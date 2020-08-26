Doc Rivers: “We keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back”

Aug 26, 2020
Before they came to Orlando, many NBA players and coaches did some soul-searching and asked the question, “should we do this right now? Is this a distraction that will mute the Black Lives Matter movement?” They have tried to keep the movement fresh and in the forefront while in the bubble — wearing Black Lives Matters T-shirts before and after games, kneeling during the national anthem, speaking about justice for Breonna Taylor and others during interviews.

Then this week, Jacob Blake, a black man, was shot in the back at point-blank range by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and there is a feeling of frustration among players that nothing is changing.

“Coming down here, making the choice to play was not supposed to be in vain but it’s starting to feel like everything we’re doing is just going through the motions and nothing’s really changing,” Toronto’s Fred VanVleet said (via the Associated Press), “and here we are again with another unfortunate incident.”

Doc Rivers’ emotional postgame speech after the Clippers’ win Tuesday resonated with a lot of players.

“What stands out to me is just watching the Republican convention, viewing this fear. All you hear is Donald Trump and all of them talking about fear,” Doc Rivers said. “We’re the ones getting killed. We’re the ones getting shot. We’re the ones that we’re denied to live in certain communities. We’ve been hung. We’ve been shot. All you do is keep hearing about fear.

“It’s amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back. It’s really so sad.

“Like, I should just be a coach. I’m so often reminded of my color. It’s just really sad. We got to do better. But we got to demand better. It’s funny, we protest. They send riot guards. They send people in riot outfits. They go up to Michigan with guns. They’re spitting on cops. Nothing happens. The training has to change in the police force. The unions have to be taken down in the police force. My dad was a cop. I believe in good cops. We’re not trying to defund the police and take all their money away. We’re trying to get them to protect us, just like they protect everybody else.

“I didn’t want to talk about it before the game because it’s so hard, like, to just keep watching it. That video, if you watch that video, you don’t need to be black to be outraged. You need to be American and outraged. How dare the Republicans talk about fear. We’re the ones that need to be scared. We’re the ones having to talk to every black child. What white father has to give his son a talk about being careful if you get pulled over? It’s just ridiculous. It just keeps going. There’s no charges. Breonna Taylor, no charges, nothing. All we’re asking is you live up to the Constitution. That’s all we’re asking for everybody, for everyone.”

The Bucks’ George Hill wondered if the players should continue playing or boycott games, and he isn’t the only player or coach asking that question. Doc Rivers has asked it. Jaylen Brown, who was very active in protests and the BLM movement before coming to Orlando, says the players and league need to find a way not to let the message of social justice get washed out in the playoffs.

“I do think the NBA has done a great job – initially – to kind of give us the platform to speak on certain things and things like that, but I do kind of do feel like it is kind of lessened as the playoffs have gotten started,” Brown said, via the Associated Press.

“Things have kind of diminished. I’m curious to see in what creative ways that people put their minds together to continue to push these conversations and make me feel more comfortable about playing basketball in the middle of like a lot of things that are going on.”

 

Jamal Crawford hopes for the chance to play next season

Jamal Crawford
Aug 26, 2020
Jamal Crawford — who badly wanted to keep playing — finally found a home this season in the replacement-filled Brooklyn Nets roster for the NBA restart in Orlando:

He played six minutes, scored five points, and then was out with a hamstring injury.

Crawford hopes to be back for a full season at age 40 whenever next season starts, he told Marc Stein of the New York Times (in Stein’s weekly email newsletter).

“I have no regrets at all,” Crawford said Monday night after returning to his home in the Seattle area…

Crawford made it clear he “would love to play again next season.” Kevin Durant strongly suggested in a recent interview that he would relish seeing Crawford return to the Nets in 2020-21.

“With a whole, healthy roster,” Crawford said, “anyone would love that opportunity.”

If Durant wants it then it might happen. Crawford comes off the bench, needs the ball in his hands to be effective, is a defensive anchor, but to this day can get buckets and make difficult shots. Whether that’s the most effective way for the Nets to score with their bench unit is up for GM Sean Marks (and Durant) to decide.

Crawford scored 51 points in his Suns farewell game then waited more than a year (and almost an entire season) for his next chance. He’ll be patient next season as well.

Paul George breaks out of “dark place” to score 35, spark Clippers Game 5 win

Paul George
Aug 26, 2020
It wasn’t just a shooting slump Paul George was dealing with the past three games — the bubble had effected his mind. He described himself as being in a “dark place.”

“I underestimated mental health, honestly. I had anxiety, a little bit of depression,” George said after Game 5. “Just being locked in here. I just wasn’t there. I checked out. Games two, three, four, I felt like I wasn’t there.”

He was there for Game 5, scoring 35 points on 12-of-18 shooting as the Clippers routed the Mavericks 154-111 to take a 3-2 series lead. Game 6 is Thursday at 9 p.m.

