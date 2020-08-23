Gerald Wilkins arrested
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Former NBA player Gerald Wilkins arrested for allegedly punching rideshare driver

By Kurt HelinAug 23, 2020, 10:01 AM EDT
Gerald Wilkins — who spent 13 seasons in the NBA, and in his prime was a vital part of the Patrick Ewing Knicks — was arrested at an Atlanta gas station for allegedly punching a rideshare driver and the man who came to break up the incident.

The incident happened on Aug. 18, and Wilkins faces three charges, including battery, according to TMZ Sports, which broke the story.

According to the police report (obtained by TMZ), Wilkins got in an argument with a rideshare driver because he did not order the ride properly through the app. The female driver would not let Wilkins get in the car, and he got angry enough to allegedly punch the woman in the shoulder, according to the report. Two men then jumped in to break it up and Wilkins allegedly punched one of them in the face.

It was Wilkins who called 9-1-1 claiming to be the victim, but after the police arrived and interviewed witnesses, they arrested Wilkins as the aggressor.

Wilkins, the younger brother of Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins, played 900 games in the NBA between New York, Cleveland, Vancouver, and Orlando. He has been out of the league since 1999.

 

Portland frustrated by free throw disparity in Game 3 loss

Portland free throw
Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 23, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
43-19.

Those numbers bothered the Portland Trail Blazers almost as much as 116-108 after their Game 3 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday night, putting Portland behind 2-1 in the series.

That top number is the free throw disparity in Game 3: The Lakers took 43, Portland just 19. Los Angeles took a dozen more free throw attempts in the first half (31) than Portland got all game.

In the NBA the aggressive team usually gets the calls, and LeBron James, in particular, was very aggressive and playing downhill Saturday night, and he got to the line 17 times by himself. Anthony Davis has drawn fouls against overmatched Portland defenders all series and he had another 14.

But the Blazers felt they were aggressive in Game 3 as well (unlike Game 2), they just didn’t get the calls. They were frustrated.

Coach Terry Stotts postgame (via NBC Sports Northwest):

“As far as the free throw differential, particularly at halftime it was — I don’t know if I’ve ever been in a game where it was that big. It certainly had an impact on the first half… That had an impact on the game.”

Damian Lillard:

“When a team is living at the free throw line like they did tonight as a team, it’s going to be hard to win a game against a team that’s as good as they are.”

The Trail Blazers are engaging in the time-honored NBA tradition of trying to influence the referees for the next game in their postgame comments. Just put it in the referees’ ears that they felt slighted, then hope for a break or two next game.

The problem for Portland is that they don’t have defenders who can slow LeBron and Davis, they do not have good matchups for them. Gary Trent Jr. is working hard against LeBron, but he is just not big enough or strong enough to keep LeBron from getting to his spots. Davis is a matchup nightmare for every team. And when those two are aggressive and attacking, the rest of the Lakers follow.

Portland is just trying to get a few more calls next game. It’s all part of trying to win a tight series.

 

LeBron James lifts Lakers past Trail Blazers for 2-1 series lead

LeBron James Anthony Davis
Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images)
Associated PressAug 23, 2020, 12:57 AM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — More of a spectator than a supporter for LeBron James in the first half, Anthony Davis had a message for his teammate.

“I told LeBron at half I’ve got to take some of the pressure off of him,” Davis said.

With both superstars rolling and another dominant defensive effort, the Lakers again looked like the best of the West.

James had 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, Davis scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half, and the Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 116-108 on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

The Lakers shut down the high-scoring Blazers for the second straight game after the No. 1 seed was knocked off in Game 1. This was Portland’s highest-scoring performance in the series and it wasn’t close to good enough.

“That’s just who we’ve always been,” James said. “That has not changed since the first day we stepped on the floor at training camp.”

Damian Lillard scored 34 points playing with a dislocated left index finger, and CJ McCollum added 28 for the Trail Blazers. They will try to even the series in Game 4 on Monday.

Davis scored 31 points in Game 2 but had only six at halftime Saturday. Coach Frank Vogel thought the power forward was trying to move the ball and make the right play – he finished with eight assists – but looked for his own offense in the second half.

“A.D., he just turned it on,” Vogel said.

Portland was down only three with about 9 1/2 minutes left. But Davis then re-entered and started scoring from everywhere, turning lob passes into dunks or stepping outside for jumpers on his way to 12 points in the period.

