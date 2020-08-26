The Bucks are boycotting Game 5 against the Magic today in the aftermath of police shooting Jacob Blake.
What will happen in the NBA’s other playoff games scheduled for today, Rockets-Thunder and Lakers-Trail Blazers?
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Rockets-OKC players are planning to boycott Game 5 of their series, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020
The Lakers and Trail Blazers are sitting Game 5 of series, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
All three NBA games will not be played as players sit in wake of Jacob Blake shooting.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020
NBA release:
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers – have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.
It’s hard to see when this ends.
Racism is a deep problem. It will not be solved quickly. That’s frustrating but also reality.
What demands do players have for ending their boycotts? Perhaps, those demands can be met soon. Perhaps not.
If not, which teams would play next? There’s pressure on every player now to maintain this boycott.
How long will owners operate this expensive bubble if players aren’t playing games to produce revenue? Will players still get paid through this boycott? They are violating the Collective Bargaining Agreement by refusing to play.
Expect NBA commissioner Adam Silver to try to find compromise that involves the league – and its players – continuing to make money. That’s what he does.
But players are showing a newfound fearlessness in advocating for change. If this turns into just a few days of postponed games before the playoffs resume, I’m not sure what that accomplishes. Players are concerned about distracting from the push for racial justice. That push will be ongoing tomorrow… and next week… and next year… and….