely would not go well for the players — something the owners and players union will be certain to remind players about before Thursday’s meeting.

Miami veteran Udonis Haslem reportedly spoke at Wednesday meeting and asked if there could be a season if the Lakers and Clippers left? He then went on to say that players need to take advantage of the available platform, that the bubble helps amplify their speech in a way that doesn’t happen outside Orlando. The veteran reportedly gave a powerful speech.

Wednesday’s meeting came after the players boycotted three playoff games on earlier in the day, something led by the Milwaukee Bucks.  The boycott came because players were angry about the shooting of Jacob Blake — a Black man shot in the back at point-blank range, in front of his three children, by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Players felt they had worked to keep up awareness about Black Lives Matter and other social justice issues while in the bubble, but those efforts felt futile after the Blake shooting. Players were frustrated sitting in the bubble, unable to protest or make an impact the traditional ways.

The boycott made an impact. It got noticed, not just in the basketball world but in the nation as a whole. It helped put the focus back on social justice, and specifically police and systemic racism.

Whether it will lead to the season being canceled is something we learn Thursday.

LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard reportedly ‘adamant’ about canceling playoffs

By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2020, 1:03 AM EDT
With LeBron James leading the way, the Lakers and Clippers reportedly walked out of Wednesday night’s players’ meeting on the NBA restart campus — but not before voting to cancel the rest of the playoffs.

If they walk out of the NBA bubble, would the NBA playoffs continue?

It’s a question a lot of people are asking after LeBron James and the usually-quiet Kawhi Leonard spoke at the meeting — sparked by the Bucks’ decision to boycott their playoff game Wednesday — and both were “adamant” that the players continue the boycott and cancel the rest of the season, reports Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

The players are meeting again on Thursday at 11 a.m. — not coincidentally at the same time the NBA owners are having their own virtual meeting. Between those meetings, the fate of the NBA season will be decided.

We know what LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard want. LeBron has wanted to see action on social justice issues, that’s why he started “More Than a Vote” with other athletes, to put money and effort towards getting out the vote and combating voter suppression tactics.

In the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, which shook the NBA bubble, LeBron, Leonard, and many other players want to see owners putting their money and political clout toward the issues they care about, such as police reform.

LeBron and Leonard are also in a financial position not to be hurt dramatically by a lockout next season — something that would almost certainly happen if the playoffs are canceled. The Los Angeles superstars can afford to be adamant. Many other players do not feel the same way.

While the Lakers and Clippers walked out of the meeting Wednesday, it’s not clear if they are ready to walk out of the bubble if the other teams want to go ahead and play. It’s also not clear how badly those other teams want to continue playing. There’s a lot to be figured out on Thursday.

Lakers, Clippers vote to cancel rest of playoffs; other teams votes to continue

By Kurt HelinAug 26, 2020, 11:37 PM EDT
There was reportedly star power pushing to save the NBA season, but the brightest star power voted to end it.

The Lakers and Clippers — meaning LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George — voted to cancel the season at a players’ meeting on the NBA campus Wednesday night, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports and TNT.

However, every other team in the bubble voted to continue playing, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. As representatives of the players’ union explained at the meeting, canceling the playoffs would likely lead to a lockout to start next season and a renegotiation of the CBA.

All that suggests the season will continue, but Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said those conversations would continue into Thursday. Also Thursday, the NBA’s Board of Governors — the owners — will have a virtual meeting.

Expect more talks between the players — and with the owners involved — before anything is decided.

Don’t expect any NBA playoff games on Thursday (at the very least to let the teams playing on the other days the same chance to boycott and make a point that the teams on Wednesday had). This much was expected, in part because of the raw emotions of the players following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

LeBron reportedly wanted to put pressure on owners to use their wealth and political influence to ensure changes in favor of social justice in NBA cities around the nation (he is far from the only player talking about this). These owners are able to twist arms and make deals to get arenas built (often with some taxpayer money involved), the players want to see that kind of influence wielded on social issues such as police reform.

The meeting to discuss the future of the NBA playoff games in Orlando followed a boycott of games by the players on Wednesday, something led by the Milwaukee Bucks — the team from the state of the latest police shooting. In the meeting, other teams expressed frustration that the Bucks blindsided everyone with their moves (the Bucks decided to do this in the locker room pregame, and decided it as a team without consulting the union or other teams first, including the Magic who were out warming up to play).

The boycott was in reaction to the shooting of Jacob Blake — a Black man shot in the back at point-blank range, in front of his three children, by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin which shook players and coaches in the NBA bubble. Those players were frustrated by their limited options to respond and make a statement from inside the NBA’s campus, while protests erupted in Wisconsin and around the nation.

Players wanted to take action, not just make a gesture or wear another T-shirt. Players had worked to keep awareness up throughout the NBA playoffs — kneeling during the anthem, wearing “Black Lives Matter” T-shirts during warmups, talking about justice for Breonna Taylor, and others during interviews — but felt the social justice issue was sliding to the back burner. They wanted action.

This action has gotten the nation’s attention.

What it means for the future of the NBA season remains to be seen.

 