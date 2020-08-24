Bucks guard George Hill
George Hill on NBA bubble: ‘We shouldn’t have came to this damn place’

By Dan FeldmanAug 24, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT
Police shot a Black man in the back multiple times in Kenosha, Wisconsin, yesterday. Video of Jacob Blake – who’s in serious condition – getting shot has sparked protesting and rioting.

George Hill and the Milwaukee Bucks are playing in the NBA’s campus at Disney World.

Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today:

Hill is right: “This world has to change. Our police department has to change. Us as society has to change. Right now, we’re not seeing any of that. Lives are being taken as we speak day in and day out. There’s no consequence or accountability for it. That’s what has to change.”

But the racism that fuels many of these problems is deeply entrenched. It will take many years to fix all the issues.

Incidents like the one in Wisconsin yesterday weren’t suddenly going to end just because NBA players boycotted the league’s resumption. I haven’t seen a compelling case a boycott would have accelerated the process at all.

The only guarantee: A boycott would have cost NBA players significant money that they can use for whatever is important them.

It’s good that Hill cares about these issues. A lot of people do, and that will lead to meaningful change.

In the meantime, normal work – even a high-profile job like NBA player on a championship contender – often feels insignificant. Hill’s dissonance is totally understandable. It’s easy to wonder, what’s the point of playing basketball (or doing anything else beyond supporting the cause) at a time like this?

Unfortunately, even if Hill and his fellow NBA players weren’t playing basketball, it’d still be a time like this.

Brett Brown fired as head coach of Philadelphia 76ers

By Kurt HelinAug 24, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT
Brett Brown came to Philadelphia seven years ago as Sam Hinkie’s hand-picked coach to lead “The Process.” While Brown did help develop a culture in those early years, he also didn’t connect with some key players, his game plans often left players scratching their heads, and he did not command the locker room.

That culminated Sunday in the 76ers being swept out of the playoffs by Boston.

Monday, Brett Brown was fired as head coach of the 76ers, the team announced. This had been expected, especially after Game 4 when Josh Richardson said, “I don’t think there was much accountability this season and that was part of the problem.”

“I have a tremendous level of respect for Brett both personally and professionally and appreciate all he’s done for the 76ers organization and the City of Philadelphia,” 76ers GM Elton Brand said. “He did many positive things during his time here, developing young talent and helping position our team for three straight postseason appearances”

“I want to thank Brett for not only what he did as our Head Coach, but for the impactful community work he and his family did across the Greater Philadelphia Area over the last seven years,” said Josh Harris, 76ers lead owner, in a statement. “He is a high-character coach and leader and we’re fortunate to have had him here. This is a difficult decision, but one we believe is necessary. I wish Brett and his family well.”

Harris also said the changes might not stop with just the coaching staff, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. It shouldn’t. While Brown may not have put the puzzle pieces together well, he was given an ill-fitting roster by Brand and the front office. Last summer, Brand bet big on old-school size and defense, while the rest of the league was adding more ball handlers and shooting. The result was evident against Boston, a team built for the modern NBA.

Philadephia is not going to trade its All-Stars Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid (at least not in the short term), but the roster around them needs to be much different (and making those changes will not be easy considering the massive contracts given to Tobias Harris and Al Horford last summer).

Several coaches mentioned as early candidates to replace Brown:

• Tyronn Lue. The former Cleveland Cavaliers coach who won a ring there is currently the lead assistant on Doc Rivers’ staff in Los Angeles. He is the biggest name coach available (Jason Kidd has the name but not the coaching resume) and has interest from Brooklyn and New Orleans as well.

• Ime Udoka. A hot name in coaching circles, he is considered by some to be the frontrunner for the Bulls job (New Orleans also is a possibility). He is the 76ers current lead assistant, which gives him familiarity with Brand and ownership, but if the organization wants a clean break he is out.

• Jay Wright. The Villanova head coach is a legend in Philly and more than one NBA team has tried to lure him out of the college ranks. The questions are: Does he want to leave a comfortable college job? If he does he will have his pick of NBA gigs, does he want the Sixers job?

• Dave Joerger. The former Grizzlies and Kings coach is a respected tactician on the court who has had success everywhere he has coached. He also has rubbed multiple front offices the wrong way.

Khris Middleton steps up late in Bucks’ Game 4 win over Magic

Khris Middleton in Bucks-Magic Game 4
Khris Middleton in Bucks-Magic Game 4
By Dan FeldmanAug 24, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT
Khris Middleton in the first 15 quarters of the Bucks-Magic series: 2.4 points per quarter on 28% shooting.

Middleton in the fourth quarter of Game 4: 18 points on 60% shooting.

