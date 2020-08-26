Two weeks after announcing extension, Pacers fire coach Nate McMillan

By Dan FeldmanAug 26, 2020, 12:15 PM EDT
The Pacers and coach Nate McMillan announced a contract extension two weeks ago.

Today, Indiana fired him.

Pacers release:

The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday they have relieved head coach Nate McMillan of his coaching duties.

“On behalf of the Simon family and the Pacers organization, I’d like to thank Nate for his years with the team,” said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. “This was a very hard decision for us to make; but we feel it’s in the best interest of the organization to move in a different direction. Nate and I have been through the good times and the bad times; and it was an honor to work with him for those 11 years (in Indiana and Portland).”

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

McMillan was rumored to be on the hot seat earlier this month. The extension quashed speculation. And maybe that’s all it was intended to do.

Because it’s not easy to see what changed in the last two weeks.

The Pacers lost to the Heat in the first round. With Domantas Sabonis and Jeremy Lamb injured and Victor Oladipo still trying to find his groove after returning from injury, that result wasn’t terribly surprising.

Granted, the context was somewhat disappointing. Indiana got swept. The Pacers didn’t adjust nearly as much as Miami. Indiana, though mostly competitive, didn’t play with ideal effort to the end.

Was that enough to fire McMillan?

McMillan did an excellent job this regular season and the prior two. But his teams kept fizzling in the playoffs. If the Pacers wanted someone to help the team take the next step, that’d be totally understandable. It’s just tough to square that plan with McMillan’s extension.

I wonder whether McMillan actually signed the extension (as opposed to merely agreeing to it). If he did, he’ll get a slight bump in payout.

Indiana’s offense too often stagnated under McMillan, especially in the playoffs. The Pacers didn’t generate enough 3-pointers, a staple of most efficient offenses.

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni definitely could become available. His teams are typically good in those areas.

But Indiana is limited by its two-center configuration with Sabonis and Myles Turner. McMillan did a good job of making that tricky combination work.

Sabonis, Turner, Oladipo and Malcom Brogdon are all under contract next season. Are the Pacers open to shaking up their core? Or just their coach?

D’Antoni is excellent at coaching players who fit his system (which, as he has proven in Houston, is more malleable than some think). But without enough players who can fit, he has struggled. As currently constructed, Indiana might not be a great situation for him.

Report: Raptors and Celtics discussing boycotting Game 1

By Dan FeldmanAug 26, 2020, 1:46 PM EDT
NBA players are upset. Upset police shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, seven times in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Upset they’re in the bubble while all this is happening outside it.

Raptors guard Norman Powell and Celtics guard Marcus Smart – whose teams are scheduled to play Game 1 of their second-round series tomorrow – even said a boycott was being discussed.

Apparently, those talks are advancing.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The NBA Players Association executive committee is in active discussions with players who are seeking guidance on the logistics of potentially boycotting games, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Players began reaching out to the committee in recent days, sharing that they’re not in the right frame of mind to play basketball, sources said.

Sources said there is a sizable faction of players who are psychologically distraught by the video of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot in the back multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as he tried to get into his vehicle.

The hearts of players are heavy, with some feeling intense guilt for playing and that they’re providing entertainment that is drowning out the injustices that are plaguing this country, sources said.

Boycotts are designed to spark change and are naturally more effective when more people participate. That’s different than individual players personally deciding they just can’t focus on basketball right now.

Are some players trying to organize larger boycotts? Are some players considering individual boycotts? Are some players just pondering a personal decision not to prioritize basketball right now?

Each is different.

All are understandable.

With a heightened awareness of injustices like racism and police brutality, many people feel the desire to do… well, something. It can be difficult to determine what that something is. Kneeling during the national anthem, wearing corporate-approved social-justice messages on jerseys and speaking up during press conferences haven’t solved the problem. So, NBA players are looking for something that will. Maybe that’s boycotting.

But there are no simple answers, because racism is not a simple problem. It is embedded into so many elements of our system and will take years to properly address.

It’s easy to imagine an alternate universe where players boycotted the NBA’s resumption at Disney World. Police probably still would have shot Jacob Blake. In that universe, players might be regretting not playing and using their platforms to advocate for change.

Players shouldn’t feel guilty for playing. Basketball is not that important to the world. People who want a distraction will fine one. Many people are paying attention to both the NBA and the push for racial justice. NBA players are aiding that cause through their messaging.

However, even if basketball isn’t that important to the world, players securing their salaries can be very important to them.

Of course, money isn’t everything. Many people feel disillusioned with their normal jobs while more important things are happening in the world. Why should NBA players be any different? The desire to step away from something trivial like basketball is very relatable. Yet, earning an income remains important.

It’s a lot to balance.

Boston and Toronto players boycotting Game 1 would raise many questions. What are their demands for ending the boycott? Can those demands be met? How quickly? How would that affect logistics of playing the series?

Players leaving the bubble would cause even greater complications. Could the Raptors lose enough players to be disqualified from the playoffs? Would they be given time to add replacements?

A boycott would be extreme in the scope of the NBA.

Enough to make a dent in the greater world? That’s more questionable.

Doc Rivers: "We keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back"

By Kurt HelinAug 26, 2020, 9:07 AM EDT
Before they came to Orlando, many NBA players and coaches did some soul-searching and asked the question, “should we do this right now? Is this a distraction that will mute the Black Lives Matter movement?” They have tried to keep the movement fresh and in the forefront while in the bubble — wearing Black Lives Matters T-shirts before and after games, kneeling during the national anthem, speaking about justice for Breonna Taylor and others during interviews.

Then this week, Jacob Blake, a black man, was shot in the back at point-blank range, in front of his three children, by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and there is a feeling of frustration among players that nothing is changing.

