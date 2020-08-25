Report: Damian Lillard to have second MRI on knee after first “inconclusive”

Game 5 between Portland and Los Angeles is Wednesday. Considering the 3-1 series standing, it’s difficult to picture the Trail Blazers taking the risk of putting Lillard back out on the court regardless of the MRI results.
The East has gone to form (aside from one Orlando upset game), but the West has been wild in the NBA playoffs, and that continued on Monday. Here are three things you need to know from yesterday in the NBA.
1) The Lakers have found their shooting touch, and that’s bad news for Portland.
The Los Angeles Lakers already had LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing well, their defense has gotten back to elite form, and now their role players are knocking down shots.
That was bad news for Portland on Monday, Los Angeles cruised to a 135-113 win and now have a commanding 3-1 lead in their first-round series. Lakers have found their stride and evolved into the best team in the West these playoffs so far, which is bad news for Portland. And the rest of the West.
As always, it starts with LeBron, who had 30 points and 10 rebounds in Monday’s win.
The Lakers have not been a great shooting team all season, but they’ve been good enough. Expect there to be off nights again, but the Lakers are in a groove.
The Lakers are finding the chemistry they showed during the regular season. No other team in the West — not the stumbling Clippers, not Houston, certainly not defenseless-Denver — is playing on the Lakers’ level right now.
Portland, already battling injuries in this series, may be without Damian Lillard in Game 5. Lillard pulled up on a drive during the third quarter Monday and quickly asked out of the game. By the fourth quarter he was having an MRI on his right knee (the MRI machine is on the NBA campus in Orlando).
Rodney Hood has been out much of the season and hasn’t played in the bubble. Zach Collins was sidelined with a stress fracture. C.J. McCollum is playing through a fracture in his lower back. Now Lillard (it’s hard to imagine Portland taking the risk of playing in in Game 5 Wednesday). Portland was going to have a tough time in this series if everything went right. It hasn’t. They fought hard, but the Blazers look done.
Butler has found a cultural fit and home in Miami, and with him the Heat are playing well, enough that they can push the Bucks in the next round (Milwaukee is up 3-1 on Orlando).
Butler did play through a soft-tissue shoulder issue, but predictably after the game blew it off when asked about it. He will get a few days of treatment before the next round begins, but it is something to monitor.
It’s this simple: When James Harden is on the court in these playoffs, the Rockets outscore the Thunder by 6.4 points per 100 possessions. When he sits, the Rockets are -1.9 per 100 — and most of that drop is in the last two games, when Houston is -25 without Harden.
Houston misses Russell Westbrook.
That was evident as Chris Paul led a 15-point second-half comeback by the Thunder Monday, and that 117-114 win tied the series at 2-2. CP3 had 22 points in the second half as he hunted out matchups against Harden late in the game (and Harden couldn’t keep CP3 off his spots, like this dagger).
The Rockets won the first two games of this series, but as the Thunder have gotten comfortable playing against the small-ball Rockets, everything has changed. The Rockets need to flip that script, and Westbrook would help.
LeBron James took one step inside the NBA’s small midcourt logo, picked up his dribble and rose for a heat check on behalf of the entire Lakers team.
Of course, he made it.
LeBron’s DEEP 3-pointer gave the Lakers 91 points in just 27 minutes. From there, Los Angeles cruised to a 135-115 win over Trail Blazers in Game 4 Monday. Unfortunately, the rest of the game had a couple bumps, Damian Lillard and Anthony Davis leaving due to injury.
The status of Lillard, who hurt his right knee, is unclear as the teams head into Game 5 Wednesday. With the Lakers up 3-1, the first-round series could end there. Teams leading a best-of-seven series 3-1 have won 96% of the time, including 60% of the time in Game 5.*
*Unlike most teams leading 3-1, Los Angeles will not have homecourt advantage in Game 5, as games are being played in the Disney World bubble.
After losing Game 1, the Lakers have steadily rounded into form.
LeBron (30 points on 12 shots, 10 assists, six rebounds) was unstoppable. Davis (15 points, five rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 18 minutes) was excellent before exiting with back spasms. The supporting cast hit shots, at least temporarily alleviating a worry from early in the series.
The Lakers – wearing their “Black Mamba” uniforms on Kobe Bryant Day (8/24) – shot 67% on 2-pointers and 44% on 3-pointers. And that included letting their foot off the gas through a lengthy garbage time.
Los Angeles methodically picked apart Portland’s overmatched defense. When the Trail Blazers went big, the Lakers used their speed and outside shooting. When the Trail Blazers went smaller, the Lakers attacked the rim.
The Lakers also tightened their defense, jumping to a 15-0 lead.
Portland – led by Jusuf Nurkic (20 points, 13 rebounds, four assists) – scored fine after that. But it was too late.
It’s getting to be too late in the entire series – especially with Lillard’s health questionable.
