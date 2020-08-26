Milwaukee Bucks boycott Game 5 of playoff series in protest of Jacob Blake shooting

By Kurt HelinAug 26, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT
Words like “Black Lives Matter” and symbolic gestures — such as kneeling during the national anthem — was not enough for the Milwaukee Bucks, not after the players saw the video of the shooting of Jacob Blake in the back by a police officer in their own state, about 40 miles from where the Bucks play their games. The players felt people were discussing basketball, not discussing the issues that really mattered. They wanted to take action, not make another gesture.

The Bucks voted to boycott Game 5 of their playoff series against the Magic Wednesday.

Other teams quickly followed suit. The Rockets and Thunder players voted not play their Game 5 Wednesday, nor will the Lakers and Trail Blazers suit up. The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors, who tip off their second-round series on Thursday, have considered a boycott as well. The League made it official and postponed all the Wednesday games (they apparently did so before the Lakers and Blazers players voted).

It seemed fitting that being from Wisconsin, the Bucks were the first team to boycott. They had the backing of Milwaukee ownership.

“We fully support our players and the decision they made,” Bucks owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan said in a statement. “Although we did not know beforehand, we would have wholeheartedly agreed with them. The only way to bring about change is to shine a light on the racial injustices that are happening in front of us. Our players have done that and we will continue to stand alongside them and demand accountability and change.”

Several players have said to NBC Sports via text they are not going to leave the NBA’s bubble yet, they are not going to rush that decision, but they supported the Bucks decision not to play. They didn’t want people talking about basketball games right now.

The players are meeting tonight in the bubble to discuss next steps, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The shooting of Jacob Blake — a Black man shot in the back at point-blank range, in front of his three children, by a White police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin shook players and coaches the NBA bubble. While protests erupted in Wisconsin and around the nation, inside the bubble players felt frustrated that they could do nothing but play a game that felt like a distraction from the bigger issues our country faces.

Players have been doing what they can to keep awareness up — kneeling during the anthem, wearing “Black Lives Matter” T-shirts during warmups, talking about justice for Breonna Taylor and others during interviews — but the shooting was a sign nothing had changed. The Bucks’ George Hill questioned why the teams even came to Orlando. That the national discussion was moving on and there had been no action.

No team was hit harder than the  Bucks — so they took action.

Other players in the NBA restart bubble backed the move.

The boycott is an unprecedented move in NBA history. It will help put the issue back front-and-center in the national discussion. To stop these kinds of shootings in the future will take a lot more time and directed efforts to change people in power, something NBPA executive director Michelle Roberts told The Athletic’s David Aldridge.

How the league will adjust its schedule and move forward are unanswered questions at this point. To the players, how the NBA moves forward seems a trivial matter.

What matters is the message for social justice rings out.

NBA players call meeting to discuss next steps; not leaving bubble. Yet.

By Kurt HelinAug 26, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT
NBA players have made a very loud statement — they would boycott playoff games Wednesday in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake. They want the spotlight off them and their games and on social justice issues.

What’s next? For the NBA players and the playoffs?

The players are meeting tonight in the bubble to discuss just that, something first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Several players told NBC Sports via text they do not plan to leave the bubble right now, that they want to meet and maybe wait a few days to see how things play out. This is not a decision they want to rush — leaving the bubble essentially means ending the playoffs. Players are frustrated on the social justice front, but they know that is a big step.

Some players, tired of the NBA campus and environment, have pushed to end the NBA playoff experiment, with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reporting, “The season is in jeopardy.”

Several players are pushing for teams to stay, finish out the playoffs, and use the platform they have for the cause, something reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Players NBC Sports has spoken to are frustrated that their social justice message seemed to be fading in the front of minds, that it had become part of the background noise of the league, particularly as the playoffs started to become more dramatic.

The shooting of Jacob Blake — a Black man shot in the back at point-blank range, in front of his three children, by a White police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin shook players and coaches the NBA bubble. They felt limited in their responses from inside the NBA’s campus. While protests erupted in Wisconsin and around the nation, sitting in the Walt Disney World Resort property in Orlando, they felt frustrated that they could do little more than play a game that felt like a distraction from the more significant issues our country faces.

Doc Rivers made a powerful statement about this after the Clippers game Tuesday.

“It’s amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back. It’s really so sad,” Rivers said.

Players have been doing what they can to keep awareness up — kneeling during the anthem, wearing “Black Lives Matter” T-shirts during warmups, talking about justice for Breonna Taylor, and others during interviews — but the shooting was a sign that actions were needed, not words. The boycott was the start of that.

The Bucks’ George Hill questioned why the teams even came to Orlando if this was the result, and he was not the only one thinking along these lines.

Tonight’s players’ meeting should be spirited and not everyone is going to agree. It may take more than one meeting, one discussion to figure out what comes next.

Report: ‘Sizable’ number of NBA players advocating for finishing season

By Dan FeldmanAug 26, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT
The Bucks – then Rockets, Thunder, Lakers and Trail Blazers – decided to boycott their playoff games today. In response, the NBA postponed those games.

But players aren’t united on sitting out long-term.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

This same discussion happened before the resumption. Some players urged boycotting. Others advocated for playing.

