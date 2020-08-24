LeBron James Jacob Blake
LeBron James on Jacob Blake shooting, “Someone please tell me WTF is this?”

By Kurt HelinAug 24, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT
Monday on Twitter, LeBron echoed the thoughts of a lot of people, particularly Black people across America.

Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!!”

LeBron James reacted to the video of the shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man (it appears in the video) shot in the back at point-blank range by a white Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer. After a summer of protests and outcries after the shooting deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, after NBA players (among other sports) were taking a knee to highlight the effort to stop police brutality, there was a sense after this shooting that nothing had changed.

Blake, fortunately, is alive and in stable condition following surgery.

LeBron James was far from the only NBA player troubled by the Jacob Blake shooting video and what it implies. George Hill expressed his frustration after the Bucks win and wondered if players should even be in the bubble.

Donovan Mitchell echoed those thoughts out of frustration.

Chris Paul spoke after the Thunder evened their series, urging people to vote.

The Milwaukee Bucks issued this statement.

 

 

Houston takes playoff record 58 threes but goes cold, Oklahoma City evens series

By Kurt HelinAug 24, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT
Live by the three, die by the three.

Houston was launching them at a record pace and living well for much of the game, shooting 18-of-32 (56.3%) from beyond the arc at one point in the third quarter, and the Rockets were up by 15.

Then the tap ran dry. The Rockets shot 5-of-26 the rest of the way.

Oklahoma City came back led by Chris Paul, who had 22 points in the second half as he hunted out matchups against James Harden late in the game (and Harden couldn’t keep CP3 off his spots, like this dagger).

Dennis Schroder added a career playoff-high of 30 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder came back to win 117-114, tying the series at 2-2. A critical Game 5 is Wednesday.

The Rockets looked to be in control of this series when they won each of the first two games, but they have missed Russell Westbrook more in the last two (he is still out with a quad injury, his status for Game 5 is unknown). The Rockets are -25 the last two games when Harden is off the floor.

When he is on he is still putting up points, the Rockets had 32 in the Rockets’ loss.

Houston shot a playoff record 58 threes in the game, breaking their own record of 56 set earlier in this series.

This game was tied 60-60 at the half in what was an entertaining game for everyone except the defensive coaches. The pace was up, the ball was whipping around the court, and both teams were hitting shots.

The Rockets got red hot to open the third and that’s when they pulled away for a lead.

But it did not last.

And now this is a best-of-three series with the Thunder feeling more comfortable playing against the Rockets style each game.

George Hill on NBA bubble: ‘We shouldn’t have came to this damn place’

Bucks guard George Hill
By Dan FeldmanAug 24, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT
Police shot a Black man in the back multiple times in Kenosha, Wisconsin, yesterday. Video of Jacob Blake – who’s in serious condition – getting shot has sparked protesting and rioting.

George Hill and the Milwaukee Bucks are playing in the NBA’s campus at Disney World.

Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today:

Hill is right: “This world has to change. Our police department has to change. Us as society has to change. Right now, we’re not seeing any of that. Lives are being taken as we speak day in and day out. There’s no consequence or accountability for it. That’s what has to change.”

But the racism that fuels many of these problems is deeply entrenched. It will take many years to fix all the issues.

Incidents like the one in Wisconsin yesterday weren’t suddenly going to end just because NBA players boycotted the league’s resumption. I haven’t seen a compelling case a boycott would have accelerated the process at all.

The only guarantee: A boycott would have cost NBA players significant money that they can use for whatever is important them.

It’s good that Hill cares about these issues. A lot of people do, and that will lead to meaningful change.

In the meantime, normal work – even a high-profile job like NBA player on a championship contender – often feels insignificant. Hill’s dissonance is totally understandable. It’s easy to wonder, what’s the point of playing basketball (or doing anything else beyond supporting the cause) at a time like this?

Unfortunately, even if Hill and his fellow NBA players weren’t playing basketball, it’d still be a time like this.

