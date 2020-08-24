Raptors guard Kyle Lowry
Raptors: Kyle Lowry sprained left ankle

Associated PressAug 24, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Lowry sprained his left ankle, the Toronto Raptors announced.

They didn’t reveal a timetable for his return. But when they tip off the Eastern Conference semifinals against Boston, they want Lowry on the floor.

The point guard is their veteran leader, the guy who means so much more to them than stats would ever show. Beating undermanned Brooklyn without him was easy. Getting by the Celtics if he’s sidelined would not be.

But it would be foolish to count the Raptors out. Losing Kawhi Leonard last summer didn’t wreck them and playing without Lowry wouldn’t either.

“You’ve got to go out there with who’s healthy and available and you’ve got to think that there’s a good chance you can figure out a way to win,” coach Nick Nurse said. “And that’s what we’ll do either way.”

It’s what the Raptors have done all season. Not only did they lose the NBA Finals MVP when Leonard left, but they then had each of their top five scorers miss at least 10 games because of injury.

So their reserves are used to being counted on, and when Lowry was injured in the first quarter Sunday and Fred VanVleet picked up three fouls in the first half, they picked up the slack in a record way. Toronto’s bench scored 100 points, most in any game since official starters began being tracked in 1970-71, and finished a sweep of the Nets with a 150-122 victory.

The Celtics also swept their first-round series so the start of the East semis was moved up to Thursday. That gives Lowry a few days to be ready and Nurse said if he’s not, it won’t be because of a minor injury.

“I mean, he played with I don’t know how many, 14 or 16 straight playoff games last year with a totally messed up left thumb when we were running through the finals last year, so it’s going to take something pretty serious to keep him out,” Nurse said.

Nurse had said after the game the injury was to Lowry’s foot, but the Raptors announced Monday that Lowry had been diagnosed with a sprained left ankle. They said his condition would be updated as appropriate.

The Raptors are 11-1 since the NBA restart, with the lone loss to the Celtics. Boston also won in Toronto on Christmas, with the Raptors avenging that loss on the road three days later.

Now the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds meet again in the playoffs, with the Raptors hoping Lowry will be ready for a matchup with Kemba Walker.

“I think it’s going to be a fun series and I’m kind of bummed that we’re not going to have the fans, that intensity down at TD Garden and that our fans bring at Scotiabank,” Raptors reserve Norman Powell said.

“I think that’s an added element that is going to be missed, but we’ve got two teams that are very deep, very talented and it’s going to take everybody on our end to pull this one out and go in there and do what we have to do.”

Khris Middleton steps up late in Bucks’ Game 4 win over Magic

Khris Middleton in Bucks-Magic Game 4
By Dan FeldmanAug 24, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT
Khris Middleton in the first 15 quarters of the Bucks-Magic series: 2.4 points per quarter on 28% shooting.

Middleton in the fourth quarter of Game 4: 18 points on 60% shooting.

The worst-slumping star this side of Paul George, Middleton got hot late to lead Milwaukee to a 121-106 win in Game 4 Monday.

The Bucks haven’t won playoff series in consecutive seasons since 1986-1987. Up 3-1 on Orlando, Milwaukee will look to snap that drought in Game 5 Wednesday.

Of course, the Bucks – who reached the Eastern Conference finals last year – have even bigger goals.

It’d help if Middleton sustains this momentum. Giannis Antetokounmpo (31 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists) continues to assert himself. But he needs more help, and nobody is better-equipped than Middleton.

The Magic continue to play hard and, now in more games than not, shoot well. Orlando climbed back anytime the Bucks threatened to pull away. The Magic made 40% of their 3-pointers.

But Milwaukee is too good for this No. 8 seed – especially with Middleton rolling.

Report: Some within Bulls thought Zach LaVine and Jim Boylen would physically fight

Former Bulls coach Jim Boylen and Zach LaVine
By Dan FeldmanAug 24, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT
Zach LaVine and Bulls coach Jim Boylen – after early quarreling – appeared to reach a high point in their relationship when LaVine offered to pay Boylen’s fine for an ejection late last season.

But even that became contentious.

Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic:

What LaVine didn’t appreciate, according to a person familiar with the situation, was Boylen leaking the gesture to the press. What was intended as an olive branch quickly turned into a publicity stunt orchestrated by Boylen to make himself look good.

Their relationship deteriorated further this season. Given a quick hook in a November game, LaVine was once again bitter toward Boylen.

Mayberry:

LaVine was angry after the game and there was a minor concern among members of the traveling party that things could turn physical between the two prior to the team flight to Charlotte.

A player fighting his coach would cross a bright line. There’s a reason we think of Latrell Sprewell and P.J. Carlesimo whenever this comes up. It is the example. NBA players just don’t attack their coaches. The mere suspicion from fellow team members, accurate or not, is noteworthy.

But this speaks to just how much Chicago players resented Boylen. And why the Bulls fired him.

For his part, LaVine channeled his anger much more productively.

Montrezl Harrell apologizes for calling Luka Doncic “b****-a** white boy”

By Dan FeldmanAug 24, 2020, 12:01 PM EDT
Montrezl Harrell called Luka Doncic a “b****-a** white boy” during the Clippers’ Game 3 win over the Mavericks.