“Coming down here, making the choice to play was not supposed to be in vain but it’s starting to feel like everything we’re doing is just going through the motions and nothing’s really changing,” Toronto’s Fred VanVleet said (via the Associated Press), “and here we are again with another unfortunate incident.”

Doc Rivers’ emotional postgame speech after the Clippers’ win Tuesday resonated with a lot of players.

“What stands out to me is just watching the Republican convention, viewing this fear. All you hear is Donald Trump and all of them talking about fear,” Doc Rivers said. “We’re the ones getting killed. We’re the ones getting shot. We’re the ones that we’re denied to live in certain communities. We’ve been hung. We’ve been shot. All you do is keep hearing about fear.

“It’s amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back. It’s really so sad.

“Like, I should just be a coach. I’m so often reminded of my color. It’s just really sad. We got to do better. But we got to demand better. It’s funny, we protest. They send riot guards. They send people in riot outfits. They go up to Michigan with guns. They’re spitting on cops. Nothing happens. The training has to change in the police force. The unions have to be taken down in the police force. My dad was a cop. I believe in good cops. We’re not trying to defund the police and take all their money away. We’re trying to get them to protect us, just like they protect everybody else.

“I didn’t want to talk about it before the game because it’s so hard, like, to just keep watching it. That video, if you watch that video, you don’t need to be black to be outraged. You need to be American and outraged. How dare the Republicans talk about fear. We’re the ones that need to be scared. We’re the ones having to talk to every black child. What white father has to give his son a talk about being careful if you get pulled over? It’s just ridiculous. It just keeps going. There’s no charges. Breonna Taylor, no charges, nothing. All we’re asking is you live up to the Constitution. That’s all we’re asking for everybody, for everyone.”

The Bucks’ George Hill wondered if the players should continue playing or boycott games, and he isn’t the only player or coach asking that question. Doc Rivers has asked it. Jaylen Brown, who was very active in protests and the BLM movement before coming to Orlando, says the players and league need to find a way not to let the message of social justice get washed out in the playoffs.

“I do think the NBA has done a great job – initially – to kind of give us the platform to speak on certain things and things like that, but I do kind of do feel like it is kind of lessened as the playoffs have gotten started,” Brown said, via the Associated Press.

“Things have kind of diminished. I’m curious to see in what creative ways that people put their minds together to continue to push these conversations and make me feel more comfortable about playing basketball in the middle of like a lot of things that are going on.”

 

Jamal Crawford hopes for the chance to play next season

Jamal Crawford
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 26, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Jamal Crawford — who badly wanted to keep playing — finally found a home this season in the replacement-filled Brooklyn Nets roster for the NBA restart in Orlando:

He played six minutes, scored five points, and then was out with a hamstring injury.

Crawford hopes to be back for a full season at age 40 whenever next season starts, he told Marc Stein of the New York Times (in Stein’s weekly email newsletter).

“I have no regrets at all,” Crawford said Monday night after returning to his home in the Seattle area…

Crawford made it clear he “would love to play again next season.” Kevin Durant strongly suggested in a recent interview that he would relish seeing Crawford return to the Nets in 2020-21.

“With a whole, healthy roster,” Crawford said, “anyone would love that opportunity.”

If Durant wants it then it might happen. Crawford comes off the bench, needs the ball in his hands to be effective, is a defensive anchor, but to this day can get buckets and make difficult shots. Whether that’s the most effective way for the Nets to score with their bench unit is up for GM Sean Marks (and Durant) to decide.

Crawford scored 51 points in his Suns farewell game then waited more than a year (and almost an entire season) for his next chance. He’ll be patient next season as well.

Paul George breaks out of "dark place" to score 35, spark Clippers Game 5 win

Paul George
Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 26, 2020, 2:47 AM EDT
It wasn’t just a shooting slump Paul George was dealing with the past three games — the bubble had effected his mind. He described himself as being in a “dark place.”

“I underestimated mental health, honestly. I had anxiety, a little bit of depression,” George said after Game 5. “Just being locked in here. I just wasn’t there. I checked out. Games two, three, four, I felt like I wasn’t there.”

He was there for Game 5, scoring 35 points on 12-of-18 shooting as the Clippers routed the Mavericks 154-111 to take a 3-2 series lead. Game 6 is Thursday at 9 p.m.

George looked like an All-Star player again.

The all-basketball, no family experience of the bubble began to wear on George, he said after the game.

“This is really hard being in here. It’s not easy. All day it’s just basketball. It’s hard to get away from it,” George said. “You see guys on other teams. Shout out to the NBA for creating this environment, but at the same time, it’s rough. I just got to find what’s going to get me able to check out of the game and check out of just constantly being in that mode.”

Everything went the Clippers way in this win. They started to pull away with a 19-0 run in the first quarter, and kept building on the lead from there, a lead that at one point reached 33 points. Kawhi Leonard played a big part in that first-quarter run and he finished the game with 31 points. Montrezl Harrell added 19.

More importantly, the Clippers upped their defensive pressure on Luka Doncic — it was Leonard and George on him to start the game, and Los Angeles as a team pressured him and was more physical with him. Doncic’s rolled ankle from Game 3 also seemed to bother him more than the last game. The result was a 6-of-17 shooting night for Doncic – and words with Marcus Morris after the Clipper stepped on his shoe. The Mavs got so frustrated coach Rick Carlisle was thrown out of the game.

Without Kristaps Porzingis (knee), Doncic missed a good pick-and-pop partner. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 19 for Dallas.

This was by far the Clippers best performance of the bubble, and if they can replicate it on Thursday the Mavericks are in trouble. Consistency, however, has not been the hallmark of this Clippers team.

 