Houston takes playoff record 58 threes but goes cold, Oklahoma City evens series

Live by the three, die by the three.

Houston was launching them at a record pace and living well for much of the game, shooting 18-of-32 (56.3%) from beyond the arc at one point in the third quarter, and the Rockets were up by 15.

Then the tap ran dry. The Rockets shot 5-of-26 the rest of the way.

Oklahoma City came back led by Chris Paul, who had 22 points in the second half as he hunted out matchups against James Harden late in the game (and Harden couldn’t keep CP3 off his spots, like this dagger).

Clutch bucket from CP3? Nothing new here. 😤 pic.twitter.com/YOXiOGpL4J — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 24, 2020

Dennis Schroder added a career playoff-high of 30 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder came back to win 117-114, tying the series at 2-2. A critical Game 5 is Wednesday.

The Rockets looked to be in control of this series when they won each of the first two games, but they have missed Russell Westbrook more in the last two (he is still out with a quad injury, his status for Game 5 is unknown). The Rockets are -25 the last two games when Harden is off the floor.

When he is on he is still putting up points, the Rockets had 32 in the Rockets’ loss.

Houston shot a playoff record 58 threes in the game, breaking their own record of 56 set earlier in this series.

This game was tied 60-60 at the half in what was an entertaining game for everyone except the defensive coaches. The pace was up, the ball was whipping around the court, and both teams were hitting shots.

The Rockets got red hot to open the third and that’s when they pulled away for a lead.

But it did not last.

And now this is a best-of-three series with the Thunder feeling more comfortable playing against the Rockets style each game.