Brett Brown
Brett Brown era in Philadelphia likely ends soon, but issues run deeper

By Kurt HelinAug 24, 2020, 9:42 AM EDT
Not that many years ago, the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers were both franchises hoarding draft picks — including a few very high ones — looking to use them as opportunities and assets to build a winner.

Sunday, young Boston stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led a modern roster — with multiple playmakers and plenty of shooting — that swept Philadelphia out of the playoffs. The Celtics look like a rising powerhouse, a team that took advantage of those drafts and opportunities, while the 76ers looked like a dinosaur team from another era, a puzzle where the pieces don’t fit together.

Soon that sweep will cost Brett Brown his job as 76ers head coach, something several sources told NBC Sports was likely coming through much of a disappointing season. Multiple reports now (such as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN) make it sound like Brown will be out sooner rather than later. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports detailed why.

Brown, who was chosen as the coach of “The Process” seven years ago, never grabbed full command of the locker room during his tenure, sources said…

Players often questioned Brown’s game plan on specific matchups, and there was a lack of trust that permeated the locker room and an inability to hold players accountable, sources said…

Josh Richardson, who spent his first four seasons immersed in the Miami Heat culture, spoke on the Sixers’ culture. “I don’t think there was much accountability this season and that was part of the problem,” he said following the season-ending loss.

If a player is saying that publicly, imagine what is said privately.

It was a time to change voices and styles in the Philadelphia locker room, and expect some big-name coaches — Tyronn Lue, Jason Kidd, among others — to have their name quickly thrown into the ring.

But bigger changes than just the coach need to follow.

The old-school 76ers roster doesn’t fit together or in the modern NBA — and no coach, no new set of Xs and Os, no emphasis on accountability is going to solve that problem.

Last summer, GM Elton Brand decided to be the contrarian. In a league going smaller — with multiple ball handlers on the court and an emphasis on spacing and shooting — the 76ers went big and with defense. They re-signed Tobias Harris to a five-year, $180 million contract. They poached Al Horford out of Boston with four years, $97 million guaranteed. They got Josh Richardson to come.

Pair them with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, and the 76ers had a big, long, defensive powerhouse. Brett Brown called it “bully ball” and it was all sold as a throwback team that could win in the modern NBA.

It did work on defense, the Sixers were top-10 defensive team this season and that starting five (Simmons, Richardson, Harris, Horford, and Embiid) allowed less than a point per possession when on the court together.

However, “bully ball” never clicked on offense — there was little spacing and not enough shooting — and that held the 76ers back. Harris is not a great shot creator — certainly not on the level of Jimmy Butler (who left for Miami). Shake Milton started playing a larger and larger role on the team because of his shooting. Defenses could pack the paint, drop bigs back and go under picks, and dare Philly to beat them. Embiid always put up numbers because he is a force of nature, but as a team Philly never looked right. Injuries played a role, but the issues ran deeper.

Season-ending surgery for Simmons, leaving the team without its best playmaker and best perimeter defender, doomed Philly in the bubble. Had he played, the series against Boston would have been closer.

Still, it was a stark contrast of styles — one team looking like a fit for the modern game, one team looking lost — as Boston swept Philadelphia these past eight days.

Now the 76ers will go get a new coach. It’s too hard to get elite talent in the NBA — and Simmons and Embiid are both elite talents — to talk trading stars. Not until a new coach has had a chance to fit the pieces together. There are ways this pairing might work.

But they all involve more shooting and playmaking around those young stars. Trading Harris or Horford are all but out of the question this offseason (big contracts are very hard to move in uncertain economic times), but the front office has to add some shot creation and floor spacing.

A new voice in the locker room and a focus on accountability can only take a team so far.

But that new voice is coming.

 

Montrezl Harrell apologizes for calling Luka Doncic “b****-a** white boy”

By Dan FeldmanAug 24, 2020, 12:01 PM EDT
Montrezl Harrell called Luka Doncic a “b****-a** white boy” during the Clippers’ Game 3 win over the Mavericks.

That became a Thing.

Harrell and Doncic then tried to quash the noise.

ESPN:

Harrell:

Doncic, via Mark Medina of USA Today:

“It was OK. No worries,” Doncic said. “A lot of emotions on the court, especially with the playoffs. Sometimes you say things you don’t want to say. He apologized. I respect that. So no problems.”

Harrell:

Let’s just jump straight to the question that always comes up: What if Doncic called Harrel a “b****-a** Black boy”?

It’d be different.

There is a long and deep history of white people using racism – perpetuated, among other ways, by language – to repress Black people. The same isn’t true the other way. Anti-Black words have more power. Disparaging words about white people have been far more harmless.

