Jamal Crawford
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Jamal Crawford hopes for the chance to play next season

By Kurt HelinAug 26, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jamal Crawford — who badly wanted to keep playing — finally found a home this season in the replacement-filled Brooklyn Nets roster for the NBA restart in Orlando:

He played six minutes, scored five points, and then was out with a hamstring injury.

Crawford hopes to be back for a full season at age 40 whenever next season starts, he told Marc Stein of the New York Times (in Stein’s weekly email newsletter).

“I have no regrets at all,” Crawford said Monday night after returning to his home in the Seattle area…

Crawford made it clear he “would love to play again next season.” Kevin Durant strongly suggested in a recent interview that he would relish seeing Crawford return to the Nets in 2020-21.

“With a whole, healthy roster,” Crawford said, “anyone would love that opportunity.”

If Durant wants it then it might happen. Crawford comes off the bench, needs the ball in his hands to be effective, is a defensive anchor, but to this day can get buckets and make difficult shots. Whether that’s the most effective way for the Nets to score with their bench unit is up for GM Sean Marks (and Durant) to decide.

Crawford scored 51 points in his Suns farewell game then waited more than a year (and almost an entire season) for his next chance. He’ll be patient next season as well.

Paul George breaks out of “dark place” to score 35, spark Clippers Game 5 win

Paul George
Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 26, 2020, 2:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It wasn’t just a shooting slump Paul George was dealing with the past three games — the bubble had effected his mind. He described himself as being in a “dark place.”

“I underestimated mental health, honestly. I had anxiety, a little bit of depression,” George said after Game 5. “Just being locked in here. I just wasn’t there. I checked out. Games two, three, four, I felt like I wasn’t there.”

He was there for Game 5, scoring 35 points on 12-of-18 shooting as the Clippers routed the Mavericks 154-111 to take a 3-2 series lead. Game 6 is Thursday at 9 p.m.

George looked like an All-Star player again.

The all-basketball, no family experience of the bubble began to wear on George, he said after the game.

“This is really hard being in here. It’s not easy. All day it’s just basketball. It’s hard to get away from it,” George said. “You see guys on other teams. Shout out to the NBA for creating this environment, but at the same time, it’s rough. I just got to find what’s going to get me able to check out of the game and check out of just constantly being in that mode.”

Everything went the Clippers way in this win. They started to pull away with a 19-0 run in the first quarter, and kept building on the lead from there, a lead that at one point reached 33 points. Kawhi Leonard played a big part in that first-quarter run and he finished the game with 31 points. Montrezl Harrell added 19.

More importantly, the Clippers upped their defensive pressure on Luka Doncic — it was Leonard and George on him to start the game, and Los Angeles as a team pressured him and was more physical with him. Doncic’s rolled ankle from Game 3 also seemed to bother him more than the last game. The result was a 6-of-17 shooting night for Doncic – and words with Marcus Morris after the Clipper stepped on his shoe. The Mavs got so frustrated coach Rick Carlisle was thrown out of the game.

Without Kristaps Porzingis (knee), Doncic missed a good pick-and-pop partner. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 19 for Dallas.

This was by far the Clippers best performance of the bubble, and if they can replicate it on Thursday the Mavericks are in trouble. Consistency, however, has not been the hallmark of this Clippers team.

 

Jamal Murray overwhelms Donovan Mitchell, Utah, to force Game 6

By Kurt HelinAug 25, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The show Jamal Murray and Donovan Mitchell have been putting on deserves an encore.

Murray was not going to let the Nuggets’ season end on Tuesday, and Denver found just enough defense to make that a reality.

Murray took over in the second half, scoring 33 of his 42 points on the night, his swagger spread throughout the team, and Denver forced a Game 6 with a 117-107 win against Utah. The Jazz still have a 3-2 series lead, Game 6 is on Thursday night.

Murray’s back-to-back 40+ point games are impressive (he had 50 in a loss in Game 3), but more amazing is he has zero turnovers through those two games.

Murray and the Nuggets also showed a lot of heart — they were down 15 midway through the third quarter after the Jazz came out hot to start the second half. A lot of teams would have been mentally making plane reservations to Cancun and looking forward to getting out of the bubble.

Murray would have none of it. He got help from Nikola Jokic, who had 31 points, 21 of them in the first quarter. They dragged Georges Niang into every pick-and-roll when he was on the court (and yelled it out of a timeout loud enough.