The worst-slumping star this side of Paul George, Middleton got hot late to lead Milwaukee to a 121-106 win in Game 4 Monday.

The Bucks haven’t won playoff series in consecutive seasons since 1986-1987. Up 3-1 on Orlando, Milwaukee will look to snap that drought in Game 5 Wednesday.

Of course, the Bucks – who reached the Eastern Conference finals last year – have even bigger goals.

It’d help if Middleton sustains this momentum. Giannis Antetokounmpo (31 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists) continues to assert himself. But he needs more help, and nobody is better-equipped than Middleton.

The Magic continue to play hard and, now in more games than not, shoot well. Orlando climbed back anytime the Bucks threatened to pull away. The Magic made 40% of their 3-pointers.

But Milwaukee is too good for this No. 8 seed – especially with Middleton rolling.

Raptors: Kyle Lowry sprained left ankle

Raptors guard Kyle Lowry
Raptors guard Kyle Lowry
Associated PressAug 24, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Lowry sprained his left ankle, the Toronto Raptors announced.

They didn’t reveal a timetable for his return. But when they tip off the Eastern Conference semifinals against Boston, they want Lowry on the floor.

The point guard is their veteran leader, the guy who means so much more to them than stats would ever show. Beating undermanned Brooklyn without him was easy. Getting by the Celtics if he’s sidelined would not be.

But it would be foolish to count the Raptors out. Losing Kawhi Leonard last summer didn’t wreck them and playing without Lowry wouldn’t either.

“You’ve got to go out there with who’s healthy and available and you’ve got to think that there’s a good chance you can figure out a way to win,” coach Nick Nurse said. “And that’s what we’ll do either way.”

It’s what the Raptors have done all season. Not only did they lose the NBA Finals MVP when Leonard left, but they then had each of their top five scorers miss at least 10 games because of injury.

So their reserves are used to being counted on, and when Lowry was injured in the first quarter Sunday and Fred VanVleet picked up three fouls in the first half, they picked up the slack in a record way. Toronto’s bench scored 100 points, most in any game since official starters began being tracked in 1970-71, and finished a sweep of the Nets with a 150-122 victory.

The Celtics also swept their first-round series so the start of the East semis was moved up to Thursday. That gives Lowry a few days to be ready and Nurse said if he’s not, it won’t be because of a minor injury.

“I mean, he played with I don’t know how many, 14 or 16 straight playoff games last year with a totally messed up left thumb when we were running through the finals last year, so it’s going to take something pretty serious to keep him out,” Nurse said.

Nurse had said after the game the injury was to Lowry’s foot, but the Raptors announced Monday that Lowry had been diagnosed with a sprained left ankle. They said his condition would be updated as appropriate.

The Raptors are 11-1 since the NBA restart, with the lone loss to the Celtics. Boston also won in Toronto on Christmas, with the Raptors avenging that loss on the road three days later.

Now the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds meet again in the playoffs, with the Raptors hoping Lowry will be ready for a matchup with Kemba Walker.

“I think it’s going to be a fun series and I’m kind of bummed that we’re not going to have the fans, that intensity down at TD Garden and that our fans bring at Scotiabank,” Raptors reserve Norman Powell said.

“I think that’s an added element that is going to be missed, but we’ve got two teams that are very deep, very talented and it’s going to take everybody on our end to pull this one out and go in there and do what we have to do.”

Report: Some within Bulls thought Zach LaVine and Jim Boylen would physically fight

Former Bulls coach Jim Boylen and Zach LaVine
Dylan Buell/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 24, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT
Zach LaVine and Bulls coach Jim Boylen – after early quarreling – appeared to reach a high point in their relationship when LaVine offered to pay Boylen’s fine for an ejection late last season.

But even that became contentious.

Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic:

What LaVine didn’t appreciate, according to a person familiar with the situation, was Boylen leaking the gesture to the press. What was intended as an olive branch quickly turned into a publicity stunt orchestrated by Boylen to make himself look good.

Their relationship deteriorated further this season. Given a quick hook in a November game, LaVine was once again bitter toward Boylen.

Mayberry:

LaVine was angry after the game and there was a minor concern among members of the traveling party that things could turn physical between the two prior to the team flight to Charlotte.

A player fighting his coach would cross a bright line. There’s a reason we think of Latrell Sprewell and P.J. Carlesimo whenever this comes up. It is the example. NBA players just don’t attack their coaches. The mere suspicion from fellow team members, accurate or not, is noteworthy.

But this speaks to just how much Chicago players resented Boylen. And why the Bulls fired him.

For his part, LaVine channeled his anger much more productively.