Obviously, a large majority decided to report to the bubble.

How much has anyone’s thinking changed?

Police shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. That incident sparked national outrage, including among NBA players.

But many NBA players already knew that type of violence occurs. That’s why they’re kneeling during the national anthem, wearing corporate-approved social-justice messages on jerseys and speaking up during press conferences. Those methods, while not as attention-grabbing as a boycott, have raised awareness of racial injustice.

Not quickly enough, of course. Anything slower than instant is not quick enough. It is completely understandable that some players feel distressed by the situation, maybe even unable to focus on basketball.

But racism is a deep-seated problem that will take years to properly address. As frustrating as that is, it’s also reality, and it’s worth keeping perspective.

Walking away could be devastating financially to players. Their salaries can be transformational. And there’s no guarantee a boycott will achieve more meaningful change.

The players who want to stop playing can always leave the bubble. They should be supported in that personal choice.

It gets hairier when they push for a leaguewide shutdown. That puts all players’ salaries into jeopardy and removes a platform some players feel they’re using productively.

The players must get together and discuss how to proceed. Because they’re clearly not all on the same page right now.

Bucks-Magic, Rockets-Thunder, Lakers-Trail Blazers Game 5s postponed amid boycotts

By Dan FeldmanAug 26, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT
The Bucks are boycotting Game 5 against the Magic today in the aftermath of police shooting Jacob Blake.

What will happen in the NBA’s other playoff games scheduled for today, Rockets-Thunder and Lakers-Trail Blazers?

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

NBA release:

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers – have been postponed.  Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.

It’s hard to see when this ends.

Racism is a deep problem. It will not be solved quickly. That’s frustrating but also reality.

What demands do players have for ending their boycotts? Perhaps, those demands can be met soon. Perhaps not.

If not, which teams would play next? There’s pressure on every player now to maintain this boycott.

How long will owners operate this expensive bubble if players aren’t playing games to produce revenue? Will players still get paid through this boycott? They are violating the Collective Bargaining Agreement by refusing to play.

Expect NBA commissioner Adam Silver to try to find compromise that involves the league – and its players – continuing to make money. That’s what he does.

But players are showing a newfound fearlessness in advocating for change. If this turns into just a few days of postponed games before the playoffs resume, I’m not sure what that accomplishes. Players are concerned about distracting from the push for racial justice. That push will be ongoing tomorrow… and next week… and next year… and….

Report: Raptors and Celtics discussing boycotting Game 1

By Dan FeldmanAug 26, 2020, 1:46 PM EDT
NBA players are upset. Upset police shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, seven times in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Upset they’re in the bubble while all this is happening outside it.

Raptors guard Norman Powell and Celtics guard Marcus Smart – whose teams are scheduled to play Game 1 of their second-round series tomorrow – even said a boycott was being discussed.

Apparently, those talks are advancing.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The NBA Players Association executive committee is in active discussions with players who are seeking guidance on the logistics of potentially boycotting games, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Players began reaching out to the committee in recent days, sharing that they’re not in the right frame of mind to play basketball, sources said.

Sources said there is a sizable faction of players who are psychologically distraught by the video of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot in the back multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as he tried to get into his vehicle.

The hearts of players are heavy, with some feeling intense guilt for playing and that they’re providing entertainment that is drowning out the injustices that are plaguing this country, sources said.

Boycotts are designed to spark change and are naturally more effective when more people participate. That’s different than individual players personally deciding they just can’t focus on basketball right now.

Are some players trying to organize larger boycotts? Are some players considering individual boycotts? Are some players just pondering a personal decision not to prioritize basketball right now?

Each is different.

All are understandable.

With a heightened awareness of injustices like racism and police brutality, many people feel the desire to do… well, something. It can be difficult to determine what that something is. Kneeling during the national anthem, wearing corporate-approved social-justice messages on jerseys and speaking up during press conferences haven’t solved the problem. So, NBA players are looking for something that will. Maybe that’s boycotting.

But there are no simple answers, because racism is not a simple problem. It is embedded into so many elements of our system and will take years to properly address.

It’s easy to imagine an alternate universe where players boycotted the NBA’s resumption at Disney World. Police probably still would have shot Jacob Blake. In that universe, players might be regretting not playing and using their platforms to advocate for change.

Players shouldn’t feel guilty for playing. Basketball is not that important to the world. People who want a distraction will fine one. Many people are paying attention to both the NBA and the push for racial justice. NBA players are aiding that cause through their messaging.

However, even if basketball isn’t that important to the world, players securing their salaries can be very important to them.

Of course, money isn’t everything. Many people feel disillusioned with their normal jobs while more important things are happening in the world. Why should NBA players be any different? The desire to step away from something trivial like basketball is very relatable. Yet, earning an income remains important.

It’s a lot to balance.

Boston and Toronto players boycotting Game 1 would raise many questions. What are their demands for ending the boycott? Can those demands be met? How quickly? How would that affect logistics of playing the series?

Players leaving the bubble would cause even greater complications. Could the Raptors lose enough players to be disqualified from the playoffs? Would they be given time to add replacements?

A boycott would be extreme in the scope of the NBA.

Enough to make a dent in the greater world? That’s more questionable.