The Lakers’ defense handled the rest, limiting the Blazers to just three field goals over more than seven minutes as they pushed the lead to 109-98 with a little more than 2 minutes to go.

“It wasn’t our night to make those shots,” Lillard said. “The effort was there. The aggressiveness was there. We just didn’t make the shots that we usually make.”

Carmelo Anthony added 20 points in his first good game of the series. He was 4 for 17 in the first two games and he started Game 3 with seven straight misses before making his eighth – by tipping in his own miss.

The Blazers made a lineup change, inserting Hassan Whiteside to play alongside Jusuf Nurkic in a big starting five. The unit got Portland off to a good start and the Blazers nursed the early lead all the way through the second quarter without ever really stopping James, who was 5 for 6 for 15 points in eight minutes in the period. But McCollum capped his 13-point period with a 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer, making it 57-53.

James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined for 12 straight points to send the Lakers from six down to a 70-64 lead. The Blazers came right back behind Anthony, who made three straight jumpers before a dunk on the break tied it at 72.

The Lakers surged back ahead with a 10-0 burst that made it 89-78 and they led by seven entering the fourth.

“It came down to a fourth-quarter game. Anthony Davis made his perimeter shots and we came up empty too often,” Blazers coach Terry Stotts said.

Lillard was hurt in the third quarter of Game 2 and hadn’t done anything on the court until arriving early Saturday to test the finger, which was wrapped in black tape. It didn’t appear to have much effect on his ballhandling or shooting for much of the game but he faltered in the fourth, going 1 for 6 and missing all four 3-pointers.

Oklahoma City picks up overtime win behind Dennis Schroder

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressAug 22, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 29 points, Chris Paul added 26 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated in overtime to beat the Houston Rockets 119-107 on Saturday night and cut their deficit in the first-round series to 2-1.

“We just wanted to fight,” Paul said. “We know how tough it is coming back down 3-0. We wanted to fight tonight, and I think that’s what we did.”

James Harden scored 38 points for Houston, but fouled out 53 seconds into overtime – the first time he’s fouled out this season.

The Thunder scored the first 12 points of overtime, powered by two 3-pointers from Paul, to take a 116-104 lead.

“The biggest message I wanted to give the guys was play aggressive an attack,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “I thought Dennis set a great tone for that early in the game, and you know what? I’m going to trust those guys.”

Houston missed its first seven shots of overtime before Danuel House made a 3-pointer with less than a minute left. By then it was too late.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Monday.

Harden was disappointed that the Rockets missed a chance to take a commanding lead in the series.

“We definitely let one get away,” he said. “Especially in that last minute and I think, throughout the course of the game we just made too many mental mistakes and gave them an opportunity to score and it’s that simple.”

The Thunder had a balanced scoring attack, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander adding 23 points and Danilo Gallinari had 20.

Paul made a basket to putt the Thunder within three, House then stepped out of bounds to give the Thunder the ball back. A layup by Steven Adams cut it to 102-101 with less than 30 seconds to go in the fourth.

Paul and Harden got tangled up with Harden before the ball was thrown inbounds. Harden made a free throw, but Houston turned it over.

Gilgeous-Alexander put Oklahoma City up 104-103 with a 3 from the corner on an assist by Paul with 14.3 seconds left.

“Once I got by, the pass was easy,” Paul said. “Shai had the hard part in knocking down the shot, and that was a big shot for us.”

House made a three throw to tie, but missed the second. Paul’s reverse layup rolled across the rim and out to send it to overtime.

Jeff Green had 22 points for the Rockets. They have played the entire series without Russell Westbrook, who is out with a strained right quadriceps.

Houston coach Mike D’Antoni told his team after the game to correct its mistakes and move on quickly from this one.

“They executed and some things just messed up a little bit for us,” he said. “So I just told them you don’t get too high or get to the low, it’s one game.”

 

Luka Doncic MRI reportedly shows “nothing alarming”

Doncic injury
Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT
Luka Doncic, the Mavericks’ MVP candidate and their best player in the bubble, is a game-time decision for Sunday. Which is better than many expected after watching him limp off the court last game.

Doncic had an MRI Saturday on his bad ankle and the results were generally good news, but whether he can play Sunday remains up in the air.

Doncic suffered a sprained ankle late in the third quarter against the Clippers. He tried to return but had to sub himself out.

The Mavericks need him to be running the offense against a Clippers team that is starting to show its defensive potential. Dallas has other weapons and is a good team, but Doncic and his ability to run the pick-and-roll turns them into a threat to win any game.