More importantly, the Nuggets defensive effort was their best of the series — it wasn’t good defense, but better was enough.

In the second half, Denver finally — FINALLY!! — starting bringing Jokic out high on the pick-and-roll to cut off Mitchell’s drives, and the Nuggets started trapping him. Take the ball out of Mitchell’s hands and make anyone else beat them.

Nobody did. In the fourth quarter Mitchell still scored 12 of his 30 on the night and had this monster dunk.

But after that Mike Conley had six points (on three shots), Rudy Gobert had a bucket, and that’s it. Jordan Clarkson had been hot earlier but couldn’t hit, and the game slipped away.

Trapping Mitchell is part of what knocked the Jazz out of the playoffs the last two years. The Utah Jazz need to find their next shot creator and find a way to beat this, or Denver will force a Game 7 in this series. Because Murray is not slowing down.

76ers GM Elton Brand: I’m not looking to trade Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid

By Dan FeldmanAug 25, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 76ers are building around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Since Philadelphia has become a winner, the other starters have changed (J.J. Redick, Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Markelle Fultz, Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Josh Richardson). The coach has changed (Brett Brown, ?). The lead executive has changed (Bryan Colangelo, Brett Brown, Elton Brand).

But the 76ers remain committed to Embiid and Simmons as centerpieces.

Brand:

I’m not looking to trade Ben or Joel. I’m looking to complement them better. They’re 24, 26 years old, respectively. You try to make that fit as long as you can. They want to be here. They want to be with our organization. And I see them here for a long, long time.

Embiid and Simmons are talented, young and under contract multiple more seasons. They’ve already succeeded together. Philadelphia should value both players.

But for the same reasons, other teams also value them.

It’s probably worth exploring a trade. Especially as long as Simmons resists 3-pointers, the two stars step on each other’s toes more often than ideal. It’s completely reasonable to suspect the 76ers could trade one for players who’d better complement the remaining star.

That doesn’t mean Philadelphia must trade one. Perhaps, there’s no good offer available. It’s also reasonable to hope a new coach can find better ways for Embiid and Simmons to mesh. The front office could help by reducing the glut of bigs on the roster.

If Brand already explored the market, found no quality offers then issued this decree, that’s fine. This could protect Simmons’ and Embiid’s feelings.

But if he’s just flatly refusing even to consider trading Embiid or Simmons, Brand is doing the 76ers a disservice.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo named Defensive Player of the Year

By Kurt HelinAug 25, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Milwaukee asks Giannis Antetokounmpo to do everything on the defensive end, from matching up on quick point guards at the arc to physical play inside to protect the rim. Bucks’ coach Mike Budenholzer asks because Antetokounmpo is up to the task — Milwaukee had the best defense in the league this season. By far.

Plus Antetokounmpo locks guys down with his length and quickness — the player Antetokounmpo was defending this season shot 36.5% from the field, the lowest percentage among the more than 250 players who faced at least 300 shots.

All of that won Antetokounmpo the Defensive Player of the Year Award, the league announced Tuesday.

“Congrats to Giannis on being named Defensive Player of the Year,” Budenholzer said in announcing the award on TNT. “His commitment to defending, his commitment to winning is beyond incredible. He impacts the game with his blocked shots, his rebounding, his ability to guard all five positions, his chase-down blocks, his challenge to do everything on defense.”

This was the expected outcome. Antetokounmpo received 75 of the 100 first-place votes from selected media members. The Lakers Anthony Davis (14 first-place votes) finished second, and the two-time reigning DPOY, Rudy Gobert of Utah, finished third (six first-place votes). Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons finished fourth in the voting, Miami’s Bam Adebayo was fifth.

Turning a few heads, Andre Drummond got one first-place vote. Miami’s Hassan Whiteside got a second-place vote. Those are some bold choices.

Antetokounmpo is likely to complete the double of winning Defensive Player of the Year and MVP — only Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon have done.

Antetokounmpo worked well in tandem with Brook Lopez in a Milwaukee defensive scheme that protected the paint first, last, and always this season (surrendering more above-the-break threes and living with that). Antetokounmpo credited his teammates for the award when he spoke, the Bucks players have been on a string defensively all season long.

But it only works because Antetokounmpo is so good.