That became a Thing.

Harrell and Doncic then tried to quash the noise.

ESPN:

Harrell:

Doncic, via Mark Medina of USA Today:

“It was OK. No worries,” Doncic said. “A lot of emotions on the court, especially with the playoffs. Sometimes you say things you don’t want to say. He apologized. I respect that. So no problems.”

Harrell:

Let’s just jump straight to the question that always comes up: What if Doncic called Harrel a “b****-a** Black boy”?

It’d be different.

There is a long and deep history of white people using racism – perpetuated, among other ways, by language – to repress Black people. The same isn’t true the other way. Anti-Black words have more power. Disparaging words about white people have been far more harmless.

Which is why Doncic so easily moved on and why Harrell didn’t face punishment.

This was trash talk. It’s not supposed to be nice. As long as it doesn’t reach a meaningful level of offensiveness, it’s often considered a fun part of basketball. That’s all this was.

Once caught on camera, it transcended the court. Harrell’s comment was discussed in more civil settings. There, it didn’t hold up nearly as well. So, Harrell apologized. Better to do that than stand by his remark in the calm outside an NBA playoff game.

But if this were never shown on television, I doubt Harrell would’ve gone out of his way to apologize to Doncic. I doubt Doncic would’ve held a grudge. This was a moment because everyone saw it, not because it was a big deal to the actual people involved.

Brett Brown era in Philadelphia likely ends soon, but issues run deeper

Brett Brown
By Kurt HelinAug 24, 2020, 9:42 AM EDT
Not that many years ago, the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers were both franchises hoarding draft picks — including a few very high ones — looking to use them as opportunities and assets to build a winner.

Sunday, young Boston stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led a modern roster — with multiple playmakers and plenty of shooting — that swept Philadelphia out of the playoffs. The Celtics look like a rising powerhouse, a team that took advantage of those drafts and opportunities, while the 76ers looked like a dinosaur team from another era, a puzzle where the pieces don’t fit together.

Soon that sweep will cost Brett Brown his job as 76ers head coach, something several sources told NBC Sports was likely coming through much of a disappointing season. Multiple reports now (such as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN) make it sound like Brown will be out sooner rather than later. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports detailed why.

Brown, who was chosen as the coach of “The Process” seven years ago, never grabbed full command of the locker room during his tenure, sources said…

Players often questioned Brown’s game plan on specific matchups, and there was a lack of trust that permeated the locker room and an inability to hold players accountable, sources said…

Josh Richardson, who spent his first four seasons immersed in the Miami Heat culture, spoke on the Sixers’ culture. “I don’t think there was much accountability this season and that was part of the problem,” he said following the season-ending loss.

If a player is saying that publicly, imagine what is said privately.

It was a time to change voices and styles in the Philadelphia locker room, and expect some big-name coaches — Tyronn Lue, Jason Kidd, among others — to have their name quickly thrown into the ring.

But bigger changes than just the coach need to follow.

The old-school 76ers roster doesn’t fit together or in the modern NBA — and no coach, no new set of Xs and Os, no emphasis on accountability is going to solve that problem.

Last summer, GM Elton Brand decided to be the contrarian. In a league going smaller — with multiple ball handlers on the court and an emphasis on spacing and shooting — the 76ers went big and with defense. They re-signed Tobias Harris to a five-year, $180 million contract. They poached Al Horford out of Boston with four years, $97 million guaranteed. They got Josh Richardson to come.

Pair them with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, and the 76ers had a big, long, defensive powerhouse. Brett Brown called it “bully ball” and it was all sold as a throwback team that could win in the modern NBA.

It did work on defense, the Sixers were top-10 defensive team this season and that starting five (Simmons, Richardson, Harris, Horford, and Embiid) allowed less than a point per possession when on the court together.

However, “bully ball” never clicked on offense — there was little spacing and not enough shooting — and that held the 76ers back. Harris is not a great shot creator — certainly not on the level of Jimmy Butler (who left for Miami). Shake Milton started playing a larger and larger role on the team because of his shooting. Defenses could pack the paint, drop bigs back and go under picks, and dare Philly to beat them. Embiid always put up numbers because he is a force of nature, but as a team Philly never looked right. Injuries played a role, but the issues ran deeper.

Season-ending surgery for Simmons, leaving the team without its best playmaker and best perimeter defender, doomed Philly in the bubble. Had he played, the series against Boston would have been closer.

Still, it was a stark contrast of styles — one team looking like a fit for the modern game, one team looking lost — as Boston swept Philadelphia these past eight days.

Now the 76ers will go get a new coach. It’s too hard to get elite talent in the NBA — and Simmons and Embiid are both elite talents — to talk trading stars. Not until a new coach has had a chance to fit the pieces together. There are ways this pairing might work.

But they all involve more shooting and playmaking around those young stars. Trading Harris or Horford are all but out of the question this offseason (big contracts are very hard to move in uncertain economic times), but the front office has to add some shot creation and floor spacing.

A new voice in the locker room and a focus on accountability can only take a team so far.

But that new voice is coming.

 