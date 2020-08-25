Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo named Defensive Player of the Year

By Kurt HelinAug 25, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT
Milwaukee asks Giannis Antetokounmpo to do everything on the defensive end, from matching up on quick point guards at the arc to physical play inside to protect the rim. Bucks’ coach Mike Budenholzer asks because Antetokounmpo is up to the task — Milwaukee had the best defense in the league this season. By far.

Plus Antetokounmpo locks guys down with his length and quickness — the player Antetokounmpo was defending this season shot 36.5% from the field, the lowest percentage among the more than 250 players who faced at least 300 shots.

All of that won Antetokounmpo the Defensive Player of the Year Award, the league announced Tuesday.

“Congrats to Giannis on being named Defensive Player of the Year,” Budenholzer said in announcing the award on TNT. “His commitment to defending, his commitment to winning is beyond incredible. He impacts the game with his blocked shots, his rebounding, his ability to guard all five positions, his chase-down blocks, his challenge to do everything on defense.”

This was the expected outcome. Antetokounmpo received 75 of the 100 first-place votes from selected media members. The Lakers Anthony Davis (14 first-place votes) finished second, and the two-time reigning DPOY, Rudy Gobert of Utah, finished third (six first-place votes). Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons finished fourth in the voting, Miami’s Bam Adebayo was fifth.

Turning a few heads, Andre Drummond got one first-place vote. Miami’s Hassan Whiteside got a second-place vote. Those are some bold choices.

Antetokounmpo is likely to complete the double of winning Defensive Player of the Year and MVP — only Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon have done.

Antetokounmpo worked well in tandem with Brook Lopez in a Milwaukee defensive scheme that protected the paint first, last, and always this season (surrendering more above-the-break threes and living with that). Antetokounmpo credited his teammates for the award when he spoke, the Bucks players have been on a string defensively all season long.

But it only works because Antetokounmpo is so good.

Pacers keep losing in first round. Are they succeeding or failing?

Pacers-Heat first-round series
Madison Quisenberry/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 25, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT
After the Pacers lost to the Raptors in the 2016 first round, Paul George dapped up Drake, high-fived Toronto fans and left the court with his head held high.

“At the end of the day, we had a good year,” George said. “We had a good run. It’s our first year together. We had a rookie in our lineup who’s going to get better.”

That rookie, Myles Turner, did get better. But after Indiana got swept by the Heat this year – the Pacers’ fifth straight first-round loss – the tone has changed.

“At some point, you have to get over the hump, man,” Turner said. “Five years of being in the playoffs, five first-round exits. So me, personally, I take that s— personally. You gotta find a way.”

The Pacers’ five-year run of losing in the first round is tied for third-longest since the NBA adopted a 16-team playoff format in 1984. Only the 1997-2003 Timberwolves (seven) and 1993-1998 Trail Blazers (six) have longer streaks of first-round losses:

Indiana’s recent first-round losses:

  • 2016: Raptors 4, Pacers 3
  • 2017: Cavaliers 4, Pacers 0
  • 2018: Cavaliers 4, Pacers 3
  • 2019: Celtics 4, Pacers 0
  • 2020: Heat 4, Pacers 0

The Pacers have shifted identities through this streak.

After reaching the 2013 and 2014 Eastern Conference finals behind its defense, Indiana built a more dynamic offense with players like Monta Ellis and Jeff Teague. That vision gave way to a team of scrappy veterans like Thaddeus Young and Bojan Bogdanovic. Then, the Pacers got younger last summer.

Indiana’s most tenuous moment came when George effectively forced his way out and the Pacers traded him for a meager-looking return in 2017. But Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis demolished expectations and kept the playoff streak going.

Only Turner remains from the 2016 roster. Even the coach (Frank Vogel to Nate McMillan) and lead executive (Larry Bird to Kevin Pritchard) changed during the streak.

Along the way, Indiana produced memorable moments. In 2017, the Pacers lost to Cleveland by just 16 combined points – the closest sweep in NBA history. In 2018, Indiana pushed LeBron James harder in the first round than anyone else has.

But those were still first-round losses.

Losing in the first round is hardly uncommon. When the NBA adopted a 16-team postseason format in 1984, more than a third of the league suffered that fate. Expansion has increased the number of teams missing the playoffs. But more than a quarter of the league still loses in the first round each year.

Yet, the Pacers are especially prolific first-round losers.

Since the NBA adopted that 16-team postseason in 1984, Indiana has lost in the first round 16 times – second behind only the Trail Blazers (20, going on 21).

Probably not coincidentally, Herb Simon bought the Pacers entering the 1983-84 season. Under his watch, the small-market franchise has generally pursued moderate success rather than higher-risk, higher-reward plans. Payroll has mostly remained below the luxury-tax line. If merely making the playoffs with an affordable roster is the goal, the Pacers are succeeding.

While the Pacers spent the last five seasons losing in the first round, the Kings, Suns and Knicks didn’t make the playoffs at all. Is that really better? Maybe Phoenix and Sacramento got enough picks in the lottery to take off, but that remains theoretical. Indiana’s postseason appearances are guaranteed because they already happened.

