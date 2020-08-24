LeBron James on Jacob Blake shooting, “Someone please tell me WTF is this?”

Monday on Twitter, LeBron echoed the thoughts of a lot of people, particularly Black people across America.
“Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!!”
LeBron James reacted to the video of the shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man (it appears in the video) shot in the back at point-blank range by a white Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer. After a summer of protests and outcries after the shooting deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, after NBA players (among other sports) were taking a knee to highlight the effort to stop police brutality, there was a sense after this shooting that nothing had changed.
And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted. This shit is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE https://t.co/cJxOj1EZ3H
Blake, fortunately, is alive and in stable condition following surgery.
LeBron James was far from the only NBA player troubled by the Jacob Blake shooting video and what it implies. George Hill expressed his frustration after the Bucks win and wondered if players should even be in the bubble.
Donovan Mitchell echoed those thoughts out of frustration.
F THE GAMES AND PLAYOFFS!!! THIS IS SICK AND IS A REAL PROBLEM WE DEMAND JUSTICE! ITS CRAZY I DONT HAVE ANY WORDS BUT WTF MAN! THIS IS WHY WE DONT FEEL SAFE!!!! https://t.co/3E4Dd2wS3e
Chris Paul spoke after the Thunder evened their series, urging people to vote.
The Milwaukee Bucks issued this statement.
