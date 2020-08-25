Lakers light up Trail Blazers in Game 4

By Dan FeldmanAug 25, 2020, 12:11 AM EDT
LeBron James took one step inside the NBA’s small midcourt logo, picked up his dribble and rose for a heat check on behalf of the entire Lakers team.

Of course, he made it.

LeBron’s DEEP 3-pointer gave the Lakers 91 points in just 27 minutes. From there, Los Angeles cruised to a 135-115 win over Trail Blazers in Game 4 Monday. Unfortunately, the rest of the game had a couple bumps, Damian Lillard and Anthony Davis leaving due to injury.

The status of Lillard, who hurt his right knee, is unclear as the teams head into Game 5 Wednesday. With the Lakers up 3-1, the first-round series could end there. Teams leading a best-of-seven series 3-1 have won 96% of the time, including 60% of the time in Game 5.*

*Unlike most teams leading 3-1, Los Angeles will not have homecourt advantage in Game 5, as games are being played in the Disney World bubble.

After losing Game 1, the Lakers have steadily rounded into form.

LeBron (30 points on 12 shots, 10 assists, six rebounds) was unstoppable. Davis (15 points, five rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 18 minutes) was excellent before exiting with back spasms. The supporting cast hit shots, at least temporarily alleviating a worry from early in the series.

The Lakers – wearing their “Black Mamba” uniforms on Kobe Bryant Day (8/24) – shot 67% on 2-pointers and 44% on 3-pointers. And that included letting their foot off the gas through a lengthy garbage time.

Los Angeles methodically picked apart Portland’s overmatched defense. When the Trail Blazers went big, the Lakers used their speed and outside shooting. When the Trail Blazers went smaller, the Lakers attacked the rim.

The Lakers also tightened their defense, jumping to a 15-0 lead.

Portland – led by Jusuf Nurkic (20 points, 13 rebounds, four assists) – scored fine after that. But it was too late.

It’s getting to be too late in the entire series – especially with Lillard’s health questionable.

Goran Dragic leads Miami bench to pull out broom, sweep Indiana

Miami Sweep Indiana
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressAug 24, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Goran Dragic scored 23 points and the fifth-seeded Miami Heat completed a first-round sweep of the Indiana Pacers with a 99-87 victory Monday night.

Tyler Herro had 16 points and Bam Adebayo added 14 points and 19 rebounds for the Heat, who made it out of the first round for the first time since 2016.

Victor Oladipo had 25 points and Myles Turner added 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Pacers, who have dropped four straight postseason series to the Heat since 2012.

Miami’s bench outscored Indiana’s depleted reserves 38-3.

Dragic’s layup at the end of the third quarter gave the Heat an eight-point lead and the Pacers never mounted a serious comeback in the fourth.

Indiana cut the lead to 91-85 with 3 minutes left, but the Heat got three offensive rebounds on one possession before Herro scored on a driving layup.

Heat guard Jimmy Butler left the game in the first quarter with a left shoulder strain. He returned after halftime and finished with six points in 23 minutes. Butler said the shoulder was bothering him before the game.

“I was hoping it would cool down but it didn’t,” Butler said. “I’ll be OK, though.”

Miami moves on to face the winner of the Magic-Bucks series. Top-seeded Milwaukee dropped the opener to Orlando but has won three straight and would close out the series with a win Wednesday.

“The rest is going to be great for myself and my teammates,” Butler said.

Kendrick Nunn saw his first playoff action, scoring seven points in 14 minutes.

T.J. Warren, the sensation of the seeding games, had 21 points for Indiana.

LeBron James on Jacob Blake shooting, “Someone please tell me WTF is this?”

LeBron James Jacob Blake
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 24, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT
Monday on Twitter, LeBron echoed the thoughts of a lot of people, particularly Black people across America.

Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!!”

LeBron James reacted to the video of the shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man (it appears in the video) shot in the back at point-blank range by a white Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer. After a summer of protests and outcries after the shooting deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, after NBA players (among other sports) were taking a knee to highlight the effort to stop police brutality, there was a sense after this shooting that nothing had changed.

Blake, fortunately, is alive and in stable condition following surgery.

LeBron James was far from the only NBA player troubled by the Jacob Blake shooting video and what it implies. George Hill expressed his frustration after the Bucks win and wondered if players should even be in the bubble.

Donovan Mitchell echoed those thoughts out of frustration.

Chris Paul spoke after the Thunder evened their series, urging people to vote.

The Milwaukee Bucks issued this statement.

 

 

Houston takes playoff record 58 threes but goes cold, Oklahoma City evens series

By Kurt HelinAug 24, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT
Live by the three, die by the three.

Houston was launching them at a record pace and living well for much of the game, shooting 18-of-32 (56.3%) from beyond the arc at one point in the third quarter, and the Rockets were up by 15.

Then the tap ran dry. The Rockets shot 5-of-26 the rest of the way.

Oklahoma City came back led by Chris Paul, who had 22 points in the second half as he hunted out matchups against James Harden late in the game (and Harden couldn’t keep CP3 off his spots, like this dagger).

Dennis Schroder added a career playoff-high of 30 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder came back to win 117-114, tying the series at 2-2. A critical Game 5 is Wednesday.

The Rockets looked to be in control of this series when they won each of the first two games, but they have missed Russell Westbrook more in the last two (he is still out with a quad injury, his status for Game 5 is unknown). The Rockets are -25 the last two games when Harden is off the floor.

When he is on he is still putting up points, the Rockets had 32 in the Rockets’ loss.

Houston shot a playoff record 58 threes in the game, breaking their own record of 56 set earlier in this series.

This game was tied 60-60 at the half in what was an entertaining game for everyone except the defensive coaches. The pace was up, the ball was whipping around the court, and both teams were hitting shots.

The Rockets got red hot to open the third and that’s when they pulled away for a lead.

But it did not last.

And now this is a best-of-three series with the Thunder feeling more comfortable playing against the Rockets style each game.

George Hill on NBA bubble: ‘We shouldn’t have came to this damn place’

Bucks guard George Hill
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 24, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT
Police shot a Black man in the back multiple times in Kenosha, Wisconsin, yesterday. Video of Jacob Blake – who’s in serious condition – getting shot has sparked protesting and rioting.

George Hill and the Milwaukee Bucks are playing in the NBA’s campus at Disney World.

Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today:

Hill is right: “This world has to change. Our police department has to change. Us as society has to change. Right now, we’re not seeing any of that. Lives are being taken as we speak day in and day out. There’s no consequence or accountability for it. That’s what has to change.”

But the racism that fuels many of these problems is deeply entrenched. It will take many years to fix all the issues.

Incidents like the one in Wisconsin yesterday weren’t suddenly going to end just because NBA players boycotted the league’s resumption. I haven’t seen a compelling case a boycott would have accelerated the process at all.

The only guarantee: A boycott would have cost NBA players significant money that they can use for whatever is important them.

It’s good that Hill cares about these issues. A lot of people do, and that will lead to meaningful change.

In the meantime, normal work – even a high-profile job like NBA player on a championship contender – often feels insignificant. Hill’s dissonance is totally understandable. It’s easy to wonder, what’s the point of playing basketball (or doing anything else beyond supporting the cause) at a time like this?

Unfortunately, even if Hill and his fellow NBA players weren’t playing basketball, it’d still be a time like this.