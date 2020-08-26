Jamal Crawford hopes for the chance to play next season

Jamal Crawford — who badly wanted to keep playing — finally found a home this season in the replacement-filled Brooklyn Nets roster for the NBA restart in Orlando:
He played six minutes, scored five points, and then was out with a hamstring injury.
Crawford hopes to be back for a full season at age 40 whenever next season starts, he told Marc Stein of the New York Times (in Stein’s weekly email newsletter).
“I have no regrets at all,” Crawford said Monday night after returning to his home in the Seattle area…
Crawford made it clear he “would love to play again next season.” Kevin Durant strongly suggested in a recent interview that he would relish seeing Crawford return to the Nets in 2020-21.
“With a whole, healthy roster,” Crawford said, “anyone would love that opportunity.”
If Durant wants it then it might happen. Crawford comes off the bench, needs the ball in his hands to be effective, is a defensive anchor, but to this day can get buckets and make difficult shots. Whether that’s the most effective way for the Nets to score with their bench unit is up for GM Sean Marks (and Durant) to decide.
Crawford scored 51 points in his Suns farewell game then waited more than a year (and almost an entire season) for his next chance. He’ll be patient next season as well.