George looked like an All-Star player again.

The all-basketball, no family experience of the bubble began to wear on George, he said after the game.

“This is really hard being in here. It’s not easy. All day it’s just basketball. It’s hard to get away from it,” George said. “You see guys on other teams. Shout out to the NBA for creating this environment, but at the same time, it’s rough. I just got to find what’s going to get me able to check out of the game and check out of just constantly being in that mode.”

Everything went the Clippers way in this win. They started to pull away with a 19-0 run in the first quarter, and kept building on the lead from there, a lead that at one point reached 33 points. Kawhi Leonard played a big part in that first-quarter run and he finished the game with 31 points. Montrezl Harrell added 19.

More importantly, the Clippers upped their defensive pressure on Luka Doncic — it was Leonard and George on him to start the game, and Los Angeles as a team pressured him and was more physical with him. Doncic’s rolled ankle from Game 3 also seemed to bother him more than the last game. The result was a 6-of-17 shooting night for Doncic – and words with Marcus Morris after the Clipper stepped on his shoe. The Mavs got so frustrated coach Rick Carlisle was thrown out of the game.

Without Kristaps Porzingis (knee), Doncic missed a good pick-and-pop partner. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 19 for Dallas.

This was by far the Clippers best performance of the bubble, and if they can replicate it on Thursday the Mavericks are in trouble. Consistency, however, has not been the hallmark of this Clippers team.

 

Jamal Murray overwhelms Donovan Mitchell, Utah, to force Game 6

Aug 25, 2020
The show Jamal Murray and Donovan Mitchell have been putting on deserves an encore.

Murray was not going to let the Nuggets’ season end on Tuesday, and Denver found just enough defense to make that a reality.

Murray took over in the second half, scoring 33 of his 42 points on the night, his swagger spread throughout the team, and Denver forced a Game 6 with a 117-107 win against Utah. The Jazz still have a 3-2 series lead, Game 6 is on Thursday night.

Murray’s back-to-back 40+ point games are impressive (he had 50 in a loss in Game 3), but more amazing is he has zero turnovers through those two games.

Murray and the Nuggets also showed a lot of heart — they were down 15 midway through the third quarter after the Jazz came out hot to start the second half. A lot of teams would have been mentally making plane reservations to Cancun and looking forward to getting out of the bubble.

Murray would have none of it. He got help from Nikola Jokic, who had 31 points, 21 of them in the first quarter. They dragged Georges Niang into every pick-and-roll when he was on the court (and yelled it out of a timeout loud enough.

More importantly, the Nuggets defensive effort was their best of the series — it wasn’t good defense, but better was enough.

In the second half, Denver finally — FINALLY!! — starting bringing Jokic out high on the pick-and-roll to cut off Mitchell’s drives, and the Nuggets started trapping him. Take the ball out of Mitchell’s hands and make anyone else beat them.

Nobody did. In the fourth quarter Mitchell still scored 12 of his 30 on the night and had this monster dunk.

But after that Mike Conley had six points (on three shots), Rudy Gobert had a bucket, and that’s it. Jordan Clarkson had been hot earlier but couldn’t hit, and the game slipped away.

Trapping Mitchell is part of what knocked the Jazz out of the playoffs the last two years. The Utah Jazz need to find their next shot creator and find a way to beat this, or Denver will force a Game 7 in this series. Because Murray is not slowing down.

76ers GM Elton Brand: I’m not looking to trade Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid

Aug 25, 2020
The 76ers are building around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Since Philadelphia has become a winner, the other starters have changed (J.J. Redick, Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Markelle Fultz, Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Josh Richardson). The coach has changed (Brett Brown, ?). The lead executive has changed (Bryan Colangelo, Brett Brown, Elton Brand).

But the 76ers remain committed to Embiid and Simmons as centerpieces.

Brand:

I’m not looking to trade Ben or Joel. I’m looking to complement them better. They’re 24, 26 years old, respectively. You try to make that fit as long as you can. They want to be here. They want to be with our organization. And I see them here for a long, long time.

Embiid and Simmons are talented, young and under contract multiple more seasons. They’ve already succeeded together. Philadelphia should value both players.

But for the same reasons, other teams also value them.

It’s probably worth exploring a trade. Especially as long as Simmons resists 3-pointers, the two stars step on each other’s toes more often than ideal. It’s completely reasonable to suspect the 76ers could trade one for players who’d better complement the remaining star.

That doesn’t mean Philadelphia must trade one. Perhaps, there’s no good offer available. It’s also reasonable to hope a new coach can find better ways for Embiid and Simmons to mesh. The front office could help by reducing the glut of bigs on the roster.

If Brand already explored the market, found no quality offers then issued this decree, that’s fine. This could protect Simmons’ and Embiid’s feelings.

But if he’s just flatly refusing even to consider trading Embiid or Simmons, Brand is doing the 76ers a disservice.