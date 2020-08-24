Denver has no answer for Donovan Mitchell, who drops 51 in Utah win

By Kurt HelinAug 24, 2020, 1:24 AM EDT
In the series opener, Donovan Mitchell put up 57 on a Denver team that still got the win anyway.

Mitchell wasn’t done — and this time he wanted to make sure his team got the win. Mitchell joined some elite company Sunday with a 51-point performance — and the Jazz needed all those points to hold off a Denver team playing with desperation. Utah won 129-127 and now have a commanding 3-1 series lead.

The list of other players with two 50+ point games in the same playoff series:
• Michael Jordan (twice)
• Wilt Chamberlain
• Allen Iverson
• Donovan Mitchell

That’s some rarified air. Mitchell has had to take on more of a scoring load with Bojan Bogdanovic out of the bubble (due to wrist surgery), but faced with a porous Nuggets defense (worst of all the teams in the seeding games) he is getting anything he wants. Sunday he was playing downhill, shooting 8-of-12 in the paint, plus he got to the line 18 times.

Jamal Murray was just a step behind him. Murray scored 50 for the Nuggets, his second strong game in a row.

Even with all the points Murray and the Nuggets score, if they can’t get a couple more stops their season will end on Tuesday.

Bucks’ Marvin Williams, Magic’s James Ennis fined $15,000 for scuffle

By Kurt HelinAug 23, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
The fine was coming, it was obvious from the moment the shoving started. The only question was, for how much?

The answer: $15,000.

Both Milwaukee’s Marvin Williams and Orlando’s James Ennis were fined that much for “their roles in an on-court altercation,” the league announced Sunday. That altercation led to both players being ejected after a second-quarter scuffle following a battle for rebound positioning.

The two had gotten physical under the basket trying to get positioning, with Ennis pushing off Williams then bumping into him. That was followed by each man shoving the other, the referees blowing the whistle to stop play, and Bucks assistant Darvin Ham trying to break it up.

It was a double-technical with both players ejected for the incident.

Game 4 between these two teams is Monday. The Bucks lead the series 2-1.

NBA playoffs schedule 2020: First round dates, times, matchups

By Kurt HelinAug 23, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT
So far the main course of the NBA season has not disappointed: The playoffs have been amazing. As games go on, we have updates on the first-round playoffs schedule for 2020.

Here are a few more notes on the NBA’s first-round playoff schedule 2020:

• The NBA is continuing with the Summer League/AAU style format with as many as four games a day spread out over the course of the day.
• Games are played every other day in all eight series.
• The Heat and Pacers played the Monday and Friday before the playoffs started, then next Tuesday start a best-of-7 series.
Chris Paul, now wearing a Thunder uniform, will take on his former team, the Houston Rockets.
• The NBA has released an NBA Finals schedule to teams.

NBA playoffs schedule 2020, first round, by date (all times are Eastern):

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 8 Portland

Game 1: Aug. 18, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Aug. 20, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Aug. 22, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 4: Aug. 24, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Aug. 26, TBD
Game 6: Aug. 28, TBD
Game 7: Aug. 30, TBD

No. 2 L.A. Clippers vs. No. 7 Dallas

Game 1: Aug. 17, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Aug. 19, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Aug. 21, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Aug. 23, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 5: Aug. 25, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Aug. 27, TBD
Game 7: Aug. 29, TBD

No. 3 Denver vs. No. 6 Utah

Game 1: Aug. 17, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Aug. 19, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Aug. 21, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Aug. 23, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 6: Aug. 27, TBD
Game 7: Aug. 29, TBD

No. 4 Houston vs. No. 5 Oklahoma City

Game 1: Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Aug. 20, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Aug. 22, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 4: Aug. 24, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Aug. 26, TBD
Game 6: Aug. 28, TBD
Game 7: Aug. 30, TBD

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee vs. No. 8 Orlando

Game 1: Aug. 18, 1:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Aug. 20, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Aug. 22, 1:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Aug. 24, 1:30 p.m. (NBATV)
Game 5: Aug. 26, TBD
Game 6: Aug. 28, TBD
Game 7: Aug. 30, TBD

No. 2 Toronto vs. No. 7 Brooklyn

Game 1: Aug. 17, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Aug. 19, 1:30 p.m. (NBATV)
Game 3: Aug. 21, 1:30 p.m. (NBA TV)
Game 4: Aug. 23, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

No. 3 Boston vs. No. 6 Philadelphia

Game 1: Aug. 17, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Aug. 19, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Aug. 21, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Aug. 23, 1 p.m. (ABC)

No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 5 Miami

Game 1: Aug. 18, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Aug. 20, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Aug. 22, 3:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Aug. 24, 6:30 (TNT)
Game 5: Aug. 26, TBD
Game 6: Aug. 28, TBD
Game 7: Aug. 30, TBD

Toronto too much for Brooklyn, wins Game 4 to sweep into second round

Associated PressAug 23, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Norman Powell scored 29 points, fellow reserve Serge Ibaka added 27 points and 15 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors steamrolled into the Eastern Conference semifinals by routing the Brooklyn Nets 150-122 on Sunday to complete a four-game sweep.

The Raptors lost Kyle Lowry to an ankle injury in the first quarter but the defending NBA champions had more than enough depth and power left to wrap up the first sweep in franchise history and set up a series with the Boston Celtics.

Boston, seeded third, ousted Philadelphia in four games. Their series starts Thursday, the league announced.

Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 10 assists for the Raptors. They upped their record to 11-1 in the bubble and made it clear it won’t be easy to knock them off their spot atop the NBA.

Boston handed Toronto its lone loss since the restart and will be a much sterner test than the undermanned Nets, who were using converted guards as forwards, and forwards as centers.

The Raptors would likely need Lowry for that one. He was grimacing in pain in the first quarter and soon left the game and eventually the arena to have the ankle examined elsewhere on the NBA campus.

Caris LeVert scored 35 points for Brooklyn, which came to the bubble without many of its top players but went 5-3 in the seeding games to earn the No. 7 seed.

But the Raptors overpowered them in three games and used a rally in the fourth quarter to win Game 2, the only one in which the Nets had a chance.

The Raptors began to get separation near the end of the first quarter and then seized control in the second, getting inside easily against the undersized Nets. Only LeVert, with 26 points in the half, could keep it from getting completely out of hand, so the Toronto lead that was 17 was down to 77-68 by halftime.

But the Raptors blew it open for good quickly when they returned. Powell hit the middle of Toronto’s three straight 3-pointers in a 12-0 run that doubled the lead to 94-70, and Ibaka nailed consecutive 3s late in the third quarter to extend it to 27. Terence Davis tossed in a 30-footer at the buzzer to make it 116-87.

 

Toronto’s Kyle Lowry forced to leave game with ankle injury

By Kurt HelinAug 23, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT
This is not something the Raptors can afford to see with a series against Boston looming.

Kyle Lowry was forced to leave the game late in the first quarter after Chris Chiozza made a clumsy effort to come from behind and get in front of Lowry, their feet tangled and Lowry’s ankle rolled. The Toronto point guard went to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Lowry left the arena to get tests in other parts of the NBA campus at the Walt Disney World Resport. No details on Lowry’s condition beyond this game are yet available.

Lowry had averaged 16 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists a game in the first three playoff games.

The Raptors had the depth — Fred VanVleet at the point — and the overall talent disparity to complete the sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, 150-122. They are now off until the second round starts, when they will face Boston, which swept the 76ers out of the playoffs earlier in the day.

Toronto is going to need Lowry — and peak Lowry — to beat a Boston team finding its groove in the bubble.