Brett Brown fired as head coach of Philadelphia 76ers

By Kurt HelinAug 24, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT
Brett Brown came to Philadelphia seven years ago as Sam Hinkie’s hand-picked coach to lead “The Process.” While Brown did help develop a culture in those early years, he also didn’t connect with some key players, his game plans often left players scratching their heads, and he did not command the locker room.

That culminated Sunday in the 76ers being swept out of the playoffs by Boston.

Monday, Brett Brown was fired as head coach of the 76ers, the team announced. This had been expected, especially after Game 4 when Josh Richardson said, “I don’t think there was much accountability this season and that was part of the problem.”

“I have a tremendous level of respect for Brett both personally and professionally and appreciate all he’s done for the 76ers organization and the City of Philadelphia,” 76ers GM Elton Brand said. “He did many positive things during his time here, developing young talent and helping position our team for three straight postseason appearances”

“I want to thank Brett for not only what he did as our Head Coach, but for the impactful community work he and his family did across the Greater Philadelphia Area over the last seven years,” said Josh Harris, 76ers lead owner, in a statement. “He is a high-character coach and leader and we’re fortunate to have had him here. This is a difficult decision, but one we believe is necessary. I wish Brett and his family well.”

Harris also said the changes might not stop with just the coaching staff, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. It shouldn’t. While Brown may not have put the puzzle pieces together well, he was given an ill-fitting roster by Brand and the front office. Last summer, Brand bet big on old-school size and defense, while the rest of the league was adding more ball handlers and shooting. The result was evident against Boston, a team built for the modern NBA.

Philadephia is not going to trade its All-Stars Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid (at least not in the short term), but the roster around them needs to be much different (and making those changes will not be easy considering the massive contracts given to Tobias Harris and Al Horford last summer).

Several coaches mentioned as early candidates to replace Brown:

• Tyronn Lue. The former Cleveland Cavaliers coach who won a ring there is currently the lead assistant on Doc Rivers’ staff in Los Angeles. He is the biggest name coach available (Jason Kidd has the name but not the coaching resume) and has interest from Brooklyn and New Orleans as well.

• Ime Udoka. A hot name in coaching circles, he is considered by some to be the frontrunner for the Bulls job (New Orleans also is a possibility). He is the 76ers current lead assistant, which gives him familiarity with Brand and ownership, but if the organization wants a clean break he is out.

• Jay Wright. The Villanova head coach is a legend in Philly and more than one NBA team has tried to lure him out of the college ranks. The questions are: Does he want to leave a comfortable college job? If he does he will have his pick of NBA gigs, does he want the Sixers job?

• Dave Joerger. The former Grizzlies and Kings coach is a respected tactician on the court who has had success everywhere he has coached. He also has rubbed multiple front offices the wrong way.

Khris Middleton steps up late in Bucks’ Game 4 win over Magic

Khris Middleton in Bucks-Magic Game 4
By Dan FeldmanAug 24, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT
Khris Middleton in the first 15 quarters of the Bucks-Magic series: 2.4 points per quarter on 28% shooting.

Middleton in the fourth quarter of Game 4: 18 points on 60% shooting.

The worst-slumping star this side of Paul George, Middleton got hot late to lead Milwaukee to a 121-106 win in Game 4 Monday.

The Bucks haven’t won playoff series in consecutive seasons since 1986-1987. Up 3-1 on Orlando, Milwaukee will look to snap that drought in Game 5 Wednesday.

Of course, the Bucks – who reached the Eastern Conference finals last year – have even bigger goals.

It’d help if Middleton sustains this momentum. Giannis Antetokounmpo (31 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists) continues to assert himself. But he needs more help, and nobody is better-equipped than Middleton.

The Magic continue to play hard and, now in more games than not, shoot well. Orlando climbed back anytime the Bucks threatened to pull away. The Magic made 40% of their 3-pointers.

But Milwaukee is too good for this No. 8 seed – especially with Middleton rolling.