Luka Doncic
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Luka Doncic to start for Dallas vs. Clippers Sunday

By Kurt HelinAug 23, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
It did not look like Luka Doncic — Dallas’ best player in the bubble and an MVP candidate — would be playing for Dallas in a critical Game 4 Sunday when we all watched him limp off the court Friday night in Game 3. He tried to return but had to sub himself out.

Doncic, however, will start against the Clippers in what is nearly a must-win game for the Mavericks, down 2-1 in the series. Mavericks’ coach Rick Carlisle made the announcement before the game, one taking place less than 48 hours from when the injury occurred.

Doncic averaged 35 points and eight assists a game through the first two games of the series, but struggled a little against a more physical and aggressive Clippers defense in Game 3. How well he can move against that pressure will be a critical part of Dallas’ hopes in Game 4.

 

Watch Luka Doncic drain overtime game-winner from three to top off 43-point triple-double

By Kurt HelinAug 23, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT
Luka Doncic is too good.

The Mavericks were down one with 3.7 seconds left in overtime, and the legend of Luka grew:

That capped off a 43 point, 17 rebound, 13 assist triple-double — on a Doncic almost didn’t play because of an ankle sprain, a night Kristaps Porzingis had to sit out because of a sore knee, on a night the Mavericks fell behind by 21, Doncic would not let them lose.

The Clippers and Mavericks are now tied 2-2 in their first-round matchup with a critical Game 5 coming on Tuesday.

Boston pulls away in fourth quarter, sweeps Philadelphia out of playoffs

Boston sweeps Philadelphia
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressAug 23, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Celtics are moving on, while the 76ers are heading into an uncertain future.

Kemba Walker scored 32 points, and the Boston Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter to complete a first-round series sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers 110-106 on Sunday.

Jayson Tatum added 28 points and had a playoff career-high 15 rebounds for Boston, which advances to the Eastern Conference semifinals and a meeting with the winner of the first-round matchup between Toronto and Brooklyn.

Boston’s win marks the first sweep in 15 playoff series meetings between the teams. It also is the third straight season that Philadelphia has failed to advance past the second round.

Walker went to the playoffs twice during his eight seasons in Charlotte, but never made it out of the first round. He said this is a small piece of what he sought in signing with Boston in free agency last summer.

“This is the reason I came to Boston,” he said. “That’s why I’m here for. To play high-level basketball each and every night. That’s what we’ve been doing.”

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Tobias Harris added 20 points and five rebounds despite leaving briefly after a scary fall that bloodied his left eye.

Embiid couldn’t put a finger on one thing that upended the team this postseason.

“There’s a lot of regrets,” he said. “I feel like the focus wasn’t always there. We just gotta look ourselves in the mirror and do better.”

Harris was trying to contest a shot by Tatum at the 2:40 mark of the third quarter and inadvertently had his legs taken out from under him by Tatum. Harris fell on the left side of his face and laid on the court for several minutes as medical staff attended to him.

He suffered a left eye laceration and was cleared of a possible concussion. He returned to the game with 5:12 left in the fourth with a bandage over his left eye.

“I felt OK enough to go back out there and try and do something to help us win,” Harris said. “I rather go down with my guys than sitting in the back.”

But Harris out, Boston scored the final nine points of the third quarter as part of a 12-0 run. The Celtics’ lead grew to 96-79 in the opening minutes of the fourth.

“It just feels like we’re the Sixers, we always have some type of bad luck,” Embiid said.

Intensity was high throughout the game, with Philadelphia’s Harris, Josh Richardson and coach Brett Brown all drawing technical fouls. Marcus Smart also received one for Boston.

The 76ers entered the playoffs without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, who underwent season-ending surgery on his left knee following an injury during the seeding portion of the bubble schedule.

Philadelphia did its best to adjust without him, hanging in defensively against a Boston team that ended the regular season boasting one of the league’s most efficient offenses. But the 76ers had issues scoring points down the stretch in close games.

That included Embiid, who despite posting back-to-back 30-point games in Games 2 and 3, at times struggled to keep up the scoring load in the second half of games. He also had two critical mistakes in Game 3.

The loss was the latest shortcoming for a 76ers team that entered the season with much higher aspirations after adding Al Horford in free agency to play in the frontcourt alongside Embiid and Harris.

But asked if he thinks he’s been able to show his best coaching effort in spite of the injuries down the stretch, Brown was direct in his assessment.

“No,” he said.

Remembering Kobe Bryant, his legacy on his 42nd birthday

By Kurt HelinAug 23, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Kobe Bryant would have turned 42 today.

It’s the “would have” that hits you. Kobe was an inspiration taken from this world far, far too early. It wasn’t just him that was lost that fateful Sunday, it was his daughter Gianna and seven other souls who inspired people in their own way.

Kobe Bryant, however, was iconic. The Kendrick Lamar narrated Nike ad “Better” above highlights his legacy better than I could.

Pau Gasol wasn’t the only one inspired. Listen to NBA players reflecting on Kobe’s impact on them (from right after his death).

And if we’re watching videos, let’s sit back and enjoy Kobe’s 40 greatest plays from his career (as decided by NBA.com).

Happy Birthday, Kobe. We miss you.

Former NBA player Gerald Wilkins arrested for allegedly punching rideshare driver

Gerald Wilkins arrested
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 23, 2020, 10:01 AM EDT
Gerald Wilkins — who spent 13 seasons in the NBA, and in his prime was a vital part of the Patrick Ewing Knicks — was arrested at an Atlanta gas station for allegedly punching a rideshare driver and the man who came to break up the incident.

The incident happened on Aug. 18, and Wilkins faces three charges, including battery, according to TMZ Sports, which broke the story.

According to the police report (obtained by TMZ), Wilkins got in an argument with a rideshare driver because he did not order the ride properly through the app. The female driver would not let Wilkins get in the car, and he got angry enough to allegedly punch the woman in the shoulder, according to the report. Two men then jumped in to break it up and Wilkins allegedly punched one of them in the face.

It was Wilkins who called 9-1-1 claiming to be the victim, but after the police arrived and interviewed witnesses, they arrested Wilkins as the aggressor.

Wilkins, the younger brother of Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins, played 900 games in the NBA between New York, Cleveland, Vancouver, and Orlando. He has been out of the league since 1999.

 