But the stagnancy can get frustrating. George grew tired of it. Turner is already chafing. Approaching 2021 unrestricted free agency, Oladipo could leave for a more ambitious team.

Next year, are the Pacers more likely to advance to the second round or miss the playoffs? It’s a legitimately difficult question.

They still have Oladipo, Sabonis, Turner and Malcolm Brogdon under contract. But breaking into the Eastern Conference’s top tier won’t be easy without a lottery pick or cap space to upgrade. Yet, those quality players won’t let Indiana fall too far.

Making the playoffs is nice, especially for casual fans who are more likely to attend and watch games when their local team is winning. Sustained success, even moderate success, is commendable.

But, by now, the Pacers have experienced enough of that to want more – maybe even if it requires taking a step back.

Damian Lillard out for Trail Blazers-Lakers Game 5 with knee sprain

By Dan FeldmanAug 25, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT
Damian Lillard injured his knee in the Trail Blazers’ Game 4 loss to the Lakers last night. Though it took multiple tests to confirm, this result seemed nearly inevitable.

Lillard will miss Game 5 tomorrow.

Trail Blazers:

Lillard has had a heck of a run through the bubble. But this will probably end his season. The Trail Blazers were overmatched even with Lillard. Down 3-1, they face even longer odds in Game 5 without him.

Portland can hope C.J. McCollum and Carmelo Anthony get hot as scorers who can create their own shots. Anfernee Simons could get expanded playing time in the backcourt.

But there’s no good solution for the Trail Blazers, whose only solace is that the injury wasn’t even worse.

Raptors’ Norman Powell says boycott being discussed: ‘Taking a knee is not getting it done’

Raptors guards Norman Powell and Fred VanVleet
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 25, 2020, 3:13 PM EDT
The Raptors just swept the Nets. It was Toronto’s first sweep in franchise history. The Raptors have now won playoff series in five straight seasons, the NBA’s longest-active streak. Toronto advances to a highly anticipated second-round series against the Celtics.

But the Raptors aren’t in a celebratory mood.

Toronto guards Norman Powell and Fred VanVleet – like many people, including NBA players  – are upset about police shooting Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the back.

Bucks guard George Hill put it most strongly: “We shouldn’t have came to this damn place.” That revived discussion of players boycotting the league’s resumption at Disney World.

Michael Grange of Sportsnet:

Blake Murphy of The Athletic:

VanVleet: “What are we willing to give up? Do we actually give a [f—] about what’s going on, or is it just cool to have Black Lives Matter on the backdrop or wearing a T-shirt?…I’m in a different place today, emotionally speaking.”

Powell: “The police officers that are involved in these instances aren’t scared…the taxpayers are paying for these administrative leaves…Ain’t nothing gonna change (until we) stand up and demand things. Until that is done, ain’t [s—] gonna change.”

Racism and police holding too much power are major problems.

Which is why they won’t be solved overnight.

Is progress being made quickly enough? No. Of course not. Anything longer than an instant fix is too long. That’s frustrating, and I understand why Powell and VanVleet feel this way.

But it’s important to keep perspective. Things are changing for the better. Look at the history of racism in this country – from slavery to segregation to modern times. It’s trending in the right direction.

There’s still further to go, and the current movement of protest will accelerate progress. People are paying greater attention to these issues and working harder to address them.

Perhaps, NBA players placed outsized important on kneeling during the national anthem, wearing corporate-approved social-justice messages on their jerseys and speaking up during press conferences. Those are nice steps for raising awareness, which leads to more meaningful change. But they’re not suddenly going to stop police violence.

Again, that’s frustrating. Powell and VanVleet appear to be exploring how they can channel that anger into a next step. We should all frequently evaluate what we can do to make the world a better place. I salute Powell and VanVleet doing that.

Is a boycott the answer? It would cost players a lot of money – money they can use for whatever is important to them. Beyond that…

The frustrating truth remains that these problems are so deep-seated, they won’t be solved immediately

Kristaps Porzingis out for Mavericks-Clippers Game 5

By Dan FeldmanAug 25, 2020, 12:50 PM EDT
The Mavericks beat the Clippers in Game 4 without Kristaps Porzingis.

Dallas will have to do it again in Game 5 tonight.

Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News:

Porzingis is a major loss. The big is a good scorer from all levels with deep shooting range, and his paint protection is excellent.

In his absence, the Mavericks will rely even more heavily on their perimeter players – Luka Doncic, Trey Burke, Tim Hardaway Jr., Seth Curry. Clippers guards Lou Williams, Reggie Jackson and Landry Shamet haven’t been up to the task defensively. L.A. really misses Patrick Beverley.

Inside, Dallas has asked Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith to step up in small lineups. So, missing Finney-Smith – who has also defended Kawhi Leonard and Paul George relatively well – would really compound the Mavericks’ issues. Boban Marjanovic can also tilt games as a massive center, though only in limited minutes.