Which is why Doncic so easily moved on and why Harrell didn’t face punishment.

This was trash talk. It’s not supposed to be nice. As long as it doesn’t reach a meaningful level of offensiveness, it’s often considered a fun part of basketball. That’s all this was.

Once caught on camera, it transcended the court. Harrell’s comment was discussed in more civil settings. There, it didn’t hold up nearly as well. So, Harrell apologized. Better to do that than stand by his remark in the calm outside an NBA playoff game.

But if this were never shown on television, I doubt Harrell would’ve gone out of his way to apologize to Doncic. I doubt Doncic would’ve held a grudge. This was a moment because everyone saw it, not because it was a big deal to the actual people involved.

Report: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving want Brooklyn to think big with next coach like Lue, Popovich

Brooklyn next coach
By Kurt HelinAug 24, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
The end of the Nets season inside the NBA’s restart bubble on Sunday was the official end of the plucky underdog, “building a winning culture” era of Nets basketball. That era really died when Kenny Atkinson was out as head coach, but with a depleted roster some of it carried over to Orlando.

No longer. Big-name stars — Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving — have the Nets thinking title now.

Those big-name stars want a big-name next coach — such as Tyronn Lue or Gregg Popovich — but Brooklyn GM Sean Marks is leaning toward Jacque Vaughn, reports Jackie MacMullan of ESPN.

Vaughn has earned the respect of both the players and the organization. In fact, sources say, Marks is seriously considering Vaughn for the permanent job. Yet, league sources say Durant and Irving are interested in a higher profile head coach, along the lines of Tyronn Lue or Gregg Popovich, who are among the candidates who have been linked to the opening.

You can be sure both players will offer their opinions on who should be the next coach. Marks, who understands all too well how this works, will undoubtedly listen.

Marks — who was a player and assistant coach under Popovich — has denied trying to poach the Spurs legend to come to Brooklyn: “I will let Pop continue to coach for the Spurs, and he owes it to them and they owe it to him. I’m sure he’s quite happy there.” Pop is not bolting the Spurs right now. That the rumor will not die suggests someone with sway in the Nets organization (maybe a player) wants it to happen, but that’s different from it actually happening.

Lue is the lead assistant on Doc Rivers’ Clippers staff, a group that has its hands full inside the bubble right now. He has been linked to multiple job openings — New Orleans, Houston if/when that job becomes available — and likely will have his pick of a couple of spots when this season ends.

Vaughn coached a slapped-together Nets roster in the bubble, got them to play hard and maximize what they can do. That would typically be enough to get someone to keep the job, but these are not typical times in Brooklyn.

If Brooklyn’s new stars want the team to go big game hunting in free agency, that very well may be what happens.

 

Denver has no answer for Donovan Mitchell, who drops 51 in Utah win

By Kurt HelinAug 24, 2020, 1:24 AM EDT
In the series opener, Donovan Mitchell put up 57 on a Denver team that still got the win anyway.

Mitchell wasn’t done — and this time he wanted to make sure his team got the win. Mitchell joined some elite company Sunday with a 51-point performance — and the Jazz needed all those points to hold off a Denver team playing with desperation. Utah won 129-127 and now have a commanding 3-1 series lead.

The list of players with two 50+ point games in the same playoff series:
• Michael Jordan
• Allen Iverson
• Donovan Mitchell

That’s some rarified air. Mitchell has had to take on more of a scoring load with Bojan Bogdanovic out of the bubble (due to wrist surgery), but faced with a porous Nuggets defense (worst of all the teams in the seeding games) he is getting anything he wants. Sunday he was playing downhill, shooting 8-of-12 in the paint, plus he got to the line 18 times.

Jamal Murray was just a step behind him. Murray scored 50 for the Nuggets, his second strong game in a row.

Even with all the points Murray and the Nuggets score, if they can’t get a couple more stops their season will end on Tuesday.

Bucks’ Marvin Williams, Magic’s James Ennis fined $15,000 for scuffle

Marvin Williams James Ennis
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 23, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
The fine was coming, it was obvious from the moment the shoving started. The only question was, for how much?

The answer: $15,000.

Both Milwaukee’s Marvin Williams and Orlando’s James Ennis were fined that much for “their roles in an on-court altercation,” the league announced Sunday. That altercation led to both players being ejected after a second-quarter scuffle following a battle for rebound positioning.

The two had gotten physical under the basket trying to get positioning, with Ennis pushing off Williams then bumping into him. That was followed by each man shoving the other, the referees blowing the whistle to stop play, and Bucks assistant Darvin Ham trying to break it up.

It was a double-technical with both players ejected for the incident.

Game 4 between these two teams is Monday. The Bucks lead the series 2-1.